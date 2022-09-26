ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Bounced Back Monday

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Marijuana stocks got hammered along with the rest of the growth stocks last week, with Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) , for example, losing 10% for the week -- nearly twice as much as the rest of the Nasdaq -- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) dropping 15%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) getting smoked for a 16% loss. As the new week gets underway, however, these marijuana stocks are lighting back up.

Through 10:20 a.m. ET, all three stocks are back in the green today, with Canopy gaining 4.9%, Aurora up 5.8%, and Tilray leading the pack higher with a 6.7% gain.

So what

Why are marijuana stocks in the green today? That's actually an excellent question, because the newswires are mostly lacking clearly great news for cannabis.

Oh, it's not entirely crickets out there. According to Marijuana Moment, a move by Wisconsin governor Tony Evers to permit citizen voting on referenda could make it easier to pass marijuana legalization in that state. At the federal level, senator and onetime presidential candidate Cory Booker continues to advocate for marijuana reform, arguing that "a majority of Americans on both sides of the aisle [are] in support of legalization."

Probably the biggest news is that Canada -- arguably the country that kick-started the international movement to start decriminalizing marijuana -- is launching a project to "review" its groundbreaking Cannabis Act to ensure the local legislation up there "meets the needs of all Canadians while continuing to displace the illicit market," according to Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos. But statements by government officials regarding a desire to strengthen the law are subject to interpretation. "Strengthen" could as easily mean "tighten regulations" as it could mean expanding access to marijuana in Canada.

For that reason, I can't say that the Canadian law, either, is an obvious catalyst for today's price moves among marijuana stocks.

Now what

More likely, therefore, what we're seeing today is a simple "bounce" -- whether of the "dead cat" variety or not -- in stock prices after last week's sell-off. With all three of the biggest-name marijuana stocks trading at inflation-adjusted penny stock levels -- less than $3 a share for Canopy and Tilray, and barely a buck a share for Aurora -- investors may simply be thinking that marijuana stocks are too cheap to resist.

If you ask me, though, that's a dangerous attitude to take to marijuana stocks -- or any stocks.

Whether a stock is "cheap" or not, remember, is not a function of its stock price alone, but of its stock price divided by its earnings -- its P/E ratio . And Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray are not currently profitable. For that matter, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence , none of these stocks will even become profitable before 2026 at the earliest.

Until marijuana stocks figure out a way to earn a profit, I can't consider them "cheap" at any price.

More From The Motley Fool

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever

A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Motley Fool

60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

A technology titan accounts for a whopping 42% of Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Cory Booker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#Growth Stocks#Canopy Growth#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Acb#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
242K+
Followers
108K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy