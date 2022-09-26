Child safety top priority for CCHD

Related
Neighbors shocked by crime scene in small town
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a small town in Moultrie County were shocked Monday morning when they saw a police presence and crime scene tape set up in their neighborhood. State Police and officers from Lovington have been processing the scene on South Logan Street throughout the day. State Police have taken the lead […]
WTHI
News 10's Susan Dinkel is a proud mom with her daughters on the homecoming court
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a proud moment for News 10's Susan Dinkel. She missed work Monday because she was attending Terre Haute North Vigo High School's fall homecoming coronation - and she had two good reasons to be there. Both of her daughters, Lilly and Claire, were...
Herald & Review
Exotic dancers at Tuscola club seek wages and tips
TUSCOLA — Exotic dancers claim a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc. which runs the The Hideout Gentlemen’s Club in Tuscola, lives up to its name by refusing to pay its dancers wages and demanding the women pay “kickbacks” instead to management. And now the performers, billed...
Two sons die from addiction, a mother brings awareness
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — After one of her sons died from a heroin addiction, a mother thought, I have to do something to bring awareness. Little did she know another one of her sons would also lose his battle with addiction. Linda Scribner started a non-profit called “Be Respectful and Vastly Educated” or (Be Brave) […]
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Dawn Lynn, 42, of Crane, was arrested on charges of Petition to Revoke. The bond was set to $2,500. Rodney Robinson Jr., 37, of Indianapolis, was arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and violation of driving conditions. Bond was set at $25,000, and bond was posted. Ilus...
WTHI
Illiana Ambulance Update
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are continuing our coverage on ambulance services that are concerning residents in Vermillion County. Illiana Ambulance Service was required to have three ambulances to serve the county at all times. Illiana only had two that were staffed which violated its contract according to county...
wrul.com
Phelps Arrested For Domestic Battery
A Grayville man was arrested this past Sunday morning by the White County Sheriff’s Department on a case of Domestic Battery. Deputy Michael Brown was told of a phone message from Wabash County Dispatch, who advised that a Lacy Cotton, 24, of Crossville, was at the Emergency Room at Mt. Carmel. She told the nurses she had injuries that were cause by her boyfriend, 21 year old Chalon Phelps of Grayville.
vincennespbs.org
Vincennes working on app for residents
Soon Vincennes city leaders will be saying there’s an app for that. The Vincennes City Council gave details on an app in the works at their Monday night meeting. It’s in development right now and officials hope to unveil later in just a few weeks.. First City News...
Vigo Co. Cold Case: Who killed Marcie Fuller Swinford?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 2, 1985, Marcie Fuller Swinford, 21, seemed to have lots of life ahead of her. “I just remember always thinking she was beautiful,” said Swinford’s niece, Courtney Lash. “She was of course taller than me. She had strawberry blonde hair.” “She’s been described as just a free spirit […]
Structural fire causes damage in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a structural fire on Monday afternoon. The Mattoon Police arrived on scene first, then notified the fire department about a detached garage on the scene located in the area of Seventh Street and Wabash. Crews immediately deployed two hand lines from two different trucks to […]
MyWabashValley.com
Family fun for a good cause: Scare at the Vigo County Fairgrounds
THE DRIVE THRU SCARE AT THE VIGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. The event is being held at the Vigo County Fairgrounds on US Highway 41 in Terre Haute.
1 flown to hospital following ATV vs truck crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile was flown to an Evansville hospital following a crash between an ATV and a pickup truck in Martin County. According to Indiana State Police, the crash occurred at approximately 1:44 p.m. on September 24 on Dover Hill Road. A juvenile had been driving northeast along the road and […]
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
A Happy ending for an abandoned potbelly pig
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It’s a happy ending for a potbelly pig that was abandoned at a Vigo County property. Tuesday, MyWabashValley.com told you about a man who’d found an unexpected visitor on his property in southern Vigo County. As of Friday morning, John Holcomb said the pig is on its way to a […]
wevv.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving school bus in Gibson County
Crews are currently at the scene of a fatality crash involving a school bus and a motorcycle in Gibson County, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it happened near the intersection State Road 64 and County Road 950 East on Tuesday morning. We're told SR 64 is currently closed in the area of the crash, about two miles west of Oakland City.
WTHI
"We work year-round" - Businesses are getting ready for the Covered Bridge Festival with less than 3 weeks until it starts
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Covered Bridge Festival is less than three weeks away. Whether you're in Rockville or Mansfield, you'll see a lot of businesses gearing up for the 10-day rush. It's almost time for the covered bridge festival, but as people drive through town anticipating Indiana's largest...
Indiana German Shepherd breeders face more than 2 dozen animal cruelty charges
PUTNAM COUNTY, Indiana — The owners of a dog breeding business in Putnam County are facing more than two dozen animal cruelty charges after investigators found two dead dogs and 33 others that were severely malnourished on the owners' property. James Gray, 55, and his sister Julia Gray, 60,...
vincennespbs.org
Road closed near Bloomfield
A road closure is scheduled to start Tuesday, September 27, in Greene County. US 231 is being shut down just north of I-69 about nine miles south of Bloomfield. The closure is so five pipes can be replaced under the road. INDOT says closures will occur during the daytime, and...
freedom929.com
WE WISH HER THE BEST IN THE FUTURE
(NEWTON/OLNEY) With today being the last day of full time employment for Miss Hunter Meritt here at WVLN-WSEI-WIKK-WOWA in Olney/Newton, we wish the best for this hard-working Richland County native. While she’ll still be around at times to help out with commercial recordings, board opting sports, and other part-time work, we wish her the best in her new full-time job starting next week. We have no doubt that Hunter will be a success at whatever she does in the future. While she’s leaving the studios and the air-waves on a daily basis, she will not be forgotten. We pray for all of her endeavors in life from this day forward!
witzamfm.com
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
