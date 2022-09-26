Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Judge sends fans wild with subtle hint at destination for next year as Yankees star remains stuck on 60 home runs
YANKEES fans think Aaron Judge is staying in the Bronx - after the four-time All-Star dropped a huge hint on Monday night. Outfielder Judge, 30, is enjoying the best season of his career and currently sits on 60 home runs. He needs just one more homer to tie Roger Matis'...
Who Gets Demoted from the Astros Active Roster for the ALDS?
With MLB in the death throes of the season, most teams have gotten used to their September call-ups, but two players will need to be demoted before the postseason begins.
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
TVGuide.com
How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live on September 27
The St. Louis Cardinals take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. On September 27 at 7:40 PM ET, the Milwaukee Brewers will play the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports Midwest. St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Judge and Wife Samantha Bracksieck’s Relationship Timeline: From High School Sweethearts to the New York Yankees
Home run romance! Aaron Judge and Samantha Bracksieck try to keep their marriage out of the spotlight, but their chemistry can't be hidden. The New York Yankees outfielder and Bracksieck began their romance as high school sweethearts, dating on and off as teenagers before drifting apart. They reportedly rekindled their flame in 2019 and have […]
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
Look: Football World Reacts To Tulane Cheerleaders Photo
Life is good for Coach O these days. The national title-winning college football head coach got a big buyout from LSU after getting fired. Now, the former Tigers head coach is just enjoying some football. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at the Tulane Green Wave football game. A photo...
NASCAR World Reacts To Denny Hamlin Furious News
NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin was not happy following Sunday's Cup Series race. Hamlin called out fellow NASCAR driver William Byron following the Cup Series race on Sunday afternoon. Sunday's race was a wild one, with several notable crashes over the course of the race. "When I get a chance, they're...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Russell Wilson News
Through three weeks this NFL season, the Denver Broncos offense really hasn't been humming the way people thought it would when they mortgaged the house for Russell Wilson. But one notable stat really points out the difference between Wilson's team now and the team he left behind. According to ESPN...
Sports Fans Are Furious With Brittney Griner's College Coach
When asked about her former player Brittney Griner's ongoing detainment in Russia, LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey declined comment on Monday. Griner played for Mulkey at Baylor and was the top player on the Bears' 2011-12 national championship team. After her college career ended, Griner accused Mulkey of asking players to hide their sexual orientation for recruiting purposes.
Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Aaron Judge's Mom Tonight
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is still chasing history as he attempts to tie the franchise record in home runs. Judge hit home run No. 60 a week ago today, but hasn't been able to get to 61 - which would tie him with Roger Maris for the most in Yankees history.
The Refs In Cowboys-Giants Are Getting Crushed For Their Performance
The officiating crew in tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys is having a tough time. It's not easy to be an NFL ref, and you're going to miss calls occasionally. However, this crew has seemingly missed a few big ones. First, they did...
Dodgers News: Phillies Becomes Favorite to Land Trea Turner According to Insider
Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner can be on his way back to the east coast
Sorry, Astros fans: There’s only 1 way to move on from the sign-stealing scandal
It follows the Houston Astros around like a cloud, even five seasons after it happened. The sign-stealing scandal surrounding the 2017 Astros and their World Series run still reverberates throughout Major League Baseball today. Jokes and mentions about trash cans (used by the 2017 Houston Astros from the dugout to...
Robert Griffin III offers himself to 1 NFL team as QB
Robert Griffin III still has an itch to play. RG3 last played in the NFL in 2020 and is currently an analyst for ESPN. But the 32-year-old is still hoping to hear from one team. The ESPN “Monday Night Countdown” crew featuring Griffin, Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Suzy Kolber and...
NFL・
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live on September 27
On September 27 at 7:05 PM ET, the Washington Nationals will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on MASN and Bally Sports South. In Washington, the game is streaming on MASN, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South,...
Look: Cris Collinsworth Made Embarrassing Mistake Sunday Night
As if the big Sunday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos wasn't hard enough to watch, longtime color commentator Cris Collinsworth didn't make it any easier on the ears. At one point in the broadcast, Collinsworth and Mike Tirico started talking about other results throughout...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge the Dodgers and Astros?
From Albert Pujols' chase to 700 home runs to Aaron Judge's pursuit of the American League single-season home run record to a modern-day Babe Ruth in Shohei Ohtani to the NL East division race, baseball is in an incredible place right now. The races are hot, and the playoffs are...
MLB・
Dodgers Star Chasing a Couple Personal Hitting Goals
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has an L.A. record and a personal goal in his sights over these last nine games of the season.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0