“Anything can happen,” Kat (Mayim Bialik) said at the end of the May Season 2 finale of Fox‘s Call Me Kat. After a breakup and a rent hike on her Louisville cat café sent her into panic attacks, she finally put herself first and took a trip to Paris to figure out what she wants out of life. As the comedy’s third season opens, the answer is…to chat up a sleepy Ken Jennings, who’s seated next to her on the return flight.

