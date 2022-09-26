ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Child safety top priority for CCHD

 2 days ago
The Crawford County Health Department held a Seat Check Saturday and Family Fun Day event on Sept. 24. The event featured child safety sea checks and included a variety of games for the children to play.
Khayden Dollahan, Hutsonville, picked out a duck to win a prize after playing the games at the Crawford County Health Department's Seat Check Saturday and Family Fun Day. Children played ring toss to win a bottle of juice or water, made bracelets, had their faces painted and received lots of goodies from the department. Parents were able to have the car seats checked during the event.

