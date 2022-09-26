ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida wildlife managers will consider seasonal protections for manatees

State wildlife officials are set to establish a “seasonal” no-entry zone in Brevard County waters to further protect threatened manatees, which have seen an unprecedented number of deaths mostly linked to malnutrition. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week will consider a rule that would restrict...
Life-threatening storm surge is possible as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Southwest Florida

Ian is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, strong winds, and even the risk of tornadoes as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday. The early morning update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a very strong Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast of Florida, with a landfall expected to occur during the late morning or early afternoon hours Wednesday. Much of the Peninsula is under tropical alerts, with storm surge and flooding expected to make for dangerous conditions across the state through Wednesday and Thursday.
