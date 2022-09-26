Read full article on original website
'House of the Dragon' star Emma D'Arcy says they're 'well aware' of the big shoes they have to fill after time-jump recasting
D'Arcy appears as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the latest "House of the Dragon" episode. She told the Independent that she felt "conflicted" about the recasting.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70
Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
Monarch removes Prince and Princess titles from 4 grandchildren
The Danish Royal House has announced changes in titles for the children of Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son Prince Joachim. The monarch’s grandchildren Prince Nikolai, 23, Prince Felix, 20, Prince Henrik, 13, and ten-year-old Princess Athena’s titles of Prince and Princess will be “discontinued” starting next year. RELATED: ...
digitalspy.com
Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews
Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro, Rose Byrne, Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson & Whoopi Goldberg Board Tony Goldwyn-Directed ‘Inappropriate Behavior’
Tony Goldwyn has set an all-star cast for his newest feature Inappropriate Behavior, with two-time Emmy winner Bobby Cannavale (Blonde), two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (The Comeback Trail), two-time Emmy nom Rose Byrne (Physical), Oscar nom Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial), three-time Emmy nominee Rainn Wilson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story), EGOT winner Whoopi Goldberg (Till) and William Fitzgerald signing on for roles.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
‘The Whale’: Darren Aronofsky Considered ‘Every Movie Star’ in Hollywood Before It Finally ‘Clicked’ With Brendan Fraser
Here’s why director Darren Aronofsky struggled to find an actor to play the character of Charlie in 'The Whale' and how he eventually landed on Brendan Fraser.
Don’t Worry Darling: Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde got into a ‘screaming match’ on set, source says
Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde allegedly broke into a “screaming match” on the set of Don’t Worry Darling, according to a source.The new development comes amid further reports of acrimony between filmmaker Wilde and star Pugh on the set of the new psychological thriller.In a recent interview with Vulture, an anonymous source who spent significant time on set, told the publication that tensions between 26-year-old Pugh and Wilde, 38, reached boiling point when the two got into a “screaming match”. The source alleges that news of the hostility eventually reached studio executives, with Toby Emmerich, the highest-ranking Warner Bros...
In Style
40 'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Members Slam On-Set Drama Rumors Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh
From spit-gate to alleged on-set feuds among castmates, the drama surrounding the new film Don't Worry Darling has been unmatched. But over the weekend, forty crew members put all the rumors to rest, and disputed that there was any friction while filming — particularly between director Olivia Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh.
Collider
Taika Waititi's 'Time Bandits' Series Adds Lisa Kudrow, Rachel House & More to Cast
Back in 2019, it was reported that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi would be making a series adaptation of the 1981 film Time Bandits for Apple TV+. Not much news has been released on the adaptation since, until today. The streamer has announced the cast who will be leading the series, and it includes former Friends star Lisa Kudrow.
27 Movie Monologues That Are So Expertly Acted, They May Just Be The Best Of All Time
"Denzel Washington giving the 'Tomorrow and tomorrow and tomorrow' monologue in Macbeth (2021) somehow made 500-year-old material feel fresh."
Collider
Dave Bautista Cast in Drew Pearce’s South Beach Thriller ‘Cooler’
With production for the upcoming project expected to begin in 2023, actor Dave Bautista is set to star in director Drew Pearce’s upcoming action-thriller film Cooler, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The film will be the first in a new deal between Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment and Infrared, a production label under FilmNation Entertainment.
Connie Nielsen to Lead Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’ From Catalyst Studios (EXCLUSIVE)
Connie Nielsen is set to star in the psychological thriller “Follow Me” from Catalyst Studios. The “Gladiator” and “Wonder Woman” star will play the lead role in the film, directed by auteur Siri Rødnes (“A Gambler’s Guide to Dying”). Sam Hunt (“Chicago PD,” ”Empire”) and Stef Dawson (The Hunger Games trilogy, “The Dust Walker”), will co-star opposite Nielsen. Principal photography will begin in Belgrade, Serbia, on Sept. 25. The film is being produced by Devin DiGonno for Catalyst Studios. Holly Levow, Mark Pennell and Paul Kampf are executive producing. Written by Catalyst’s Mark Pennell, “Follow Me” is described as a “tense” psychological thriller...
‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)
Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
Epix To Rebrand As MGM+ & Orders Crime Thriller ‘Hotel Cocaine’ & Julian Fellowes’ ‘Belgravia’ Sequel
There’s another plus in town – Epix is being rebranded as MGM+. The cable network and streaming service is getting a new name and identity as well as a handful of new titles, as part of a relaunch set for January 2023. MGM+ joins the likes of Disney+, Discovery+, Paramount+, ESPN+ and BET+ with the use of the symbol. It comes five years after the vaunted Hollywood studio completed its acquisition of Viacom and Lionsgate’s stake in the business, giving it full control of the network, and five months after Amazon completed its own acquisition of MGM. As part of the rebrand, the network,...
