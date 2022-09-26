ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Southeastern Wisconsin marching bands compete in Marchfest at Waukesha South

By Bradford Paulson/Special to The Freeman
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
WISN

Former Wisconsinites riding out Hurricane Ian

MILWAUKEE — Two former Wisconsin families are riding out Hurricane Ian this week at their new homes in Florida. Art Aiello and his wife moved from Waukesha four years ago and now live in a town 15 minutes east of Tampa, called Valrico. Aiello said they've stocked up on essentials and filled their car, just in case, but they plan to hunker down and stay put.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mukwonago, WI
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Berlin, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Cedarburg, WI
City
Germantown, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha, WI
Education
City
New Berlin, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Waukesha, WI
Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

Menomonee Falls sweeps Brookfield Central for first GMC win

BROOKFIELD — Katie Lockwood clearly demonstrated to everyone in attendance that she knows how to make the most of a little time to kill. Lockwood, an aggressive senior outside hitter, finished with a team-high 22 kills and four blocks as the energized Menomonee Falls girls volleyball team swept Brookfield Central 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a spirited Greater Metro Conference dual between longtime, fierce league rivals Tuesday night.
BROOKFIELD, WI
97X

This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin

As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Linus High School#Music Performance#Southeastern Wisconsin#Marchfest#Mukwonago High School#Aaaa
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc boys run to victory in Midwest Invitational

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc High School boys cross country team continued its 2022 rampage by winning the 45-team Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course on Saturday. The Raccoons scored 78 points to finish 72 ahead of runner-up Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. Seniors Zach Vance and Hayden Triebold led Ocon by finishing second and third, respectively.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

West Bend’s new hockey team wins its home opener 3-2

WEST BEND — The Milwaukee Power, West Bend’s new North American 3 Hockey League team, won their home opener, and first game in their new home arena at the Kettle Moraine Ice Center, against the Peoria Mustangs by a score of 3 to 2 Friday night to move to a record of 2 wins and 3 losses.
WEST BEND, WI
cw14online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School names Homecoming King and Queen

September 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Jimena Herrera and Jonathan Brown were named Hartford Union High School District’s Homecoming Queen and King. Hartford Union High School celebrated Homecoming Week from September 19-24. The Homecoming Court had been announced HERE.
HARTFORD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS 58

Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to rise

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Complaints against Wisconsin nursing homes continue to pile up and could surpass a record number filed last year. According to the state's Department of Health Services, Wisconsin has received more than 1,500 complaints against nursing homes so far this year. That's about 190 new complaints each...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Floridians brace for Hurricane Ian, some taking refuge in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Tampa Bay is on hurricane watch as Ian steamrolls closer to Florida's gulf coast. Tuesday night Wisconsinites with Florida ties are reacting to warnings that this could be Tampa Bay's most devastating storm in 100 years. Passengers passing through Concourse C off a Southwest Airlines flight...
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Board approves sale of Randall, Lindholm buildings to Carroll

WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday night to accept Carroll University’s offer to purchase Randall STEM Elementary School, 114 S. Charles St., and the Lindholm Administrative Building, 222 Maple Ave. Starting next school year, Randall students and staff will be...
WAUKESHA, WI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin police chases; 3 separate communities, hours apart

MILWAUKEE - A teenager behind the wheel of a stolen car took police on a high-speed chase from Glendale to Milwaukee. But that is not the only police chase being investigated on Monday, Sept. 26. Shortly after high winds swept through southeast Wisconsin Sunday night, Glendale police spotted a stolen...

Comments / 0

Community Policy