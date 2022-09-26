Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Destin Log
Destin Marlins top Liza Jackson Lions in two straight games in middle school volleyball
The Destin Marlins dominated the court Wednesday evening, putting the visiting Liza Jackson Lions away 2-0 in middle school volleyball action. “We served much better, and we had more energy. The girls were excited to be here,” Destin Coach Brooke Blair said. Some of that energy came from the...
Destin Log
What’s new at the Rodeo: Big Mac’s, bigger division and more for 74th annual event
With October just days away, it’s almost time to kick off the 74th annual Destin Fishing Rodeo, Destin’s oldest tradition. But before you drop a line in hopes of catching the big fish in the month-long tournament, there are a few new things to keep in mind. Get...
Destin Log
Destin Middle School's Interact Club gets rolling on Destin Fishing Rodeo T-shirts
Folding, rolling and boxing T-shirts — that's what the Destin Middle School Interact Club has been doing this past week to help out with the Destin Fishing Rodeo. Each year the rodeo, Destin's oldest tradition, has thousands of T-shirts with various designs for sale throughout the month. Locals and visitors alike love the shirts that come in short and long sleeves.
Destin Log
Ella Kathryn Campbell makes 'debut' as Miss Destin 2022 before fishing rodeo begins
There were plenty of smiles and photos snapped at the annual Meet Miss Destin event at Harbor Docks Restaurant on Destin harbor Thursday evening. Everyone wanted to have their photo taken with the young lady wearing the sash and crown, Ella Kathryn Campbell. "It was a lovely event. Ella Kathryn...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
speedonthewater.com
FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout
For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
Florida Country Music Festival Featuring Eric Church & Turnpike Troubadours Postponed Due To Hurricane Season
For those who don’t know, Hurricane Ian is supposed to hit Florida this upcoming weekend, causing a ton of people to evacuate and prepare as needed. From past experiences, we know how devastating hurricanes can be, and our thoughts and prayers go out to everybody who resides in Florida this weekend.
cohaitungchi.com
5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL
You are reading: Indoor things to do in destin | 5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL. You’ve planned the perfect beach vacation to Destin, FL. The excitement has been building for weeks, maybe even months. The emerald sea is calling your name, the anticipation of the white sand between your toes is almost too much to bear. The day finally arrives, you arrive at your hotel step out of the car and…….. IT’S POURING. Panic sets in. You look at your family and immediately start to feel claustrophobic. What are you supposed to do if you can’t go to the beach?!
cohaitungchi.com
The Very Best Things to Do in 30A
Spend an evening at The Big Chill (formerly The Hub) Nestled between the popular tourist destinations of Panama City and Destin, Florida, lies a stretch of Gulf Coast beach along scenic Highway 30A in Walton County Florida. You are reading: 30a florida things to do | The Very Best Things...
RELATED PEOPLE
WJHG-TV
Monday evening tropics check
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
WJHG-TV
Monday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
WJHG-TV
Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
Hurricane Ian causes closures
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
navarrenewspaper.com
NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-24-22
SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
Destin Log
One million pounds of concrete trash gets new life as artificial reef in Okaloosa County
Another reef has been added to the artificial reef system in Okaloosa County. Last week, about 500,000 pounds of concrete was dropped in the Gulf of Mexico and then another 500,000 pounds was piled Monday to build one of the largest artificial reefs. "This was the first phase of a...
WJHG-TV
Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
getthecoast.com
Props Brewery proposes new location at the Fort Walton Beach Landing, includes 40-year lease
On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council will hear a proposal from Props Brewery about relocating from their current location next to the Brooks Bridge, to the concrete slab that was once the home of the Emerald Coast Science Center at the Fort Walton Beach Landing Park.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
Sunday Ian update
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.
Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks. “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
Comments / 0