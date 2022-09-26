Read full article on original website
WTVM
Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend. On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located...
Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
WSFA
Woman, victim in Tuesday shooting, dies from injuries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
alabamanews.net
MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive
Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
WTVM
1 man injured after home invasion on Ginger Circle in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a home invasion on Ginger Circle - leaving one man injured. On September 28, at approximately 2 a.m., Troup County deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Ginger Circle in regards to a person who had been shot. Once deputies...
WTVM
Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy. Authorities say Claridy...
Opelika-Auburn News
Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn
Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
WTVM
1 man injured after shooting over trespassing dispute in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured. On September 24, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Phenix City officers responded to a call in the 3600 block of US Highway 80 West in reference to a person being shot. Upon...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
alabamanews.net
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
WTVM
Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
Opelika-Auburn News
Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder
On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022. Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded...
WTVM
Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
WTVM
Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office talks on middle school threats
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a case at the Russell County Middle School. Two middle school students have been arrested on terroristic threats after two separate incidents at the school. On Sept. 15, Russell...
Alabama man charged with recording woman in gym tanning bed
A Florence man has been charged with aggravated surveillance after court documents show he tried recording a woman in the private tanning bed of a local gym where he worked.
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Intoxicated driver arrested after hitting SkyBar and eluding police early Saturday morning
Saturday morning around 5 a.m., Auburn police heard a loud noise downtown and found that an intoxicated driver had struck a downtown building, police said. According to witnesses, the vehicle struck the gate securing the SkyBar nightclub. Police said the driver pulled off and refused to stop. Police pursued the...
WTVM
LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting on Callaway Avenue. According to officers, the shooting happened Saturday, September 24, near Callaway Stadium. Police say at approximately 11 p.m., a man was backing out of his driveway when someone shot several rounds at his car. No one was...
WTVM
Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
Opelika-Auburn News
Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue
Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants. Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
Auburn woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts of […]
