Mississippi State

WAPT

Mississippi National Guard deploying in response to Hurricane Ian

JACKSON, Miss. — About 20 soldiers and airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are heading to Florida to help with response to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Tate Reeves approved a request from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allowed for the deployment. "Florida has consistently been there for us in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.

The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
NATCHEZ, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
ROSWELL, NM
WAPT

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Category 4

JACKSON, Miss. — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. Rapid strengthening is expected throughout the day. Wind and storm surge impacts are forecast for Western Cuba. The storm will then turn northward and slow...
FLORIDA STATE
WLOX

MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
JACKSON, MS
Jesus
visitmississippi.org

5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi

Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.

POINT À LA HACHE – Don Beshel walks out of his office and looks out on his marina. Where once were dozens of boats now sit only a few. The levee has more boats washed up from flooding than line his docks. The air here used to have salty undertones. Now fresh water from the […] The post Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
JACKSON, MS
#Puerto Ricans#Hurricanes
WJTV 12

The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game arrives in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just in time for the Halloween season, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game will be available in retailers beginning Tuesday, October 4. The top prize for the $5 game is $100,000, and all the old favorites are there – Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own

A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
WLOX

Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Puerto Rico
WAPT

Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat

Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

