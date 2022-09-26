Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Health organizations challenge Florida's Medicaid rule regarding transgender treatments
Despite objections from the state, 22 health-care organizations are seeking to bolster a legal challenge to a new Florida rule that prevents Medicaid from paying for treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy for transgender people. The organizations, such as the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics,...
wfsu.org
Tolls are suspended in Tampa Bay, Alligator Alley, and portions of the Florida panhandle
Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation have suspended tolls until further notice on select roadways ahead of Hurricane Ian. The governor announced the toll suspension during a press conference at the State Emergency Operations Center on Monday. Tolls are being suspended on the following roadways:. Alligator Alley...
wfsu.org
Florida wildlife managers will consider seasonal protections for manatees
State wildlife officials are set to establish a “seasonal” no-entry zone in Brevard County waters to further protect threatened manatees, which have seen an unprecedented number of deaths mostly linked to malnutrition. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission this week will consider a rule that would restrict...
wfsu.org
Life-threatening storm surge is possible as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Southwest Florida
Ian is forecast to bring life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, strong winds, and even the risk of tornadoes as it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast Wednesday. The early morning update from the National Hurricane Center continues to show a very strong Hurricane Ian off the Gulf Coast of Florida, with a landfall expected to occur during the late morning or early afternoon hours Wednesday. Much of the Peninsula is under tropical alerts, with storm surge and flooding expected to make for dangerous conditions across the state through Wednesday and Thursday.
