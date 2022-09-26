ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, MI

Fox17

Community invited to celebrate Calvin University Homecoming and Family Weekend

Students, alumni, family, and friends are invited to Calvin University's campus to celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend!. Festivities include the Calvin Classic 5k and Fun Run, comedian Michael Jr., a variety of athletic contests, and a Gospel Choir performance. Calvin University Homecoming & Family Weekend will take place on September...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Cold & Flu Season: University of Michigan Health- West shares tips on how to stay the healthiest you can

There are so many wonderful things about fall in West Michigan, but one unwelcome part of the changing weather is cold and flu season. It's an inevitable illness, but there are steps we can take to try and keep our families healthy. Dr. Mandy Potter from the University of Michigan Health-West Rockford Health Center shares some tips on how people can stay the healthiest they can this season.
ROCKFORD, MI
Fremont, MI
Fremont, MI
Fox17

Morning Buzz: September 26

1. Pfizer is holding a job fair this morning and offering on-the-spot offers for roles at their Kalamazoo and Rochester facilities. It's going on until 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Relocation support and a $4000 sign-on bonus is being offered for eligible production roles. All experience levels are welcome.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Know the Law: Driving without Insurance

Car insurance is a bit like taxes: something we might groan about paying for, but something we know we’re required to do. But have you ever stopped to think, when is car insurance required, what kind of car insurance is required, and what happens if you don’t have it? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Absentee ballots start going out ahead of Thursday's deadline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Thursday’s deadline prescribed by state law to make absentee ballots available to voters, some counties have already started the process of mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Beginning Thursday, September 29th, absentee ballots must be available to the public in...
KENT COUNTY, MI
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#Highschool#Fremont Middle School#Fremont Public Schools#K 9
Fox17

Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2022-23 season with "Tootsie"

Broadway Grand Rapids is kicking off its new 2022-23 season with a classic comedy, "Tootsie," as well as announcing a new way for the theater to become even more accessible for all. The 2022-23 season ticket package includes:. Tootsie | October 11-16, 2022. Six | January 10-15, 2023. My Fair...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3

A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

