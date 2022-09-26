ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Houston’s Hot Chicken Opens Summerlin Location, Heads to Spring Valley

What Now has been following the growth of Las Vegas hot chicken chain Houston’s Hot Chicken since it opened its first brick-and-mortar last year. The brand has been pushing hard this year and is about to jump from two Las Vegas locations to seven over the next few months. The brand’s much-anticipated Summerlin location opens this Saturday, October 1, at 1910 Village Center Circle.
8newsnow.com

Grasshoppers return to Las Vegas; more could be on the way

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Remember the grasshopper invasion of 2019?. Swarms of locusts invaded Las Vegas at the end of July 2019, taking over the strip, blotting out streetlights, and now they may be returning. “They were just chirping and chirping and chirping at a very shrill level,” said Trish...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Post Malone announces performance at nightclub on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Post Malone has announced he will perform at a nightclub on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, Post Malone will take over Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas for a special performance on Friday, Nov. 11. As the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas food insecurity growing with inflation

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — As inflation drives food prices higher, one of the largest food banks and distributors of donated food is seeing a greater need. The evidence, according to Brooke Neubauer, the founder, and CEO of The Just One Project at Rancho and Bonanza is the lines of cars that seem to grow each week, with new families arriving to pick up food and other necessities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Animal shelters across Las Vegas feeling overwhelmed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– After 8 admissions employees left their job at the Animal Foundation, the CEO. Hilarie Grey said it can be a stressful job for their workers. Overcrowding is a big issue not only for the Animal Foundation but for other shelters across the country as well. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

The Best Restaurant Patios in Las Vegas

As the rest of the country gears up for sweater weather, Las Vegans are celebrating a different change—it’s finally patio season! (It’s still in the 90s here, but that feels chilly to us.) But what makes a truly great restaurant patio? A great view has a lot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Formula 1 to host free launch party on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As they gear up for next year’s highly-anticipated Formula 1 race, the company announced Wednesday that they will host a free launch party this November on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the free event will be held from 11 a.m....
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces October Events

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES OCTOBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for October, including Halloween season pop-up attractions. Night Market at Tivoli. Date: Saturday, Oct....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Disney on Ice announces performances in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Disney lovers are in for a treat, as the beloved Disney on Ice shows announced it will host a series of shows in Las Vegas. According to a news release, Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures performances will be held Jan. 5-8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Maroon 5 announces residency on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum band Maroon 5 announced Tuesday that the group will headline a new residency on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, the residency will kick off Friday, March 24, 2023, at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The release states...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Silver State Sights – Lunar Crater

TONOPAH, Nev. (KOLO) - If you find yourself leaving the town of Tonopah on Highway 6, you’ll eventually come to an area of our state where humans have not much effect. “What you might not know about Lunar Crater is it is one of six national natural landmarks in the state,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.
TONOPAH, NV
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Heather Engle, Las Vegas Rescue Mission

Heather Engle is the CEO of Las Vegas Rescue Mission. A: “The Luckiest Girl” and “The Untethered Soul”. Q: Where do you work out, or play your favorite sport?. A: My husband built us an amazing home gym that has everything, including Pilates, so I work out at home. I love kayaking, scuba diving and traveling.
LAS VEGAS, NV

