ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 33

Jim Kelly
2d ago

about dang time this is steelers country not Buffalo or Baltimore or useless Cleveland because this is steelers country black and gold baby!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(2)
14
Mark Jones
2d ago

I completely agree I am a die hard STEELERS fan and would love to c more of our games before watch Baltimore

Reply
8
Joyce Waltz Orth
1d ago

I agree 100% with you. Pennsylvania is for Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles and not for Baltimore Ravens or the Bengals, Browns.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson receives stern warning from Ed Reed after failing to secure extension with Ravens

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson failed to sign a new extension before the season began and he’s surely making the team regret their inability to hand him a new deal, playing like an MVP early on. With Jackson now betting on himself next offseason, Ravens legend Ed Reed had a stern message for the signal-caller: Do your absolute best to stay healthy.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Baltimore, MD
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
Baltimore, MD
Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Erie, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Local
Maryland Football
AthlonSports.com

Former NFL Player Uses 3 Words To Describe The Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are making a pretty controversial lineup decision tonight vs. the New York Giants. Jason Peters, an all-time great offensive tackle, is expected to make his debut for the NFC East franchise tonight. However, the Cowboys are expected to play Peters at guard instead of tackle. It's a...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Colts owner reveals when Seahawks might be sold

The Denver Broncos were the most recent NFL team to undergo a sale. Current Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay thinks the Seattle Seahawks will be next up on the block. Irsay spoke with Bloomberg for their “Business of Sports” show. The Colts owner said he envisions the Seahawks being sold some time in 2024.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#Secondary Markets#American Football#State#Mason Dixon#Fcc#Democrat
NBC Sports

Vikings vs. Saints NFL Week 4 start time, how to watch live from London

NFL teams are breaking out their passports for the first time in 2022. The league’s first international matchup comes in Week 4 with the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints facing off in London. The contest will mark the first of five NFL games played outside the U.S. this season and the first of three in London.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
News Break
Politics
NJ.com

Supercomputer predicts Philadelphia Eagles as team most likely to win NFC

Could it have been a better start to the 2022 National Football League season for the Philadelphia Eagles?. The NFC East leaders are 3-0 out of the gate after dominant wins in Week 2 and 3 over the much-improved Minnesota Vikings (2-1) and the Washington Commanders, and now get another team off to a very surprising start, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday at the Linc.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy