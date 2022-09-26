ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Roundup: Zane Trace hosts boys golf invitational, Chillicothe volleyball sweeps Washington

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qPJhP_0iAgdIHA00

VOLLEYBALL

Chillicothe 3, Washington 0: The Cavaliers picked up a Senior Night victory after sweeping the Blue Lions in three quick sets on Thursday. Despite allowing 22 points in the final set, the Cavaliers held the Blue Lions to under 20 points in the first two sets and dominated on the court.

Elizabeth Henson led the team with 11 kills and three blocks, while Sophie Mickey, Madison Harrod and Avery Cox tied for a team-high in aces with two apiece. Serenity Kennedy's 18 digs were good enough for the team-high, and Avery Cox led the Cavaliers with 13 assists.

Wheelersburg 3, Zane Trace 0: For the first time this season, Zane Trace has been swept in a match. It's road trip to Wheelersburg on Saturday ended in disappointment after being held under 20 points in all three sets. Saturday's match was just Zane Trace's third loss of the season, and it remains the only loss thus far in which it never won a set.

Lexi Scott ended the match with 12 kills, 18 digs and two block assists. Kinley May led the team with 19 assists, and Gracey McCullough picked up a team-high 22 digs throughout the match.

BOYS GOLF

Zane Trace Invitational: The Pioneers played host to 22 teams from around the area for an 18-hole invitational match at Jaycees Golf Course on Saturday. They finished in 11th place with a team score of 391, which was 75 strokes behind first-place Marietta. Jon Grondolsky Jr. led the Pioneers with a low score of 90 following his round, and he was followed by Henry Zitzelberger, who ended the day with a 99.

Five other Scioto Valley Conference teams took part in the invitational. Westfall ended the day with a team score of 398, and Jacob Hicks provided the team-low after shooting an 87. Southeastern's Brayden Popp finished the round with an 88 to bring his team's score down to 426. Southeastern finished just three strokes ahead of Huntington, which was led by Tucker Taylor's 99.

Adena and Paint Valley recorded team scores of 436 and 478, respectively. Davis Kerns shot a 91 to earn the low score for Adena, while Hunter Thompson led Paint Valley with an individual score of 108.

Southern Ohio Conference: The Tigers played in their final Southern Ohio Conference match of the season in an 18-hole match at Elks Country Club on Friday. They placed second with a team score of 366, and they fell 31 strokes short of first-place Wheelersburg. Ben Nichols led the team with a low score of 88, while Caden Corkerton ended his round with a 91. Zander King and Cody Beekman rounded out the Tigers' team score with a 92 and 95 respectively.

Nichols not only earned Waverly's top score of the day, but he was named to First Team All-SOC. He was the only Waverly player to be named to the list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 6)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association released the official weekly football computer ratings Tuesday. The computer ratings are released every Tuesday beginning in the fifth week of the season, leading up to the final report on Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Celebration of life to be held for Paul Culver Jr.

SOMERSET, Ohio – A celebration of life will be held for one of the greatest coaches in Ohio high school football history. Saturday October 1 all are welcome to Holy Trinity School to remember former Sheridan coach Paul Culver Jr. The celebration of life will run from 6-10 pm. There will be food, drinks, music, and a 50-50 raffle and silent auction to support “The Legacy of the Generals Scholarship.”
SOMERSET, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Washington, DC
Sports
Chillicothe, OH
Sports
City
Marietta, OH
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
City
Adena, OH
City
Waverly, OH
City
Huntington, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ian Moore Plans to Commit Within a Few Weeks and Enjoyed His Visit to Ohio State, Michael Smith Feels Ohio State is Recruiting Him Hard

Ohio State won’t have to wait much longer to find out whether or not it will land one of its top offensive line targets in the 2024 class. Four-star Indiana offensive lineman Ian Moore told Eleven Warriors he’s planning on visiting Wisconsin this weekend, then will decide where he’ll play collegiately in the coming weeks.
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

Not much changes atop the college polls

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
COLUMBUS, OH
thecomeback.com

Ryan Day updates Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s concerning injury

Ohio State Buckeyes star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba entered the 2022 college football season as arguably the top returning receiver in the country, but so far this season, he hasn’t had the chance to showcase his talent. Smith-Njigba was injured during the first series of Ohio State’s season-opening win...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Volleyball#Golf Course#Sweeps#Cavaliers#First Team#The Blue Lions
WKYC

Columbus Zoo announces death of Clover the bison

POWELL, Ohio — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is mourning the loss of a beloved bison. Clover died at the age of 19 on Saturday, according to the zoo. Clover was in good health up until about two weeks ago when the zoo said staff members noticed she was eating less and not moving around as much.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fire destroys second floor of Hilltop home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire has destroyed the second floor of a house in the early hours of Tuesday morning in the Hilltop area of Columbus. According to Columbus Division of Fire, no-one was home at the time when the fire broke out in the 400 block of Hilltonia Avenue. Investigators have been called […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Sweet bargain house to rehab in Nelsonville

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A house in need of repairs to bring out its pretty features is up for sale through the Athens County Land Bank. Set in a small town with easy access to hiking and hunting, the 1,028 sq. ft. house on a lot of 4,290 sq. ft. was boarded up by The […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
NEW ALBANY, OH
10TV

Police: 5 shot at northeast Columbus gentlemen's club

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people were shot and three others were grazed by bullets in a shooting at a northeast Columbus gentlemen's club early Wednesday morning, police told 10TV. It happened in the parking lot at the Doll House Columbus, located at 1680 Karl Court, around 2:40 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

How the Tuskegee Airmen Ended Up at Columbus’ Lockbourne Air Base After World War II

The Tuskegee Airmen, the roughly 1,000 Black Americans in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II, trained in both fighter planes and medium bombers. Their increasingly effective aircraft were the P-39 Airacobra, the P-40 Warhawk, the P-47 Thunderbolt and, finally, the P-51 Mustang. Dubbed the Red Tails for how their planes were painted, the Tuskegee pilots completed their first mission in the Mustang on July 11, 1944. The next day, the late Harold Sawyer of Columbus scored the first P-51 victory, downing two enemy fighters.
COLUMBUS, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
978
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy