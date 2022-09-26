Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes clears the air over sideline altercation with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy
Emotions were high on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs tried to build on their undefeated start to the season in their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. It was a tight game through and through, and at one point, Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes got involved in a bit of a spat with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on the sidelines.
Yardbarker
Andy Reid’s immediate message to Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs that left Carlos Dunlap floored
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their first game of the year Sunday afternoon, dropping a close decision to the Indianapolis Colts 20-17. There were a number of key mistakes from the Chiefs players that ultimately cost them the game. But afterwards, head coach Andy Reid took it on the chin while addressing his team.
‘You deserve better’: Travis Kelce addresses Chiefs fans after stunning loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered their Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts as big favorites. However, they suffered a shocking defeat, leaving many to wonder what went wrong. The Colts walked out with a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs. It was a weird game for the Chiefs offense. Quarterback...
Yardbarker
LeSean McCoy claims Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy 'knows nothing about' play-calling
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a heated exchange on the field just before halftime on Sunday, and one former Chiefs player was not at all surprised to see it. The Chiefs decided to play things safely to close out the first half after they...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker
‘He wants to rip your heart out’: Andy Reid explains heated Patrick Mahomes-Eric Bieniemy interaction
Patrick Mahomes went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a heated interaction he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s not the first time the two have butted heads in the heat of competitive moments, but it’s not surprising that these interactions tend to catch the attention of many a sports fan, given that the Chiefs generally find themselves in the headlines.
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Week 4 injury report: Wednesday
The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their first injury reports of the week ahead of their Week 4 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. The biggest names we’re keeping an eye on for this week for the Titans is outside linebacker Bud Dupree, linebacker Zach Cunningham and wide receiver Kyle Philips.
Chiefs cut kicker after bad Week 3 performance
The Kansas City Chiefs did not waste much time making a roster decision on Matt Ammendola. Kansas City on Monday cut Ammendola, a day after he missed a few kicks in the team’s 20-17 loss at the Indianapolis Colts. Ammendola went 1-for-2 on field goals and missed his only...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy
Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
Comments / 0