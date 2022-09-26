Roundup: Zane Trace hosts boys golf invitational, Chillicothe volleyball sweeps Washington

VOLLEYBALL

Chillicothe 3, Washington 0: The Cavaliers picked up a Senior Night victory after sweeping the Blue Lions in three quick sets on Thursday. Despite allowing 22 points in the final set, the Cavaliers held the Blue Lions to under 20 points in the first two sets and dominated on the court.

Elizabeth Henson led the team with 11 kills and three blocks, while Sophie Mickey, Madison Harrod and Avery Cox tied for a team-high in aces with two apiece. Serenity Kennedy's 18 digs were good enough for the team-high, and Avery Cox led the Cavaliers with 13 assists.

Wheelersburg 3, Zane Trace 0: For the first time this season, Zane Trace has been swept in a match. It's road trip to Wheelersburg on Saturday ended in disappointment after being held under 20 points in all three sets. Saturday's match was just Zane Trace's third loss of the season, and it remains the only loss thus far in which it never won a set.

Lexi Scott ended the match with 12 kills, 18 digs and two block assists. Kinley May led the team with 19 assists, and Gracey McCullough picked up a team-high 22 digs throughout the match.

BOYS GOLF

Zane Trace Invitational: The Pioneers played host to 22 teams from around the area for an 18-hole invitational match at Jaycees Golf Course on Saturday. They finished in 11th place with a team score of 391, which was 75 strokes behind first-place Marietta. Jon Grondolsky Jr. led the Pioneers with a low score of 90 following his round, and he was followed by Henry Zitzelberger, who ended the day with a 99.

Five other Scioto Valley Conference teams took part in the invitational. Westfall ended the day with a team score of 398, and Jacob Hicks provided the team-low after shooting an 87. Southeastern's Brayden Popp finished the round with an 88 to bring his team's score down to 426. Southeastern finished just three strokes ahead of Huntington, which was led by Tucker Taylor's 99.

Adena and Paint Valley recorded team scores of 436 and 478, respectively. Davis Kerns shot a 91 to earn the low score for Adena, while Hunter Thompson led Paint Valley with an individual score of 108.

Southern Ohio Conference: The Tigers played in their final Southern Ohio Conference match of the season in an 18-hole match at Elks Country Club on Friday. They placed second with a team score of 366, and they fell 31 strokes short of first-place Wheelersburg. Ben Nichols led the team with a low score of 88, while Caden Corkerton ended his round with a 91. Zander King and Cody Beekman rounded out the Tigers' team score with a 92 and 95 respectively.

Nichols not only earned Waverly's top score of the day, but he was named to First Team All-SOC. He was the only Waverly player to be named to the list.