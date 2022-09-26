Read full article on original website
Vision Integrated Partners adds 9 Oklahoma eye clinics, ASCs
Vision Integrated Partners has established partnerships with Britton Vision Associates and Southwest Eye Clinic and Surgery, both based in Oklahoma City. Under the partnership, Vision will add nine eye clinics, including an ASC, to its portfolio. This marks Vision's first expansion into the Oklahoma market. Vision also announced a new...
Healthcare Solutions Holdings expands ASC, urgent care services in Missouri
Healthcare Solutions Holdings, based in Glen Cove, N.Y., expanded its ASC, primary and urgent care services in Missouri. HSMD formed a partnership with Abdullah Arshad, MD, and Timothy McPherson, DO. The physicians jointly own and practice at six multispecialty medical clinics in Southeastern Missouri, according to a Sept. 27 news release.
Mississippi hospital opens state's 1st cardiovascular ASC
Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Forrest General Hospital and the Hattiesburg Clinic partnered to open Mississippi's first ambulatory cardiovascular surgery center, ABC and NBC affiliate WDAM reported Sept. 27. "The outpatient surgery center can provide any cardiology procedure that we do in the cath lab or the hospital," Josh Blair, MD, a physician...
