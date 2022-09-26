ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Cooke
Emily Carey
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
HOLAUSA

Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren

The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
WORLD
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal

HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’

Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
MOVIES
The Independent

Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says

Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
MOVIES
Collider

Dave Bautista Cast in Drew Pearce’s South Beach Thriller ‘Cooler’

With production for the upcoming project expected to begin in 2023, actor Dave Bautista is set to star in director Drew Pearce’s upcoming action-thriller film Cooler, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The film will be the first in a new deal between Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment and Infrared, a production label under FilmNation Entertainment.
MOVIES
Variety

Connie Nielsen to Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’ From Catalyst Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

Connie Nielsen is set to star in the psychological thriller “Follow Me” from Catalyst Studios. The “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman” star will play the lead role in the film, directed by auteur Siri Rødnes (“A Gambler’s Guide to Dying”). Sam Hunt (“Chicago PD,” ”Empire”) and Stef Dawson (The Hunger Games trilogy, “The Dust Walker”), will co-star opposite Nielsen. Principal photography will begin in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 25. The film is being produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios. Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Written by Catalyst’s Mark Pennell, “Follow Me” is described as a “tense” psychological thriller...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Epix To Rebrand As MGM+ & Orders Crime Thriller ‘Hotel Cocaine’ & Julian Fellowes’ ‘Belgravia’ Sequel

There’s another plus in town – Epix is being rebranded as MGM+. The cable network and streaming service is getting a new name and identity as well as a handful of new titles, as part of a relaunch set for January 2023. MGM+ joins the likes of Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, ESPN+ and BET+ with the use of the symbol. It comes five years after the vaunted Hollywood studio completed its acquisition of Viacom and Lionsgate’s stake in the business, giving it full control of the network, and five months after Amazon completed its own acquisition of MGM. As part of the rebrand, the network,...
NFL

