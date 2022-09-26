Read full article on original website
universalhub.com
Replacement for shuttered Roslindale Square restaurant could come soon, keep much of its menu, atmosphere
The Boston Licensing Board could decide tomorrow whether to grant Virginia Schubert permission to re-open the Birch Street Bistro in Roslindale Square as Midnight Morning, and, if so, whether it also has any full-alcohol licenses for new restaurant. Boston Restaurant Talk reports that Schubert, a Jamaica Plain resident, plans to...
Boston Globe
10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about
Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
Time Out Global
Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston
Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
universalhub.com
Creepy doll at one Star Market just keeps getting creepier as shoppers ram into it
Phderelict reports from the Porter Square Star Market:. This Halloween decoration at Star Market was too scary to begin with and keeps getting worse as more people accidentally/on purpose hit her with their carts . She gets around:
BC Heights
Che! Empanada Fills Newtonville Storefront with Argentinian Classics
The new Che! Empanada in Newtonville is an authentic, delectable Argentinian spot perfect for a lunch break right off the Mass. Turnpike. Che! opened its first spot in Worcester—where there’s a large Latino community, the manager said—in January 2021. But now, the restaurant is growing into a regional brand. The Newton location opened in April, and the manager, who requested to not be named, said there are plans to expand into Harvard Square and other parts of Boston.
universalhub.com
Board approves transformation of Nubian Square parking lots into new cultural, dining, residential and lab training spaces
The Zoning Board of Appeal today two new complexes between Washington Street and Harrison Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard and Palmer Street in Nubian Square on land that had mostly been used as parking lots for decades following widespread demolition for urban renewal and a highway that never got built.
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
NECN
Chelsea Waterfront Site to Be Auctioned Following Foreclosure
A 17.7-acre waterfront site in Chelsea is set to be auctioned off next month after a bank foreclosed on the property, which was approved three years ago for a 590-unit residential project. The previous owner, an affiliate of the Yihe Group of Hong Kong, won permitting from the city in...
whdh.com
City of Boston to host second $75 gift card giveaway at vaccine clinic
BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is hosting a second COVID-19 vaccination event with a $75 gift card giveaway. The first event of its kind drew huge crowds– and very long lines. The second event will be Saturday, Oct. 1 at White Stadium in Franklin Park from 10...
Boston Globe
Greater Boston’s housing market is cooling, but don’t think it’s going to get any easier to buy a house
The same dynamics that have begun to shift the market have pushed housing even farther out of reach for many. For Aaron Berdofe and his family, the timing was right to find a new home. After his father’s death in February, they needed more room for Berdofe’s mother to stay...
“I thought a bomb went off”: Watertown man says his washing machine exploded mid-wash
WATERTOWN, Mass. — Jeff Poulos picked up the twisted chunks of plastic and metal, pieces of what’s left from his mangled washing machine. “The machine had somehow exploded,” Poulos said. “I’m lucky I wasn’t down here. We’re lucky we don’t have kids that are down here. Somebody could have gotten [hurt] by the flying pieces.”
whdh.com
Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
Dorchester Reporter
HBO’s ‘Julia’ returns to Adams Village
The HBO series focused on Julia Child, the famous chef, is back again with film crews in Dorchester this week. Parking restrictions go into effect from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 as the show films part of its second season in Adams Village. Last year, the show filmed...
thelocalne.ws
Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair
TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
WMUR.com
High-end items stolen in smash-and-grab at Merrimack Premium Outlets, owners say
MERRIMACK, N.H. — Merrimack police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary at the Merrimack Premium Outlets that was caught on camera. The store owners said they lost tens of thousands of dollars in hard-to-find merchandise, but they hope their loyal online followers can help solve the case. Police said five...
nshoremag.com
10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair
It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
Is the Boston accent disappearing?
BOSTON -- Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it. There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered? It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor. Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston. "I think we are much more diverse and people are from...
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
NECN
Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu nominated a new slate of members to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday. The plan is part of a bid to remake a key overseer of real estate development that's still dominated by appointees of her predecessor, current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
