Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Why Star Trek: The Motion Picture's Horrifying Transporter Accident May Be The Director's Edition's Most Important Scene
Star Trek: The Motion Picture's transporter accident scene is horrifying and apparently, a vital part of the film's success with the director's edition.
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
Emma Watson Couldn’t Wait for 1 ‘Harry Potter’ Scene to Be Over
Emma Watson shared that filming one scene for the 'Harry Potter' movies was a pretty miserable experience. Which one was it?
EW.com
Tom Hanks contends that, out of his 80-plus films, 4 of them are 'pretty good'
Veteran screen actor Tom Hanks has starred in more than 80 films throughout the course of career and we'd wager the majority of filmgoers would say his hits outnumber any misses. But what does Hanks himself think of his track record?. The Oscar winner said he considered four of his...
House of the Dragon: Who is Jason Lannister and how does he relate to Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion?
A familiar name takes the floor in the third episode of House of the Dragon released Monday (5 September).Jason Lannister (Jefferson Hall) announces his proposal to marry Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy), the heir to the throne chosen by her father, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine).Carrying all the arrogant swagger of a medieval Old Etonian, Jason is easily recognisable as the ancestor of beloved Game of Thrones characters such as Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion Lannister.So, how does Jason relate to his Game of Thrones successors?Jason precedes Cersei, Jaime and Tyrion by roughly 200 yearsSer Jason attempts to woo Rhaenyra with...
Milly Alcock Of ‘House Of The Dragon’ Calls Out Fans For Pitting Her Against Co-Star
The actor who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen pointed out how some fans — “mostly men” — are behaving in a “f**king ironic” way.
Disney has 17 more Marvel superhero movies in the works. Here they all are.
Marvel altered the release dates for its upcoming superhero movies and announced the release dates for "Ant-Man 3" and "GotG Vol. 3."
TVOvermind
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
Collider
'Cobra Kai' Co-Creator Jon Hurwitz Reveals New 'Karate Kid' Movie Is Not Connected to Series
Recently, Sony announced the production of a new Karate Kid movie set to be released in 2024. This immediately brought up questions about connections to the ongoing franchise spin-off series on Netflix, Cobra Kai. However, a recent tweet from a co-creator of the spin-off series, Jon Hurwitz, has cleared things up. Hurwitz has indicated that the new movie will not be connected to the television series.
'House of the Dragon': Why Laena's Death By Vhagar is Not to Be Overlooked
"House of the Dragon" episode 6 saw several characters meet their demise, but it is Laena Velaryon's passing that is the most noteworthy for how it happens.
Why Star Trek Fans Should Still Watch The Original Star Trek: The Motion Picture, According To Producer David Fein
Star Trek producer David Fein shared why he thinks it's still important for the original cut of the movie to exist.
digitalspy.com
JJ Abrams' Constantine show axed after Keanu Reeves sequel movie announced
J.J. Abrams' Constantine TV series has been scrapped by HBO Max following the news that a Constantine sequel movie is now in the works, with Keanu Reeves set to return. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions weas developing the series alongside Madame X, another series based on a DC Comics property. However, while Warner Bros. TV and Bad Robot will look to shop the shows to other platforms to keep them alive, they have been cancelled by HBO Max, as reported by The Wrap.
Collider
HBO's 'The Last of Us': Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
How Many Episodes of The Last of Us Will There Be?. When/Where Will The Last of Us Be Available to Watch?. For its time, The Last of Us was the greatest game ever made. Almost every facet of the work is finetuned to near perfection. It pushed the Playstation 3 to its limits with top-of-the-line animation and graphical fidelity that was brought to life by actors and motion capture artists only rivaled by L.A. Noir. A decade later, and The Last of Us has endured as an IP with only one sequel—which outdoes the first in every way. It’s one of the most beloved stories in gaming despite its grim characters and banal but beautiful setting. The cinematic direction by Neil Druckman, and the cinematic presentation of the violent skirmishes in-game, make the series perfectly adaptable to film or television. In fact, Sony announced a film adaptation back in 2014, with Druckman signed on as the writer and Sam Rami producing. It never saw the light of day—more on that here.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
msn.com
The Director's Edition Of Star Trek: The Motion Picture Wants To Correct The Character Of Kirk
Robert Wise's 1979 film "Star Trek: The Motion Picture" is the perfect adaptation of the 1960s TV series for the big screen. By 1979, "Star Trek" had been off the air for a decade, but had only grown in popularity thanks to eternal syndication. The same decade saw the rise of the "Star Trek" convention as a cultural institution. Series creator Gene Roddenberry began giving lectures, and he and his fans started to form a consensus together as to what "Star Trek" really meant; that is: an optimistic show about peace, philosophy, and diplomacy. After the success of "Star Wars," science fiction proved to be a commercially proven genre, so by 1979, a "Star Trek" motion picture was eminently logical.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
IGN
The Munsters: Exclusive Official Clip
Rob Zombie (3 From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects) digs up the origin story of everyone’s favorite monster family in the brand-new movie, The Munsters, a comedy about Lily and Herman’s courtship. Showcasing Zombie’s signature stylized look and vibrant color palette, the film is available to own as a Collector’s Edition on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 27, 2022, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Universal 1440 Entertainment.
