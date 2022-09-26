ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Basketball
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Basketball
NBA

DETROIT PISTONS ACQUIRE BOJAN BOGDANOVIĆ

DETROIT – September 26, 2022 – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Bojan Bogdanović from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward/center Kelly Olynyk, guard Saben Lee and cash considerations. Bogdanović, 6-7, 226, averaged 18.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Denver Nuggets
NBA

Bogdanovic ‘super happy and excited to be part of the Pistons'

The decision to part with Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee was enormously painful from an emotional standpoint and clearly necessary from the perspective of objectivity when the return for the Pistons solves the many needs Bojan Bogdanovic addresses. “He checks a lot of boxes,” Dwane Casey nodded after conducting the...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Thunder, Hawks Reportedly Agreed To NBA Trade

With NBA training camps set to get underway, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks have reportedly struck a deal. Per The Athletic's Shams Charania: "Oklahoma City is trading Vit Krejci to Atlanta for Moe Harkless and a second-round pick." Krejci was a second round pick of the Thunder out...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

Lakers Announce 2022-23 Coaching Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers have named Chris Jent, Jordan Ott, J.D. DuBois, Schuyler Rimmer and Zach Peterson as assistant coaches on Head Coach Darvin Ham’s staff, joining Phil Handy, Dru Anthrop and Jon Pastorek, it was announced today. Jent most recently served as an assistant coach with the Atlanta...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Timberwolves, Bally Sports North and WCCO Radio Announce 2022-23 Broadcast Schedule

Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves, in partnership with Bally Sports North, today announced their television broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 regular season. For the seventh consecutive year, all regular season games will be televised on regional or national television. The network’s broadcast schedule includes 78 regular season games, which will be televised on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra, will also be streamed on the Bally Sports app and Bally Sports+. WCCO Radio will continue as the team’s flagship radio station, a designation it has held since the 2011-12 NBA season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ESPN

Timetable on Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's knee still TBD

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The injury bug usually waits until midseason to start bothering the Oklahoma City Thunder. This time, it attacked in the offseason. No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren was ruled out for the season after suffering a foot injury last month. Now, top returning scorer Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss at least a few weeks with a sprained ligament in his left knee.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
ESPN

Thunder get veteran forward Maurice Harkless in trade with Hawks

OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Thunder acquired veteran forward Maurice Harkless in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Thunder also received a 2029 second-round pick and another draft consideration from the Hawks in exchange for Vít Krejci. Harkless' $4.5 million contract will slot into the $4.9...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBA

CareSource and Atlanta Hawks Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Partnership to Support Community Engagement and Wellness Throughout Metro Atlanta. ATLANTA (September 27, 2022) – The Atlanta Hawks and CareSource, a leading non-profit health plan, today announced a multi-year agreement that includes initiatives focused on the health and wellness of the Atlanta community and underserved families. Throughout this integrated partnership, CareSource and the Hawks will work together to make a meaningful impact in Atlanta. As part of the agreement, CareSource will be designated as proud partner of the Atlanta Hawks and College Park Skyhawks and their branding will be featured throughout the award-winning State Farm Arena.
ATLANTA, GA
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Sept. 27, 2022

1. As was the case for 20-plus other NBA teams Monday, New Orleans held its 2022-23 Media Day. Watch videos from the entire press conference in the Smoothie King Center, including with David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, Willie Green and numerous players. photos from Media Day. 3. One of the biggest...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Camaraderie And Nervous Energy On The First Day Of Training Camp

After a longer offseason than they’re accustomed to, the Portland Trail Blazers started off their 2022-23 campaign in earnest Tuesday morning with their first training camp practice at the Robertson Gym on the campus of UC Santa Barbara. A few notes from the first day of camp…. • Unsurprisingly,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy