‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Originally Said It Would Be ‘Painful’ to Watch ‘House of the Dragon’
Over a year before ‘House of the Dragon’ premiered, ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington said it ‘might be painful’ to watch the prequel series.
'House of the Dragon': Why Laena's Death By Vhagar is Not to Be Overlooked
"House of the Dragon" episode 6 saw several characters meet their demise, but it is Laena Velaryon's passing that is the most noteworthy for how it happens.
Here's How The Conners Will Write Out DJ in Wake of Michael Fishman's Exit
DJ Conner will be gone, but not forgotten, when The Conners kicks off Season 5. As TVLine exclusively reported, legacy cast member Michael Fishman has exited the Roseanne spinoff after four seasons. But at the time of our initial reporting, we didn’t know how the ABC sitcom would address DJ’s whereabouts. Speaking to TVLine in advance of the Wednesday, Sept. 21 premiere, executive producer Bruce Helford explains that Becky and Darlene’s younger brother will be roughly 7,000 miles from Lanford this fall. “He’s visiting [Geena], who right now is stationed overseas,” Helford reveals. “She was involved in the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, and she is...
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend Anna Osceola
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm says he's "very much" in love with his girlfriend, actress Anna Osceola. The 51-year-old actor discussed his relationship with Osceola, 34, and the possibility of marriage during Monday's episode of The Howard Stern Show. Hamm and Osceola first met on the set of Mad...
The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets’ Melanie Lynskey starring opposite Pedro Pascal
HBO has released an official teaser for its highly-anticipated TV adaptation of The Last of Us, revealing Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey in the cast opposite Pedro Pascal.The highly-anticipated show is based on the popular, post-apocalyptic PlayStation game of the same name and will premiere in 2023. It will follow Pascal’s Joel, a hardened survivor who journeys across the US after it’s ravaged by a deadly disease. He’s joined by a young girl, Ellie (portrayed by Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey), who plays a crucial role in discovering a cure for the zombie-like plague that’s decimated society.The trailer features...
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 6 Has Fans Demanding HBO Pay For Therapy
House of the Dragon Episode 6 just basically re-introduced the entire show to Game of Thrones fans. A ten-year time jump made life and circumstances look very different for the Targaryen family – while viewers had to get used to the new circumstance of a new group of actors taking over some key roles in the show.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
‘The Conners’ Star Michael Fishman Addresses Series Exit: ‘I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning’
Michael Fishman has released a statement regarding his departure from ABC’s “The Conners” ahead of the show’s fifth season. “It has been my honor to play D.J. Conner,” Fishman said in a statement to People. “It’s every actors dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics.” “While I wholeheartedly will miss Friday night tapings in front of our loyal audiences, alongside our amazing cast and crew, I am excited for the opportunities coming in the next chapter of my career,” he continued. “While I was told I would not be returning for season 5,...
ComicBook
True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4
HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
AMC reveals first looks at Bob Odenkirk's new series and Krysten Ritter's Orphan Black spin-off
Both shows are set to premiere on AMC in 2023
31 TV Scenes That Are Absolutely Heartbreaking, But Don't Involve A Character Dying
The moment on Grey's Anatomy when all the female doctors lined the hallway for a patient still gives me chills.
wegotthiscovered.com
A grossly incompetent sci-fi dud braces for re-entry on the streaming Top 10
Take a popular genre, a high concept premise, a talented director, a stellar cast, and thrown them all into a cinematic melting pot, and the end result should at the very least be something decent. That most definitely was not the case with last year’s Voyagers, though, which has admittedly shaken off the fact it’s not very good to find repeated success on streaming.
theplaylist.net
‘Interview With The Vampire’ Review: AMC’s New Anne Rice Series Is Smart & Stylish
Nothing ever dies. It’s true in television as much as it is in vampire fiction, as the last few decades of weaponized nostalgia have seen dozens of properties remade for the small screen. Most of them are mere echoes of the original hits, but sometimes a creator finds a new pulse in a dead franchise, and that’s the case with AMC’s “Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire,” a surprisingly entertaining, nuanced, and well-made drama that echoes “Hannibal” in numerous ways, both in style and in how it refashions familiar characters for a new generation. It’s got real life.
