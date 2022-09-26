ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WAPT

Mississippi National Guard deploying in response to Hurricane Ian

JACKSON, Miss. — About 20 soldiers and airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are heading to Florida to help with response to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Tate Reeves approved a request from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allowed for the deployment. "Florida has consistently been there for us in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat

Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
FAYETTE, MS
WAPT

Metro school district grades vary from A to D

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

