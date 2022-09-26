Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Crypto Exchange Binance Reportedly Planning To Enter Japan
The government body in Japan has previously proposed lowering taxes on crypto. The expansion of Web3 companies is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is re-entering the Japanese market after a four-year hiatus, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, is leading the charge. According to the report, Binance is taking steps to get a business license in Japan. The East Asian nation takes digital assets and the prospective expansion of its user base in stride.
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!
Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptocurrencies with Huge Potential for Profit Amid the Current Market Crashes: Cardano, Polygon, and Big Eyes Coin
Most cryptocurrency users have had difficulty determining which coins should be traded and which should be held since the beginning of the market crash. The current bearish market trend has negatively impacted most token values in the cryptocurrency market. Therefore, you must carefully select which coin to buy to protect...
The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies
As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency
The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
Traders Shorting Ethereum Ahead of The Merge, ETH Funding Rates Negative
Traders are shorting ETH as The Merge is set to arrive in a few days. These traders could simply be hedging risk. Meanwhile, the Ethereum PoW token ETHW is receiving a lot of attention as an airdrop is imminent. Ethereum’s Merge is seeing heavy activity in the market, with many...
zycrypto.com
South Korea Moves to Freeze $67 Million Worth Of Bitcoin Linked to Terra’s Do Kwon, Luna Foundation
Prosecutors in South Korea have made moves to freeze about $67 million worth of Bitcoin linked to the co-founder of the collapsed Terra blockchain, Do Kwon, and the non-profit created to maintain the ecosystem, the Luna Foundation Guard (LFG). Bloomberg reports that the South Korean prosecutors were alerted by blockchain...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Down Under: Australia Bags 4th Spot In Global Crypto Adoption – Survey
Bitcoin adoption has always been the subject of rigorous debates in many countries today. With financial powerhouses such as the U.S. and China still taking a hard stance against cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen if the adoption of crypto by different nations will reach its peak in the near future.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore’s Resurgence as a Crypto Hub
Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
thenewscrypto.com
DeFiChain Issued DFI Token Now Trading on Gate.io Exchange
It was announced today that the DFI token, issued by DeFiChain, would be listed on Gate.io, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain is the premier blockchain on the Bitcoin network devoted to providing decentralized financial apps and services to everyone. DeFiChain has taken a huge step toward achieving its goal of making DFI available to investors globally with this development.
Blockchain-Based Smart Contracts Can Cut Escrow Costs, Prevent Mortgage Fraud
When talking about crypto’s use in real estate, most people think about buying and selling property with bitcoins or tokenizing and fractionalizing property titles via digital assets or NFTs. But there’s another big part of the business where it fits a need: Escrow accounts in the home buying process.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant
Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
thenewscrypto.com
Nexo Plans Buying Stake in Summit National Bank
Summit National Bank is a US federally chartered bank, founded in 1984. Customers of Summit will now have access to blockchain products. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lending platform, recently revealed that it was acquiring a stake in Summit National Bank, based in Wyoming. Taking a stake in the US federally chartered bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows Nexo, located in Switzerland, to increase its presence in the US market. Nexo said they couldn’t talk about the specifics of the private transaction.
