ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Man arrested for attempted murder after 2 teens injured in shooting in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested on attempted murder charges after two 19-year-olds were shot over the weekend. On September 24, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Opelika dispatch received multiple calls regarding gunshots and possible victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for suspect in August hit-and-run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is looking for information relating to a hit-and-run incident from last month. On Aug. 21 at around 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to a struck pedestrian on Veterans Parkway near Niell Drive. Officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was fatally hit by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Parkway. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WSFA

Woman, victim in Tuesday shooting, dies from injuries

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman injured in a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery has died, according to police. Montgomery police say Britney Bohannon, 30, of Montgomery, died after being injured in a shooting on Fredricksburg Drive. Officers were called to the area around 3:30 p.m, and when they arrived, they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: Woman dies in shooting on Fredericksburg Drive

Montgomery police say one of the victims in a shooting Monday has died. 30-year-old Brittany Bohannon, of Montgomery, was shot around 3:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where she later died. Another victim, an unidentified adult male, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opelika, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
WTVM

1 man injured after home invasion on Ginger Circle in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating after a home invasion on Ginger Circle - leaving one man injured. On September 28, at approximately 2 a.m., Troup County deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Ginger Circle in regards to a person who had been shot. Once deputies...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Man arrested for threatening Russell County Circut Court judge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Special Tactics and Response team arrested a man after threatening a circuit court judge. According to the sheriff’s office, on Sept. 28, deputies executed a search warrant in Phenix City for Franklin Lamar Claridy. Authorities say Claridy...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Police respond to reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in downtown Auburn

Early Sunday morning, the Auburn Police Department received a call that gunshots were heard in downtown Auburn, near SkyBar. Police received the call around 1:50 a.m. and responded to the scene. Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart said no one was injured, and during the investigation, police were not able...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#Eamc#The Detective Division#Opelika Police Mobile App
WTVM

Pedestrian ID’d after struck by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 33-year-old Nyteish Adeogum. Adeogum was pronounced dead at 7:40 a.m. It’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
alabamanews.net

Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

Two teens injured in shooting on Pepperell Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating after two teens were injured in a shooting on Pepperell Parkway. On September 24, at approximately 11:43 a.m., Opelika dispatch received calls regarding gun shots and victims in the area of 16th Place and Pepperell Parkway. Officers located two 19-year-old...
Opelika-Auburn News

Lee County Jury finds Opelika man guilty of intentional murder

On Sept. 19, a Lee County Jury found Donnie Donell Miles, of Opelika, guilty of the intentional murder of Demetrice Wright and guilty of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Miles’ sentencing is set for Nov. 28, 2022. Early in the morning on May 21, 2019, Opelika police officers responded...
OPELIKA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTVM

Heavy police presence on Hwy 80 in Phenix City

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Various law enforcement are currently on the scene of a rollover incident on Highway 80 in Phenix City. News Leader 9 sources say a white pickup truck is rolled over on the side of the highway from a possible accident. Highway 80, going eastbound before the...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Russell Co. Sheriff’s Office talks on middle school threats

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. in reference to a case at the Russell County Middle School. Two middle school students have been arrested on terroristic threats after two separate incidents at the school. On Sept. 15, Russell...
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
WTVM

LaGrange police investigate shooting on Callaway Ave.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting on Callaway Avenue. According to officers, the shooting happened Saturday, September 24, near Callaway Stadium. Police say at approximately 11 p.m., a man was backing out of his driveway when someone shot several rounds at his car. No one was...
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Inmate escapee arrested after police chase from Georgia to Phenix City

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A Forsyth, Georgia inmate escapee is in police custody after a chase from Georgia to Phenix City, Alabama. On Monday, September 26, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office received notification that Robert Jenkins had escaped from a work detail while incarcerated in Forsyth, Georgia. Jenkins...
PHENIX CITY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Indiana woman charged in connection to auto theft on West Magnolia Avenue

Auburn Police have arrested an Indiana woman on multiple felony warrants. Felicia Denise Jones, 40, of Indianapolis, was arrested by Auburn Police on Saturday on charges of two counts of unlawfully breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of property and third-degree theft of property.
AUBURN, AL
CBS 42

Auburn woman arrested in drug sting in which app was being used to sell drugs

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn woman has been arrested following a weeks-long drug trafficking investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies. According to officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cindy Zheng, age 23, was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Zheng has been charged with the following: 1 count of drug trafficking 5 counts of […]
AUBURN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy