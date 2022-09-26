ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

10 fall restaurant openings we’re excited about

Oysters, pumpkin pancakes, and Greek food are coming this season. With the beginning of autumn comes a new start — especially for the new restaurants opening in and around Boston this season. Ranging from Italian eateries to destinations for fresh seafood, the next couple of months bring some exciting debuts to the city’s dining scene. Whether you’re looking for breakfast comfort food or a modern take on Japanese cuisine, we have you covered.
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Where to celebrate National Coffee Day in Boston

Bostonians love coffee, in fact some might say that we run on it! National Coffee Day is coming up on September 29 and there are lots of ways to mark the occasion in the Hub. Here is our ultimate coffee day itinerary around town. Visit Say Coffee at Time Out...
BOSTON, MA
BC Heights

Che! Empanada Fills Newtonville Storefront with Argentinian Classics

The new Che! Empanada in Newtonville is an authentic, delectable Argentinian spot perfect for a lunch break right off the Mass. Turnpike. Che! opened its first spot in Worcester—where there’s a large Latino community, the manager said—in January 2021. But now, the restaurant is growing into a regional brand. The Newton location opened in April, and the manager, who requested to not be named, said there are plans to expand into Harvard Square and other parts of Boston.
NEWTON, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Chelsea Waterfront Site to Be Auctioned Following Foreclosure

A 17.7-acre waterfront site in Chelsea is set to be auctioned off next month after a bank foreclosed on the property, which was approved three years ago for a 590-unit residential project. The previous owner, an affiliate of the Yihe Group of Hong Kong, won permitting from the city in...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA
Dorchester Reporter

HBO’s ‘Julia’ returns to Adams Village

The HBO series focused on Julia Child, the famous chef, is back again with film crews in Dorchester this week. Parking restrictions go into effect from Wednesday, Sept. 28 to Friday, Sept. 30 as the show films part of its second season in Adams Village. Last year, the show filmed...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Too chicken: Poultry show closed at Topsfield Fair

TOPSFIELD — Bird flu has claimed another victim: The popular poultry show at the Topsfield Fair. General manager James O’Brien issued a statement on Tuesday, just days before the fair is set to open. “Per the recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources, who is concerned about...
TOPSFIELD, MA
nshoremag.com

10 Ways to Enjoy the 2022 Topsfield Fair

It’s almost that time of year again, time for giant pumpkins, giant slides, and giant horses strutting their stuff in the arena. The Topsfield Fair opens for the year on September 30 and runs through October 10, offering up a bounty of classic county fair fun. For a complete...
TOPSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Is the Boston accent disappearing?

BOSTON --  Today it feels like Boston has more cranes than colleges, more transplants than traffic jams. The city is changing, you can see it and hear it. There appears to be a strange phenomenon occurring: people are pronouncing their Rs. Is the Boston accent endangered? It's always been a Boston birthright to talk a little funny. We have the ability to dump our Rs like tea in the Boston Harbor. Marjorie Feinstein-Whittaker studies language and coaches professionals who are trying to work on their accents. She has noticed a change in Boston. "I think we are much more diverse and people are from...
BOSTON, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
NECN

Wu Seeks to Overhaul Boston's Zoning Board of Appeal

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu nominated a new slate of members to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeal on Monday. The plan is part of a bid to remake a key overseer of real estate development that's still dominated by appointees of her predecessor, current U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh.
BOSTON, MA

