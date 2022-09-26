ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky basketball’s Blue-White Scrimmage is moving to Pikeville, and a date is set

By Ben Roberts
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

A promise made last month in Rupp Arena will be fulfilled Oct. 22 in Pikeville.

That’s the official date for the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team’s annual Blue-White Scrimmage, which is typically played in Rupp but will be moved to Eastern Kentucky this season to help raise money for the ongoing relief efforts following the catastrophic flooding that hit that region earlier this year.

On Aug. 2, in the immediate aftermath of the flooding that claimed the lives of 40 Kentuckians, washed away homes, and resulted in millions of dollars worth of damage, the UK basketball team held an open practice in Rupp Arena as part of the program’s fundraising efforts .

The Wildcats ultimately helped raise about $3.5 million, but the work continues. During that open practice, Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler grabbed the microphone and announced to the crowd that the team’s annual intrasquad scrimmage would be moved to Eastern Kentucky this year. At the time, details were scarce, and the exact location was still a work in progress.

Now, everything’s official.

Kentucky will play its Blue-White Scrimmage in the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville on Oct. 22 with a tip time of 6 p.m. Earlier in the day, the UK basketball team will conduct a community service activity for those impacted by the flooding. There will also be a pregame “Fan Fest” outside of Appalachian Wireless Arena prior to the scrimmage.

All ticket revenue will go to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief , and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

“We’re excited to be able to come and play for the fans of eastern Kentucky,” UK Coach John Calipari said in a statement. “This is a unique opportunity for the people in our state who have been affected and we hope we can provide a temporary escape with basketball and community engagement.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEKis_0iAgd8X900
Kentucky star Oscar Tshiebwe speaks to fans gathered during an open practice and telethon to raise money for flood relief at Rupp Arena on Aug. 2, 2022. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Due to the move away from Lexington, the game will take place on a Saturday instead of the previously planned Friday, but that date also falls on the UK football team’s bye week, so Wildcats fans won’t have to choose between the two.

The Appalachian Wireless Arena, which opened in 2005, has a capacity of about 5,700 fans for basketball games.

The Blue-White Scrimmage gives Kentucky fans an early peek at the UK basketball team in a setting more structured than the one at Big Blue Madness, which is set for Oct. 14 in Rupp Arena.

This UK team is expected to be ranked in the top five nationally when the preseason polls are released next month, and the Wildcats will feature reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, along with a mix of several other returnees and talented newcomers.

