WAPT
Mississippi National Guard deploying in response to Hurricane Ian
JACKSON, Miss. — About 20 soldiers and airmen from the Mississippi National Guard are heading to Florida to help with response to Hurricane Ian. Gov. Tate Reeves approved a request from the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, which allowed for the deployment. "Florida has consistently been there for us in...
WDAM-TV
Mississippi Power prepares to assist with Hurricane Ian aftermath
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Flash flooding, violent wind, hail and havoc - Hurricane Ian is expected to cause catastrophic damage to structures in its path. However, Pine Belt citizens and power crews are ready to hit the highway and lend a helping hand to neighbors. Hurricane Ian is a major...
WAPT
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in southwest Florida as one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. As of 7 p.m. ET, Ian has maximum sustained winds of 125 mph and is moving north northeast at 8 mph. Ian was located 25...
Owner of house where infamous Mississippi brothel operated said ‘Old South still lives in Natchez.’ Wants no part of system that wants to punish him over property condition.
The owner of a once infamous Mississippi brothel made it known to the Natchez Preservation Commission that he will not be a part of the “good ole boy” system that is trying to punish him over the dilapidated condition of the historic property,. A newly painted sign appeared...
Mississippi couple killed in New Mexico crash
CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple. The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell. Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to […]
WAPT
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Category 4
JACKSON, Miss. — Forecasters say Hurricane Ian is nearing Cuba on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. Rapid strengthening is expected throughout the day. Wind and storm surge impacts are forecast for Western Cuba. The storm will then turn northward and slow...
WLOX
MS hospitals having to adjust and cut services to stay open
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - You’ve probably noticed the price of gas and food has gone up, and hospitals are seeing similar increases that are impacting how they help patients. “The cost of labor has gone up, the cost of supplies, equipment, food, all that has gone up, but the revenue really has not gone up,” said Robert Roberson with the Mississippi Hospital Association.
WAPT
Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph to kick off AIDS Memorial Quilt display in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph will be among those attending the opening ceremony Wednesday for "Change the Pattern Mississippi," a week of free public displays of the AIDS Memorial Quilt honoring Black and brown lives lost to AIDS. Ralph will be announced as a celebrity...
theadvocate.com
Saltwater in the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water. Here's what Corps plan to do.
Saltwater moving up the Mississippi River is threatening drinking water supplies in Plaquemines Parish, triggering a plan by the Army Corps of Engineers to build an underwater levee in the channel. It is also forcing the parish to lease special equipment to remove chloride -- salt -- from river water...
visitmississippi.org
5 More Romantic Getaways in Mississippi
Couples looking to escape their daily grind and spend some quality time with each other should look no further than the Magnolia State. Home to many charming lodging options, Mississippi is the perfect choice for a romantic weekend getaway. We’ve shown you some great romantic getaways in Mississippi before. Now, allow Visit Mississippi to show you more as your personal tour guide of this great state.
Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free.
POINT À LA HACHE – Don Beshel walks out of his office and looks out on his marina. Where once were dozens of boats now sit only a few. The levee has more boats washed up from flooding than line his docks. The air here used to have salty undertones. Now fresh water from the […] The post Louisianans have sought to tame the Mississippi River for decades. Now they may set it free. appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Registration open for Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Mississippi’s Walk for Diabetes will take place on Sunday, October 2. The event will have fun festivities for the whole family. Registration and activities will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a One Mile Fun Run/Walk starting at 2:00 p.m. According to organizers, donations raised by the Walk for […]
WLBT
Miss. family says if their loved one’s killer is released, public safety will be at risk
GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) - In 1991, a young man in Grenada, Mississippi, lost his life while working at a convenience store. Thirty-one years later, his killer could be released on parole. On May 6, 1991, the city of Grenada was shaken by a shooting that killed 21-year-old Bert Bell. His...
The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game arrives in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just in time for the Halloween season, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced The Addams Family Fortune scratch-off game will be available in retailers beginning Tuesday, October 4. The top prize for the $5 game is $100,000, and all the old favorites are there – Gomez and Morticia, Uncle Fester and […]
Mississippi developer indicted for allegedly forging document to gain ownership of house he did not own
A Mississippi developer has been arrested after he was indicted for allegedly forging a document so he could claim ownership of a house he did not own. According to a press release from the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department, a complaint against 64-year-old Mark Allen Gibson, of 70 Magnolia Ridge Lane, in Pearl River County, was filed on April 8, 2021. In the complaint, the victim stated Gibson fraudulently obtained ownership of a house and property in the Poplarville area.
WLOX
Multi-million dollar investment to fund Mississippi shipbuilding industry
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A multi-million dollar investment is heading to the Magnolia State to modernize Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry. More resources are funding Mississippi’s shipbuilding industry, and it comes with a hefty price tag. On Tuesday, the Department of Defense and other state partners awarded nearly $5...
Mississippi Press
Three of four Jackson County school districts receive state’s highest accountability grade
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- The Mississippi Department of Education released accountability grades for Mississippi’s 145 school districts Tuesday, marking the first time since 2019 the accountability report was compiled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And the news was almost universally good for districts within Jackson County. Three of the...
Report: Tate Reeves blocked money to help Jackson’s troubled water system years ago
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
‘I am glad I did not give up hope’ Mississippi high school teacher become US citizen after being in country for two decades
After living in the United States for nearly two decades, one Mississippi high school teacher said becoming a US citizen is a dream come true. Oxford High School Social Studies teacher Dr. Mozart Dor – originally from Ghana, West Africa – obtained his citizenship last Friday, September 16th.
WAPT
Red flag warning issued for state as high winds, low humidity increases fire threat
Miss. — The National Weather Service has upgraded the entire state of Mississippi to a significant fire threat and red flag warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday. The alerts come as a cold front Sunday brought dry air into the state. While Hurricane Ian is significantly impacting the state of Florida, Ian has brought an additional shot of cooler and much drier air into the Mississippi region. Because of gusty winds up to 30 mph, very low humidity and dry grounds, the red flag warning was issued.
