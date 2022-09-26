ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Yardbarker

Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
Yardbarker

‘He wants to rip your heart out’: Andy Reid explains heated Patrick Mahomes-Eric Bieniemy interaction

Patrick Mahomes went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a heated interaction he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s not the first time the two have butted heads in the heat of competitive moments, but it’s not surprising that these interactions tend to catch the attention of many a sports fan, given that the Chiefs generally find themselves in the headlines.
Yardbarker

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes addresses incident with Eric Bieniemy

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had a tense exchange on the field during Sunday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but the star quarterback insists there was not a whole lot to it. The Chiefs decided to play things safe to close out the first...
