Penobscot County, ME

WGME

Trial starts for Maine man charged with daughter's fentanyl overdose

CORINNA (WGME) -- A Maine man, who was charged after his 11-month-old daughter’s near fatal drug overdose, is now on trial. Police charged 28-year-old Zachary Borg of Corinna with furnishing drugs to a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon. In this case, the weapon was fentanyl.
CORINNA, ME
WGME

Moose surprises kids at Maine daycare

BANGOR (WGME) -- A daycare in downtown Bangor had quite the experience when a bull moose stopped by for a visit. It happened Monday when, ironically enough, Maine’s moose-hunting season started. So maybe it was just trying to avoid the woods. Regardless, the folks at Summit Learning Center say...
BANGOR, ME
WGME

Maine orchard wins top prize for its Winnie-the-Pooh corn maze

LEVANT (BDN) -- A Levant apple orchard has taken the top prize for its new corn maze in the shape of Winnie-the-Pooh. Treworgy Family Orchards competed against 20 other corn mazes across the country for the best corn maze crown. The five-acre maze features the beloved children’s book character Pooh...
LEVANT, ME

