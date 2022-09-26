Read full article on original website
Hale Center Theatre is Playing A Fun Show Called "Lucky Stiff"S. F. MoriSandy, UT
Brigham Young University (BYU) Held Its World Of Dance Program On CampusS. F. MoriProvo, UT
The Homestead Resort and Golf Course In Midway Is a Fun Place To GoS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Driving Along Guardsman Pass Is A Chance To Enjoy Scenic ViewsS. F. MoriMidway, UT
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
SP+ Predicts Rivalry Between No. 19 BYU and Utah State
The Cougars are heavily favored against in-state rivals Utah State
kslsports.com
BYU Football Adds FCS Team To Open 2024 Schedule
PROVO, Utah – The pieces continue to come together for future BYU football schedules. BYU has added a non-conference game to open the 2024 season. The Cougars will face the Southern Illinois Salukis in Provo on August 31, 2024. Southern Illinois competes in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The...
ksl.com
Here's what BYU women's basketball will receive after canceled series with reigning champs
PROVO — The BYU women's basketball program will receive a lump sum after a home-and-home series was canceled nearly two months before the first game was scheduled to tip off. The program led by first-year head coach Amber Whiting was contracted to receive $100,000 from South Carolina after the...
BYU’s young basketball team just got a little younger and less experienced — due to Trevin Knell’s injury
One of BYU’s returning guards that didn’t participate in Monday’s practice was Trevin Knell, who has undergone rotator cuff surgery.
Utah football gets commitment from edge rusher at a powerhouse program
Jonah Lea’ea is a three-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman High in Nevada.
Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Sports Nation. Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos, who are off to a 2-2 start this season.
kslsports.com
BYU WR Gunner Romney Set To Return From Lacerated Kidney Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU football wide receiver Gunner Romney is making his 2022 debut on Thursday night. After missing the first four games of his senior season, Romney will play against the Utah State Aggies this week. Romney and BYU have kept it close to the vest on his...
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Practices Tip Off With ‘New And Young’ Challenges
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball tipped off year four of the Mark Pope era on Monday. The old school line of thought in college hoops would mean that Pope would have an experienced roster in front of him heading into his fourth year. However, that’s not the case in the era of dynamic rosters and the transfer portal.
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Kalani Sitake Provides Injury Updates During Monday's Press Conference
Several key players were out against Wyoming and other key players suffered injuries during the game
usustatesman.com
Logan Country Club offers student discount
Utah State University students can golf with a 60% discount on daily golf prices at the Logan Country Club. A lease agreement between USU and the country club, signed in April 1981, allows for the student discount and other perks for the university. A regular 18-hole guest pass at the...
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Goodbye Bessie: Decline of small dairies in northern Utah mirrors national trend
Cache Valley in northern Utah has long been a big name in dairy and cheese production, so it was fitting that it would be the site of a Guinness World Record mac-and-cheese dish this summer — 4,742 pounds of the gooey stuff mixed in a vat at the Schreiber Foods plant in Logan. But although cheese and dairy output here remain stronger than ever, changing economic conditions are leading to extinction of the small- to medium-sized dairies that made Cache County the state’s No. 1...
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Langley: The Utah Inland Port Authority Works Against Salt Lake Citizens
Heat waves, waning water sources and toxic dust have stoked anxieties here in the west. In Salt Lake City, record-breaking temperatures this month have made us all quite uncomfortable. For some, they’ve been deadly. Despite these trying times, the Utah state government has cleared construction for an inland port...
utahstories.com
The Legacy of The Man Who Photographed Women Wearing Body Paint in the Utah Desert
The human body has always been the most popular subject in contemporary art, and Utah artist, architect and photographer, Paul Butler, became famous for his remarkable nude figure drawings and photos of women wearing body paint. During photography and painting sessions, his female models often shared with him their insecurities...
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
