Patrick Mahomes went viral during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts for a heated interaction he had with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. It’s not the first time the two have butted heads in the heat of competitive moments, but it’s not surprising that these interactions tend to catch the attention of many a sports fan, given that the Chiefs generally find themselves in the headlines.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO