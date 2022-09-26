ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Miami New Times

Miami-Dade Elite Rescuers Extract Residents From Hurricane-Ravaged Islands

On their first round of Hurricane Ian rescue missions, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's elite Urban Search and Rescue team walked for miles, door-to-door, through the remnants of towns on Florida's Gulf Coast, making their way through busted concrete and 10-foot-high piles of splintered wood framing. Military helicopters had dropped off the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
MIAMI, FL

