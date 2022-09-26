Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
Chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate: Discover a delicious St. Louis staple
Above the production floor in a St. Louis factory on The Hill, a sign reads, “Shh... Oompa Loompas Sleeping.”. The reference is a nod to the popular fantasy film for children, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”. Of course there are no oompa loompas at the Chocolate Chocolate...
Sugarwitch Opens This Friday in the Patch Neighborhood
The popular ice cream sandwich brand will offer coffee and sweet treats in its first brick and mortar location
New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More
Really Big Coloring Books' storefront brings divisive offerings — and more — to a retail space
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
FOX2now.com
Get your groove on at Grove Fest STL
ST. LOUIS – Fire, bubbles, dancing, food, and fun. It’s one of the largest and most fun street parties in the St. Louis area. We are talking Grove Fest, and it’s happening this Saturday from 3:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m. Monday, we got to bubble up with one of the things you’ll see this weekend – a bubble bus.
KMOV
Kaldi’s giving away coffee to celebrate Pujols’ 700th HR
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Kaldi’s Coffee is giving away 700 bags of their 700 expresso blend to honor Albert Pujols hitting career home run 700. The coffee maker is giving out five-ounce bags at their St. Louis-area cafes on October 7.
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
KSDK
St. Louis-area families are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — "We've been watching things. Also, we've been having connections," said Colllinsville mom Cameo Phillips. Her 23-year-old daughter, Caleb-McKenzie Phillips, is a chemist in Tampa. She's lived there for six years. For the past few days, the mother and daughter have been tracking Hurricane Ian as it...
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
2-story building fire at North Grand and Aldine
The St. Louis Fire Department is at the scene of a fire Wednesday morning.
St. Louis American
You best ‘Believe’ CeCe Winans tour includes St. Louis area
CeCe Winans’ “Believe for It” tour, her first national tour in a decade, began Wednesday in Indianapolis and includes a performance at The Church on the Rock in St. Peters, Missouri at 7 p.m. Friday Nov. 4, 2022. The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Tower Grove Pride Is One Huge Party in 2022 [PHOTOS]
Tower Grove Pride used to be held during pride month in June. But after a pandemic-related rescheduling last year, it was decided that everybody much preferred a Pride party during September when it wasn't so dang hot outside. So this year St. Louis is celebrating community and queer culture in...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples
St. Louis, popularly known as the “Gateway to the West,” is a haven for romantic couples looking to enjoy a vacation. You are reading: St louis things to do for couples | 15 Things to do in St. Louis for couples. Established as a city in the 1760s,...
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
Sweetie Pie's closes its doors after 30 years
The days of Sweetie Pie’s have come to an end, as the St. Louis institution has served its final slice. Miss Robbie Montgomery explained to KMOX why the restaurant’s days are over.
St. Louis Man Wakes Up to Literal Knife in the Back
Man says confrontation concerned "a personal matter" with girlfriend
KMOV
Pujols merchandise sales go up at Arch Apparel after HR 700
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Albert Pujols made history Friday night and Arch Apparel is rolling out the merch. Arch Apparel at Ballpark Village launched an Albert merch line at the start of the year and when Albert hit homerun 700, they rolled out their 700 shirts. The store said...
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
