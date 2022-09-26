Read full article on original website
It's a Twister! Tornadoes in South Florida Are More Common Than You Might Think
The night before Hurricane Ian battered southwest Florida on September 28, the southeast side of the state was hit with an unexpected side effect of the catastrophic storm: tornadoes. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, two twisters spawned by Ian's outer bands tore through Broward County in parts of Pembroke Pines...
World Central Kitchen, Feeding South Florida Mobilize in Florida: Here's How You Can Help
On Wednesday, Hurricane Ian made land contact in southwest Florida as a Category 4 monster storm that decimated Fort Myers, Sanibel Island, and many other parts of southwest Florida. Thursday morning news videos showed bridges torn apart, houses submerged in water, and the seaside tourist restaurants and souvenir shacks of...
Miami-Dade Elite Rescuers Extract Residents From Hurricane-Ravaged Islands
On their first round of Hurricane Ian rescue missions, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's elite Urban Search and Rescue team walked for miles, door-to-door, through the remnants of towns on Florida's Gulf Coast, making their way through busted concrete and 10-foot-high piles of splintered wood framing. Military helicopters had dropped off the...
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
