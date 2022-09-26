Read full article on original website
Related
Medical Marijuana Telemedicine Platform NuggMD Launches In Vermont
NuggMD, a medical marijuana telemedicine platform, is launching its services in Vermont for $99. Since its 2015 founding, NuggMD has connected over one million patients to MMJ doctors in 20 states and is now available to over 200 million Americans. "Participation in Vermont's medical marijuana program is low compared to...
Indigenous-Owned Company Canndigenous Awarded USDA Grant To Develop Climate-Friendly Hemp
Wisconsin-based hemp company Canndigenous, in partnership with Iconoclast Industries and several universities and business partners, received $15 million from the “Industrial Hemp for Fiber and Grain” project by the USDA’s Climate-Smart Commodities program. The funds were granted for the development of hemp as a climate-smart commodity, and...
Where To Buy Legal Weed These Days: New Cannabis Shops That Launched Sales Recently
Schwazze SHWZ SHWZ kicked off recreational marijuana sales at its retail location in New Mexico on Saturday, Sept 24. Located at 360 Sudderth Drive in Ruidoso, the new store represents the company's 11th dispensary in the Land Of Enchantment. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, Oct 8. "Schwazze...
With Hurricane Ian About To Slam Florida, Which Insurance, Bank Stocks Are Most Exposed?
Hurricane Ian is just off the Gulf Coast of Florida and approaching landfall near Cape Coral as a Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. On Wednesday, several Wall Street analysts said it's still too soon to project the potential impact Ian will have on insurance and reinsurance stocks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FDA Finally Advances Cannabis Research & Regulations: Hires Ex-NY Cannabis Policy Regulator
The FDA has appointed Norman Birenbaum to be the its senior public health advisor on cannabis research and regulatory actions, reported Inside Health Policy. This is the first time the FDA has hired a cannabis research and regulation advisor. The agency continues to struggle with regulations on marijuana-based products, including those containing only CBD. Despite passage of the 2018 Farm Bill that descheduled hemp and gave the FDA authority to oversee hemp-derived products, the agency has been searching for additional safety data ever since which is why it has prohibited CBD in foods and dietary supplements.
Hurricane Ian: What Florida Theme Parks, Cruise Lines And Sports Are Doing Before It Hits
Florida and other nearby states are bracing for Hurricane Ian, which is expected to make landfall in the U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Here is a look at what theme parks, cruise lines and sports are doing to prepare for the storm. Hurricane Ian: Tampa Bay, St Petersburg and...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
89K+
Followers
169K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0