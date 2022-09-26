Read full article on original website
Road Rage Continues to Plague DallasNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Dallas Developer Alleged to Have Scammed Chinese Inverstors for $26 MillionLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
What to Do in Collin County This Weekend (October 1-2)Rachel DenneyCollin County, TX
Texans Flock to Dallas to Demonstrate Against Repression in IranLarry LeaseDallas, TX
theScore
Predicting the top 5 scorers of the 2022-23 NHL season
Scoring was up across the NHL last season, as eight players broke the 100-point barrier for the first time since 1995-96. From an entertainment standpoint, let's hope the offensive surge wasn't an outlier and that we get more of the same from the league's biggest stars starting in October. There's...
NHL・
markerzone.com
COLORADO RELEASES ALEX GALCHENYUK FROM PTO AFTER ONE GAME
Alex Galchenyuk's professional tryout with the Colorado Avalanche apparently didn't go well. Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports that Galchenyuk has been released from the PTO, with Jacob MacDonald being given his locker in the main room. No reason has been given for the release. Colorado has played one preseason...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
CBS Sports
Lakers media day takeaways: Pelinka willing to trade first-round picks; Westbrook stresses professionalism
After a disappointing 2021-22 season that ended without even a trip to the play-in round, the Los Angeles Lakers were expected to make massive changes before the 2022-23 campaign rolled around. On some level, they did just that. Only five players returned from last year's debacle, but with Russell Westbrook among them, the core problems of limited depth, defense and shooting that doomed the Lakers a season ago continue to plague the purple and gold. Expectations will therefore remain relatively low until the Lakers prove that they don't need to make another move.
DeBoer has old, young Stars who would like another Cup debut
New Dallas hockey coach Pete DeBoer takes over a roster with old and new Stars
Yardbarker
Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition
While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
Yardbarker
Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five
Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
CBS Sports
Rays' David Peralta: Resting Wednesday
Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland. Peralta is getting a breather after he went 1-for-10 with an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts over the last three games. Randy Arozarena will man left field and bat second.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Favorite to start at SF
Gordon is on a path to start at small forward ahead of Jae'Sean Tate, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports. Iko notes that while Gordon will likely start for the Rockets, Tate still figures to be a big factor and will see a good chunk of minutes with the starters. The staff will likely tinker with the lineup options during training camp before figuring out how it wants to deploy it when the regular season fires up Oct. 19 versus the Hawks.
Maxey turns into star guard 76ers need to chase championship
The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on guard Tyrese Maxey to help lead them in a championship push
NBA・
Matthew Tkachuk makes debut and Spencer Knight stars: More Panthers preseason takeaways
Matthew Tkachuk’s line with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart looked good, and so did Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight.
NHL・
CBS Sports
Giants' Sterling Shepard: Season may be over
Shepard is scheduled to undergo additional tests Tuesday on the left knee injury he suffered in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys, and the Giants fear that the receiver's season could be over, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Initial tests on Shepard's knee weren't conclusive, but the 29-year-old looks like...
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zack Collins: Retreats to bench
Collins isn't starting Wednesday against Cincinnati. Collins has been in the lineup for six of the last seven games, but he's gone 0-for-20 with a run, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts during that time. Ben Gamel will take over at first base and bat cleanup Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Makes third straight start
Smith started at designated hitter and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to Houston. Smith has appeared in all four games since being activated from the injured list, including the last three as a starter -- twice against righties and once against a lefty -- and hit safely in all four contests. The demotion of Alek Thomas has created a path to at-bats for Smith, who could use the plate appearances after missing several months due to a fractured wrist. The 26-year-old outfielder/first baseman/DH is 5-for-12 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored since coming off the IL.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: DFA'd by Bucs
The Pirates designated Chavis for assignment Monday. Chavis went hitless in his last six games and has slashed .160/.216/.259 with a 33 percent strikeout rate in his last 24 contests. It's possible another organization will pick up the struggling 26-year-old off waivers, but otherwise he'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.
CBS Sports
Rays' Christian Bethancourt: Overtakes Mejia on depth chart
Bethancourt will start at catcher and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Guardians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Now behind the plate for the Rays' third consecutive matchup versus a right-handed pitcher, Bethancourt appears to have overtaken Francisco Mejia as manager Kevin Cash's preferred option at catcher. Bethancourt is slashing .310/.310/.552 with three home runs, five doubles, seven runs and six RBI through 18 games in September.
CBS Sports
Giants' LaMonte Wade: Sitting out Tuesday
Wade isn't starting Tuesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. After going 0-for-10 during the Giants' last series in Arizona, Wade will start Tuesday's game in the dugout. Mike Yastrzemski will move over to right field in Wade's absence, affording Austin Slater a start in center field.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ben Gamel: Losing work to rookies
Gamel is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds. The lefty-hitting Gamel is on the bench against a right-handed pitcher (Chase Anderson) for the third straight matchup and looks to have moved into a reserve role as the season winds down. The non-contending Pirates evidently see more value in giving at-bats to rookies Cal Mitchell, Jack Suwinski and Ji-hwan Bae rather than Gamel, a 30-year-old journeyman on an expiring contract.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Sitting out Monday
Toney (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's game against the Cowboys, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Toney has been sparsely utilized through two games, making two catches for no yards on three targets. After failing to practice Friday or Saturday due to a hamstring injury, he was given a doubtful designation for Week 3 action. With his status confirmed for Monday, Toney will join rookie Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) on the inactive list. The Giants' receiving corps thus will be composed of Sterling Shepard, David Sills, Richie James, Kenny Golladay and Darius Slayton.
CBS Sports
Reds' Austin Romine: Losing work to Robinson
Romine is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates. Romine is on the bench for the third time in four games and may have been overtaken on the depth chart at catcher by Chuckie Robinson. Both backstops could soon lose out on opportunities, as Aramis Garcia (finger) started up a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville over the weekend and could be activated from the 60-day injured list in the coming days.
