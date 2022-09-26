Read full article on original website
Related
WAPT
Mississippi National Guard deploying in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Miss. — About 20 soldiers and airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are heading to Florida to help with response to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Tate Reeves approved a request from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allowed for the deployment. "Florida has consistently been there for us in...
WAPT
Puerto Ricans living in Mississippi concerned about Hurricane Fiona victims
JACKSON, Miss. — It's been nearly a week since Hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico and half the island is still without power. "For me, it's hard because I can't be there," Luis De Jesus said. Hurricanes hitting the island is a hard topic for De Jesus. He was...
WAPT
Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat
Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
WAPT
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to kick off AIDS Memorial Quilt display in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be among those attending the opening ceremony Wednesday for "Change the Pattern Mississippi," a week of free public displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt honoring Black and brown lives lost to AIDS. Ralph will be announced as a celebrity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAPT
At least 8 killed in 6 weekend crashes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Multiple people were killed in separate crashes over the weekend. The Mississippi Highway Patrol was called about 8 p.m. Sunday to Highway 184 in Franklin County, where a 2015 Kia Sorrento hit 62-year-old James Jenkins, of Fayette. Jenkins was pronounced dead at the scene. MHP officials...
WAPT
Metro school district grades vary from A to D
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades Tuesday for the state's school districts. "The grades reflect how student achievement has improved after declining during the early part of the pandemic," MDE officials said in a news release. The grades will go before the Mississippi State...
Comments / 0