Read full article on original website
Related
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Turlock Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-108 Near Jamestown
On September 25, 2022, officials reported a fatality following a motorcycle crash near Jamestown. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the SR-108 and SR-120 split just west of the Jamestown area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Jamestown. In a preliminary...
KCRA.com
Man dies in Stanislaus County home invasion shooting, officials say
CERES, Calif. — A man died Tuesday morning after a home invasion involving multiple intruders with guns, the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said in a release. The break-in was reported at 6 a.m. in the 2600 block of Gondring Road in the city of Ceres, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who responded found a man identified as 22-year-old Christian Sanchez with serious injuries.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash
Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ceres home invasion ends with death of one man
CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday morning, a man was shot and killed after a fight while his home was being invaded, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived on the scene in the area of the 2600 block of Gondring Road after receiving reports of a home […]
mymotherlode.com
Stolen Generator Impacting Calaveras Search And Rescue Team
Arnold, CA – The theft of a generator belonging to the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team is impacting its already tight bottom line. A member of the mostly volunteer team discovered the theft from a county incident support trailer in Arnold on Monday. The trailer was parked inside the fenced facility, but that did not stop the thieves, who cut through the chain link fence and then broke a “locking mechanism” to enter the trailer.
Fox40
Destination California: Sacramento, Amador, Tiburon, Healdsburg
On this special episode of Studio 40, Gary and Scott get themselves an RV from La Mesa RV and travel around California. Come find over 125 shopping, dining, events, and attractions located in the beautiful Old Sacramento Waterfront historic district, and one of these spots, is Brannan Manor. Amador County.
KCRA.com
Firefighters battled house fire in south Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — Firefighters battled a house fire in south Stockton that started on Saturday. Several salvaged cars and power lines are seen on video near the fire. LiveCopter 3 spotted the fire around 5:20 p.m. burning near the intersection of Wait and Harvey avenues. Fire crews had difficulty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox40
1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
Fox40
Sheriff: El Dorado Hills student sent home after ‘suspicious statements’
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (KTXL) — A John Adams Academy student was sent home Thursday after making “suspicious statements,” the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said their Psychiatric Emergency Response Team (PERT) contacted the student’s parents and determined that the student did not have access to a firearm.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
yourcentralvalley.com
K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop
MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FireRescue1
Forest Service opens criminal investigation into Mosquito Fire’s start
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Forest Service has started a criminal investigation into the cause of the Mosquito Fire and seized equipment belonging to Pacific Gas and Electric Co., according to a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission from PG&E. The utility said in the Saturday filing that...
Man killed in overnight shooting in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 1:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Porter Avenue, according to the Stockton Police Department. When officers arrived they found a 54-year-old man on the sidewalk who had been shot. He died at the scene.
mymotherlode.com
Tuolumne County Investigating Alternatives To Pallet Shelter Plan
Sonora, CA — Officials in Tuolumne County have been moving toward opening a pallet shelter community in Jamestown for homeless residents, but it is not a “done deal.”. The county has been investigating what it may cost to hire a company to manage and provide security at the site, 24/7. CAO Tracie Riggs reported on Mother Lode Views over the weekend that the initial numbers have been “sticker shock.”
Body found in Modesto could be missing Ceres woman
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman reported missing in Ceres has potentially been found dead around 3 pm in Modesto Saturday. While checking the area of Maze Blvd. and Carpenter Road, Modesto Police and Ceres Police located a woman in a parked vehicle in an area parking lot. According to the Modesto Police Department, The […]
modestogov.com
New Traffic Signal Technology Coming to Modesto
On Tuesday night, the Modesto City Council approved traffic signal and safety enhancements for Modesto’s streets that can make intersections safer. Starting in early 2023, The City of Modesto will begin changing out what are called Protected/Permissive Left Turn signal lights from a five-section light configuration to a four-section configuration. The four-section configuration features a flashing yellow arrow in addition to the standard red, yellow, and green arrows. When illuminated, the flashing yellow arrow allows for waiting motorists to make a left-hand turn after yielding to oncoming traffic.
KCRA.com
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church
MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
Woman found dead in Modesto church parking lot
MODESTO, Calif. — A woman was found dead in a car parked outside of a Modesto church, according to officials. Modesto police say they received a call around 3 p.m. about a body found in a church parking lot. The woman has not yet been identified pending notifying the...
Fox40
Family wants answers in woman's death
A family is demanding answers after a missing woman was found dead in a Modesto parking lot. Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says it has a …. City, community leaders respond to deadly violence. Elected leaders rally for farm workers rights. Is California...
Comments / 1