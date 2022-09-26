Read full article on original website
Fox17
Stop the Violence walk on Oct. 1 encourages neighborhoods to change the narrative and be more proactive
No city is immune to crime and violence, and Grand Rapids is no exception. It's the community's responsibility to be part of the solution to change the narrative and be more proactive as a whole. One way to do that is to take to the streets during the 3rd Stop the Violence Walk on October 1.
Fox17
Community invited to celebrate Calvin University Homecoming and Family Weekend
Students, alumni, family, and friends are invited to Calvin University's campus to celebrate Homecoming and Family Weekend!. Festivities include the Calvin Classic 5k and Fun Run, comedian Michael Jr., a variety of athletic contests, and a Gospel Choir performance. Calvin University Homecoming & Family Weekend will take place on September...
Fox17
Help Kids' Food Basket reach their goal of 200K decorated bags at their Community Pop-Up event on September 27
Throughout September, Kids' Food Basket has been celebrating 20 years of serving West Michigan. Their goal is to collect 200,000 decorated brown bags for Sack Suppers this month, and the organization is hosting a pop-up event to celebrate this huge milestone. On Tuesday, September 27, Kids' Food Basket will host...
Fox17
Cold & Flu Season: University of Michigan Health- West shares tips on how to stay the healthiest you can
There are so many wonderful things about fall in West Michigan, but one unwelcome part of the changing weather is cold and flu season. It's an inevitable illness, but there are steps we can take to try and keep our families healthy. Dr. Mandy Potter from the University of Michigan Health-West Rockford Health Center shares some tips on how people can stay the healthiest they can this season.
Fox17
Morning Buzz: September 26
1. Pfizer is holding a job fair this morning and offering on-the-spot offers for roles at their Kalamazoo and Rochester facilities. It's going on until 7 p.m. at the Radisson Plaza Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Relocation support and a $4000 sign-on bonus is being offered for eligible production roles. All experience levels are welcome.
Fox17
Know the Law: Driving without Insurance
Car insurance is a bit like taxes: something we might groan about paying for, but something we know we’re required to do. But have you ever stopped to think, when is car insurance required, what kind of car insurance is required, and what happens if you don’t have it? Grand Rapids auto accident attorney Tom Sinas has more in this week’s Know the Law.
Fox17
Absentee ballots start going out ahead of Thursday's deadline
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Thursday’s deadline prescribed by state law to make absentee ballots available to voters, some counties have already started the process of mailing absentee ballots to voters who requested them. Beginning Thursday, September 29th, absentee ballots must be available to the public in...
Fox17
Learn how to make Butternut Squash Hummus with Spectrum Health Culinary Medicine
With fall in the air, many of us are starting to notice the transition from delicious summer fruits and vegetables to some of our fall favorite produce at our local farmer’s markets and grocery stores. Things like freshly picked squashes and apples are sure to bring a smile to family and friends around the dinner table.
Fox17
Broadway Grand Rapids kicks off 2022-23 season with "Tootsie"
Broadway Grand Rapids is kicking off its new 2022-23 season with a classic comedy, "Tootsie," as well as announcing a new way for the theater to become even more accessible for all. The 2022-23 season ticket package includes:. Tootsie | October 11-16, 2022. Six | January 10-15, 2023. My Fair...
Fox17
"Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited" opens Oct. 1 at Grand Rapids Art Museum
Jim Henson's groundbreaking work helped transform film and television through shows like Sesame Street, Fraggle Rock, and beyond. Now, a new exhibit at the Grand Rapids Art Museum will immerse visitors in the works of Jim Henson and his work in puppeteering and media. The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited...
Fox17
"Jokes on You" Comedy Tour coming to The Listening Room on Oct. 3
A handful of comedians are coming to perform at The Listening Room in downtown Grand Rapids for "The Jokes On You" Comedy Tour on October 3. Listen to the comedic stylings of five different comedians hailing from all parts of Michigan. Listen to the comedic stylings of Mike Logan, Mike Geeter, Robert Jenkins, Ricarlo Williams, and Cam Rowe as they discuss their uniquely hilarious perspectives on life, love, and the pursuit of funny, live and in person!
