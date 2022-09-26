ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

CBS Denver

Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is?  CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America."  Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said.  "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
5280.com

An Inside Look at Aurora’s Upcoming La Plaza Marketplace

For the past two years, a maze of food trucks and dining tents has attracted thousands to the corner of East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road. The assembly began during the early days of the pandemic and acquainted diners with a diversity of culinary experiences from various regions of Mexico to El Salvador, Honduras, Columbia, and Venezuela. Vendors serve (on their own schedules) throughout the week, with the weekends offering the most options and largest crowds.
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2

COLORADO, USA — Hello, autumn!. The transition from summer to fall in Colorado will never feel more evident than this first October weekend. The cooler temperatures and changing trees will be perfect for pumpkin, apple, cider, harvest and Oktoberfest celebrations. Whether you enjoy the weekend inside or out, celebrate...
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
9NEWS

Wienermobile rolls into Colorado: When and where you can see it

PARKER, Colo. — One of the most famous automobiles ever made is back in the Mile High City. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making stops in Colorado this weekend, hot dog officials announced. Driven by brand ambassadors called Hotdoggers, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will be...
CBS Denver

How Hurricane Ian in Florida will soon influence Colorado's weather

The destructive hurricane slamming Florida on Wednesday will cause a different storm system to stall near Colorado. Hurricane Ian was a dangerous Category 4 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to maintain that strength at landfall just south of the Tampa Bay area on Florida's west coast. The National Hurricane Center in Miami was warning of catastrophic storm surge, winds, and flooding across a large portion of the Florida peninsula starting Wednesday afternoon. With the storm about 1,500 miles away from Denver, there will no direct impacts in Colorado. But the hurricane will still have have an influence on weather...
cobizmag.com

Colorado Business Hall of Fame Names Six New Inductees for 2023 Program

The Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce and Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain are pleased to announce that they will add six new inductees in 2023 to the Colorado Business Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes influential state business leaders, past and present. The just-named class will be inducted at the 33rd Colorado Business Hall of Fame dinner on Feb. 6, 2023, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Denver at Colorado Convention Center.
The Denver Gazette

Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ

Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
Westword

How Two Aurora Murders Could Shake the App Business

For nearly six months, some of the most powerful law firms in the country have been battling in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado over a lawsuit filed by representatives of onetime Aurora residents Joseph and Jossline Roland — and not only millions of dollars, but the future of an entire industry could be hanging in the balance.
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
9NEWS

Recycle old electronics at e-cycling event in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — The city of Aurora will host its next 2022 e-cycling event at Techno Rescue through Saturday. Techno Rescue, the city's e-cycling partner, will begin accepting old electronics at discounted pricing beginning Monday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
