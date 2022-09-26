Read full article on original website
Related
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
Although Social Security checks will receive a historic boost in 2023, retirees in select states can expect a bigger nominal-dollar increase than others.
CNET
Here's How Much Social Security Benefits Could Increase in 2023
Social Security benefits for 2023 could see the biggest increase in four decades, according to numerous analysts. This year, Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, was already a substantial 5.9% -- or about $93 a month. By June, though, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index, the year-over-year change in prices Americans pay for goods and services, was at 9.1%.
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Direct payments worth $1,657 go out next week – when you’ll get cash
SEPTEMBER Social Security checks worth $1,657 will start going out to Americans next week. The Social Security Administration (SSA) sends out payments on three different Wednesdays of each month — the second, third and fourth - and when you receive the benefits depends on your birthday:. September 14 if...
Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
U.S. households that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were given a financial boost during the COVID-19 pandemic in the form of an emergency allotment that provides $95 or more in additional funds each month. In most states, that allotment has already expired, but more than a dozen states have extended it through October 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update for Senior Citizens, Retirees, and Those Who Hope to One Day Retire: Your Questions Answered
You sometimes have to cut through the noise to get to the true scoop. A COLA is on the way in 2023. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, millions of senior citizens will have better access to lifesaving medications. For some, 2022 is a tough time to be a senior...
Recipients of Social Security benefits will probably see another increase in 2023 based on inflation percentages
Medicare, Medicaid, and social security spending from a 2017 chart.Wikideas1, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. Inflation makes every dollar count. As you can see from the above chart, although it's from 2017, Social Security figures have continued to rise.
Huge Social Security COLA spike could be on the way — because of inflation
People on Social Security could see a huge spike in their checks from a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) that is itself a result of inflation. In a letter sent on Tuesday, Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said recipients could see an 8.7 percent COLA spike next year. That’s a...
9 Money Moves Retirees Almost Always Regret
Once you've retired, it's easy to feel like most of your big money decisions are behind you. After all, to get to this point, you've likely made some financial sacrifices along the way in order to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Social Security Changes That Could Benefit Seniors Big Time
Social Security is a lifeline for many seniors, but it's not without flaws. A few key changes could help seniors get more from their benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
AOL Corp
Social Security COLA increase may not be as big as expected
While analysts earlier this summer had forecast a nearly double-digit percentage increase in monthly Social Security benefits next year, it appears that retirees will have to settle for a bit less. While inflation in August did not cool as much as expected – with the Consumer Price Index up 8.3%...
Ask the Hammer: Why Do Medicare Part B Premium Increases Match My Social Security COLAs?
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:. “Please tell me why, when we get a Social Security raise, they increase Medicare Part B. My wife gets less than $1,100 from Social Security, and when she gets a Social Security increase, Medicare Part B almost wipes out any increase. Does the government know there are a lot of seniors who depend on Social Security? Please, we really don't understand this”
Social Security Reform: Which Biden-Era Changes Are Most Likely To Happen?
One of the top priorities on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda is reforming Social Security, which faces an uncertain future amid reports that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2034. On...
Motley Fool
Retirees: Expect a Massive Social Security Raise In 2023 -- and a Higher Tax Bill
Next year's Social Security cost-of-living adjustment could be historic. However, the higher your income in retirement, the more taxes you could face. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Social Security's Big COLA Increase Next Year Could Also Become a Tax Headache
In general, the cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security next year will be a good thing. But it could create more complexity when retirees go to file their taxes. The increase could make more of a retiree's benefits count as taxable income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Social Security Recipients Could Soon See Their Largest Raise in Decades
Each year, Social Security benefits have the potential to rise. When inflation soars, benefits tend to go up substantially. A large raise won't necessarily give seniors added buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Motley Fool
Washington Wants to Make 2 Huge Changes to Social Security for Retirees
Social Security benefits have lost 40% of their buying power since 2000, but a new method for measuring inflation could correct the problem. The Social Security program will be unable to pay full benefits by 2035, but an expansion of the income tax limit may restore solvency. You’re reading a...
MSNBC
Puerto Rico's recovery is made harder by this unequal tax rule
Puerto Ricans are still struggling to recover after the island was pummeled by Hurricane Fiona last week, leaving roughly 1.5 million people without power across the island. The harsh reality of modern-day colonialism makes rebuilding after yet another natural disaster even more challenging here, and has led to things like the problematic privatization of the electric grid by U.S. and Canadian companies.
On The Money — Why the stock market selloff has no end in sight
Stocks have fallen hard this year and experts say we may not be close to the bottom. We’ll also look at why House Republicans are pushing to stop a government funding bill and a push to bolster the nation’s food security. But first, keep track of the latest...
Comments / 0