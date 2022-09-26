Attend for free, professional help applying for financial aid. Northcentral Technical College (NTC) is pleased to announce two upcoming events designed to assist anyone who would like to apply for financial aid. At high schools around the country, applying for financial aid has become a common fall event. FAFSA Nights at NTC are designated to assist current high school seniors, prospective college students, and current college students with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

ANTIGO, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO