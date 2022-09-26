ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Destin Log

Destin Middle School's Interact Club gets rolling on Destin Fishing Rodeo T-shirts

Folding, rolling and boxing T-shirts — that's what the Destin Middle School Interact Club has been doing this past week to help out with the Destin Fishing Rodeo. Each year the rodeo, Destin's oldest tradition, has thousands of T-shirts with various designs for sale throughout the month. Locals and visitors alike love the shirts that come in short and long sleeves.
DESTIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Destin, FL
Sports
City
Destin, FL
speedonthewater.com

FPC Emerald Coast Poker Run Celebrates 30th Anniversary With 92-Boat Turnout

For the second year in a row, late-September dates proved ideal for the Emerald Coast Powerboat Week Poker Run in Destin, Fla. Last weekend’s Florida Powerboat Club-produced event attracted 92 registered boats. Club president Stu Jones moved the event from mid-August to late September in 2021, and that happening...
DESTIN, FL
cohaitungchi.com

5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL

You are reading: Indoor things to do in destin | 5 Rainy Day Things to do in Destin, FL. You’ve planned the perfect beach vacation to Destin, FL. The excitement has been building for weeks, maybe even months. The emerald sea is calling your name, the anticipation of the white sand between your toes is almost too much to bear. The day finally arrives, you arrive at your hotel step out of the car and…….. IT’S POURING. Panic sets in. You look at your family and immediately start to feel claustrophobic. What are you supposed to do if you can’t go to the beach?!
DESTIN, FL
cohaitungchi.com

The Very Best Things to Do in 30A

Spend an evening at The Big Chill (formerly The Hub) Nestled between the popular tourist destinations of Panama City and Destin, Florida, lies a stretch of Gulf Coast beach along scenic Highway 30A in Walton County Florida. You are reading: 30a florida things to do | The Very Best Things...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
WJHG-TV

Monday evening tropics check

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ian will strengthen as it moves into the Gulf on Tuesday. The forecast track remains uncertain as it moves toward the western Florida peninsula. Models slow the storm to a crawl with some keeping it barely offshore and others moving onshore north of Tampa and some even south. The exact track will determine where the most significant impacts will be.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The eventual track of Ian will be the determining factor on the weather we see here in NWFL over the next several days. For now it appears areas west toward Destin would see few to no impacts while area near St. George Island could see some tropical storm conditions. The primary threat at this point if track continues to trend east would be rain with no rain west and several inches of rain east.
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

Hurlburt Field area evacuated as Hurricane Ian approaches

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurlburt Field Air Force Base has been evacuated for protection from any possible impacts from Hurricane Ian. Hurlburt remains in Hurricane Condition 5 as reports have shown Hurricane Ian coming towards Central Florida. The evacuation will help men and women of the 1 SOW support any emergency or crisis unaffected by weather. As of Tuesday, air base personnel have not been evacuated.
WMBB

Hurricane Ian causes closures

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several local agencies have announced closures as Hurricane Ian prepares to strike Florida. Although forecasters are calling for minimal effects in The Panhandle the leaders of several organizations have announced closures this week. Below is a list of the closures. We will update this list this week as more shutdowns […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coed#Chop#Kiutch#Morgan Sports Center#Fenders Collision#Costa Verde Beach Service#New Life Church 10
navarrenewspaper.com

NAVARRE FISHING REPORT SATURDAY 9-24-22

SPECIAL NOTICE The Navarre pier is open from 5 am until 11 pm daily. Visit our You Tube channel Navarre Newspaper. You will find the weather and information videos about the emerald coast of Destin, Navarre, Gulf Breeze and Pensacola areas.This report is updated during the day. This is our...
NAVARRE, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City boaters will have an additional launching spot

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are setting their sights high for the boating community. They approved of a construction company to build a state-of-the-art boat launch from scratch. The project is called the Snug Harbor Boat Launch Facility. It’s located at the corner of Maple Avenue in...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHG-TV

Sunday Ian update

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday has brought about some subtle changes to the track of Ian. Models have come into slightly better agreement with more western solutions Saturday shifting east today. That being said, we are 3-5 days from effects from the storm depending on the track and errors in the forecast remain large 4-5 days out (150-200 miles) on average.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Development firm brings major businesses to Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re a fan of brands like Aldi, Slim Chickens and Chicken Salad Chick, read on. More brands like these may be on their way to the Bay County area and it’s all thanks to an economic Development firm called Nextsite. The company utilizes specialized technology to perform market analysis, connecting […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Okaloosa County offers sandbags to residents before Hurricane Ian

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Emergency Management team have announced sandbags are available for residents before Hurricane Ian makes landfall. According to the Okaloosa Board of County Commissioners, they are monitoring shifts and local impacts the storm could have on the community. As of now, the exact track of Hurricane […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City commissioners approve new Millville boat ramp

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners expect to begin construction on a new boat ramp at Snug Harbor in Watson Bayou in the next 4-6 weeks.  “We’re trying to set a standard for what boat ramps should be across the city,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street said. The project will cost more than […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy