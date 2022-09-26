Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South

Read full article on original website
This Is Wisconsin's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN
Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian
MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
Two Waukesha School District buildings sold to Carroll University
The School District of Waukesha announced Wednesday that it has sold two of its buildings to Carroll University.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Menomonee Falls sweeps Brookfield Central for first GMC win
BROOKFIELD — Katie Lockwood clearly demonstrated to everyone in attendance that she knows how to make the most of a little time to kill. Lockwood, an aggressive senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks as the energized Menomonee Falls girls volleyball team swept Brookfield Central 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a spirited Greater Metro Conference dual between longtime, fierce league rivals Tuesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
About how many roundabouts in Wisconsin? WisDOT provides facts and numbers
(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?. With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Wisconsin is pulling for him’: Little Doug to receive new heart pump
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – About one week ago, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon found out Little Doug was back in the hospital after his heart pump became infected. Firefighters from Green Bay went down to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee to surprise Little Doug and comfort him. A...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc boys run to victory in Midwest Invitational
JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc High School boys cross country team continued its 2022 rampage by winning the 45-team Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday. The Raccoons scored 78 points to finish 72 ahead of runner-up Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. Seniors Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold led Ocon by finishing second and third, respectively.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend’s new hockey team wins its home opener 3-2
WEST BEND — The Milwaukee Power, West Bend’s new North American 3 Hockey League team, won their home opener, and first game in their new home arena at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, against the Peoria Mustangs by a score of 3 to 2 Friday night to move to a record of 2 wins and 3 losses.
cw14online.com
VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake
TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School names Homecoming King and Queen
September 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Jimena Herrera and Jonathan Brown were named Hartford Union High School District’s Homecoming Queen and King. Hartford Union High School celebrated Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court had been announced HERE.
CBS 58
Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
CBS 58
Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Board approves sale of Randall, Lindholm buildings to Carroll
WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday night to accept Carroll University’s offer to purchase Randall STEM Elementary School, 114 S. Charles St., and the Lindholm Administrative Building, 222 Maple Ave. Starting next school year, Randall students and staff will be...
whby.com
Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin
CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart
MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...
New study reveals Wisconsin is the 4th hardest state to vote in
In 2020, out of 50 states, Wisconsin was the 38th easiest state to cast your ballot. In the 2022 edition of Cost of Voting in America, Wisconsin fell to 47th. It is now the 4th hardest state to vote in.
Highway 175 reopens in Milwaukee after semi hits overpass
A semi-truck struck an overpass bridge on Tuesday, closing a northbound lane on Highway 175 near American Family Field. The lane reopened around 9 p.m.
nbc15.com
Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search begins immediately for a new MMSD principal after the district conforms the top educator, Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, at Ray F. Sennett Middle School is no longer employed with the district as of Monday. In a statement, MMSD spokesperson Tim LeMonds says, “I can confirm...
