WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County students experience agriculture day
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County learned about farming and agriculture at the New River Valley Fairgrounds Sept. 27. All the county’s fifth graders got hands-on experiences learning about farm safety and animals. Agriculture day was put on in partnership with Virginia Farm Bureau,...
wfxrtv.com
Large police presence in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. (WFXR)– A large police presence blocked traffic for drivers in the Hunting Hills area on Tuesday night. According to police, they were redirecting traffic while the United States Marshal’s Service handled a situation at the Franklin Road and Southern Hills Drive entrance of the Hunting Hills neighborhood.
Volunteer to Cheer For More Than 800 Roanoke Valley Students
Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 The Special Olympics “Big Feet Meet” will take place at William Fleming High School Sept. 27 from 9 am to 1 pm. More than 800 students from 40 schools in the Roanoke Valley will compete in running and walking events, javelin, softball throw […]
WSLS
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
Augusta Free Press
Roanoke County: State Police investigating death during traffic stop on Route 220
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke County Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshal’s Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force was conducting an ongoing criminal investigation into a fugitive suspect known to...
Substitute teacher allegedly calls student a “Monkey” at Bluefield Middle School
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–A mother of a student at a Mercer County school claims a substitute teacher called her child a racial slur. Kaprease Flack, a student at Bluefield Middle School, said a substitute teacher at his school called him a racial slur while in class. Flack claims the teacher called him a “monkey”. He said […]
WDTV
Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash
BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
wfxrtv.com
Preparing ahead for possible flooding and power outages
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Similar to everyone else, Roanoke fire and rescue crews are keeping up with the National Weather Service for updates on a possible storm headed toward the Commonwealth. Both Fire & EMS crews and the Red Cross are advising residents to stay away from rising waters.
wfxrtv.com
AEP lowering Claytor Project Reservoir in preparation for rain associated with Ian
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Claytor Hydroelectric Project says in preparation for heavy rainfall and the potential for high water flows associated with Hurricane Ian, Appalachian Power (AEP) plans to start lowering the reservoir on Wednesday night. Lake residents are asked by AEP to remove or secure items within...
WDBJ7.com
Couple Discovers Huge Hornet Nest on Farm in Wythe County
We're quiet as we continue to track Ian. Roanoke Safe Streets For Cyclists With Pedal Safe ROA.
WSET
Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'
(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
thecarrollnews.com
Annual Truckers Parade For Cancer tops 100 trucks
Truckers Parade Against Cancer Organizer Cindy Dixon (left) presents a representative of the Wytheville Community College in Galax with a ceremonial walking stick which has become a bit of a traveling trophy honoring volunteers who participate. A truck from WCC has participated in the parade every year since it began. The truck carried a banner in support of all WCC employees.
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race
ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin St. implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
wfxrtv.com
All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
WSET
wjhl.com
Checking out all the great outdoor adventures in Tazewell County, Virginia
Michele Crigger with Visit Tazewell County, shares with us all of the amazing adventure opportunities available in the Town of Pocahontas and in Tazewell County!. For more information go to VisitTazewellCounty.org or on Facebook: @VisitTazewell.
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
WSLS
Man driving a tractor dies in Wythe County crash, per VSP
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was driving a tractor died in a Wythe County crash last week, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674/Ridge Ave. one mile south of Route 669/Huckleberry Road on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
supertalk929.com
Franklin News Post
Neighbors oppose proposed Moneta self-storage facility
The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has tabled for now a previously fast-tracked Moneta self-storage project. Franklin County residents Mike and Jessica James are seeking to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility for residents in Smith Mountain Lake and Moneta. The proposed location is near Scruggs and Lovely Valley...
