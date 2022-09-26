BOSTON -- Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it. There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered? It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor. Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston. "I think we are much more diverse and people are from...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO