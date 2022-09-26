ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

thenewscrypto.com

Crypto Exchange Binance Reportedly Planning To Enter Japan

The government body in Japan has previously proposed lowering taxes on crypto. The expansion of Web3 companies is part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, is re-entering the Japanese market after a four-year hiatus, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, is leading the charge. According to the report, Binance is taking steps to get a business license in Japan. The East Asian nation takes digital assets and the prospective expansion of its user base in stride.
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings 'That Could Destroy' America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
cryptonewsz.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
Fortune

The world's economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Policy Institute Calls On U.S. To Reject Its Central Bank Digital Currency

The Bitcoin Policy Institute (BPI) has released a report detailing why the U.S. should not create a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and should instead promote freedom and privacy, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. BPI begins by exploring the strong possibility of the 21st century being known as...
CoinDesk

S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon

Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy

This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Down Under: Australia Bags 4th Spot In Global Crypto Adoption – Survey

Bitcoin adoption has always been the subject of rigorous debates in many countries today. With financial powerhouses such as the U.S. and China still taking a hard stance against cryptocurrencies, it remains to be seen if the adoption of crypto by different nations will reach its peak in the near future.
CoinDesk

First Mover Asia: Cryptos Rise, Even as Stocks Falter; Token2049 Conference Signals Singapore's Resurgence as a Crypto Hub

Prices: Cryptos rose gently even as equities suffered through another dreary day. Insights: Token2049 Conference highlights Singapore's resurgence as a crypto and business hub. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. And sign up for First Mover, our daily newsletter putting...
thenewscrypto.com

DeFiChain Issued DFI Token Now Trading on Gate.io Exchange

It was announced today that the DFI token, issued by DeFiChain, would be listed on Gate.io, one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiChain is the premier blockchain on the Bitcoin network devoted to providing decentralized financial apps and services to everyone. DeFiChain has taken a huge step toward achieving its goal of making DFI available to investors globally with this development.
CoinDesk

Blockchain Startup Hyperlane Raises $18.5M Round Led by Crypto Investor Variant

Hyperlane, a platform that helps developers connect applications across blockchains, has raised $18.5 million in a seed funding round led by crypto-focused investment firm Variant. The funding will be used for hiring, product development and security, which includes bug bounties and additional audits, Hyperlane co-founder Jon Kol told CoinDesk in...
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
thenewscrypto.com

Nexo Plans Buying Stake in Summit National Bank

Summit National Bank is a US federally chartered bank, founded in 1984. Customers of Summit will now have access to blockchain products. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lending platform, recently revealed that it was acquiring a stake in Summit National Bank, based in Wyoming. Taking a stake in the US federally chartered bank supervised by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allows Nexo, located in Switzerland, to increase its presence in the US market. Nexo said they couldn’t talk about the specifics of the private transaction.
