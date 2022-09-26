ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, VA

WDBJ7.com

Pulaski County students experience agriculture day

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Elementary school students in Pulaski County learned about farming and agriculture at the New River Valley Fairgrounds Sept. 27. All the county’s fifth graders got hands-on experiences learning about farm safety and animals. Agriculture day was put on in partnership with Virginia Farm Bureau,...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Large police presence in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA. (WFXR)– A large police presence blocked traffic for drivers in the Hunting Hills area on Tuesday night. According to police, they were redirecting traffic while the United States Marshal’s Service handled a situation at the Franklin Road and Southern Hills Drive entrance of the Hunting Hills neighborhood.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDTV

Princeton Senior High School band members injured in Friday crash

BRUSH FORK, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a Facebook post made by Mercer County Public Schools, Princeton Senior High School’s band held a candlelight vigil outside Charleston Area Medical Center Sunday, in honor three band students injured in a car accident. The band’s Facebook page reports the crash occurred...
PRINCETON, WV
wfxrtv.com

Preparing ahead for possible flooding and power outages

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Similar to everyone else, Roanoke fire and rescue crews are keeping up with the National Weather Service for updates on a possible storm headed toward the Commonwealth. Both Fire & EMS crews and the Red Cross are advising residents to stay away from rising waters.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Lumos is 'powering the possibilities of the future'

(WSET) — Over the last several months, Lumos crews have been working throughout Virginia installing ultra-high-speed fiber. This has been a part of Lumos' efforts to bring an expanded fiber-optic internet network to our communities. ABC13 reached out to Lumos CEO Brian Stading for an update. Stading told us...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecarrollnews.com

Annual Truckers Parade For Cancer tops 100 trucks

Truckers Parade Against Cancer Organizer Cindy Dixon (left) presents a representative of the Wytheville Community College in Galax with a ceremonial walking stick which has become a bit of a traveling trophy honoring volunteers who participate. A truck from WCC has participated in the parade every year since it began. The truck carried a banner in support of all WCC employees.
GALAX, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount building debate at center of council race

ROCKY MOUNT — Over the last several months, a number of signs have appeared in the windows of 325 Franklin St. implying the town is colluding to prevent development of the building. The registered agent for the company that owns the downtown building, Phillip Bane, put the signs up....
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
wfxrtv.com

All the Dirt: Benefits of community gardens

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — If you don’t have the space or you’re looking for a community to learn from, a community garden might be perfect for you. LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project) manages four community gardens in Roanoke. Community Gardens Manager Hannah Patrick gives us ALL THE DIRT on the benefits of joining a community garden!
ROANOKE, VA
wchstv.com

Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSLS

Man driving a tractor dies in Wythe County crash, per VSP

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A man who was driving a tractor died in a Wythe County crash last week, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities said that they responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 674/Ridge Ave. one mile south of Route 669/Huckleberry Road on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Virginia man dies after being rear-ended, thrown off farm tractor

A Crockett, Virginia man is dead after he was reportedly rear-ended while driving a farm tractor. According to a report from Virginia State Police, Charles R. Cregger, 59, was traveling South on Ridge Avenue near Huckleberry Road in Wythe County. The tractor was hauling a corn chopper when it was...
CROCKETT, VA
Franklin News Post

Neighbors oppose proposed Moneta self-storage facility

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has tabled for now a previously fast-tracked Moneta self-storage project. Franklin County residents Mike and Jessica James are seeking to build an RV, boat and self-storage facility for residents in Smith Mountain Lake and Moneta. The proposed location is near Scruggs and Lovely Valley...
MONETA, VA

