Saint Cloud, MN

kvsc.org

Man Rescues Neighbor Who’s Boat Capsized Near Cold Spring

A St. Cloud man was rescued from Rice Lake near Cold Spring on Monday afternoon. At 4:00 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a watercraft accident on Rice Lake in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications center received a call saying there was a boat...
COLD SPRING, MN
kvsc.org

Canoe Capsizes Injuring Three Near St. Cloud

Early Monday morning a canoe that was carrying three people capsized and left all three in the water. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident occurred just south of St. Cloud at 3822 Clearwater Rd. near the Mississippi river. There were three rescue boats sent out to action and...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota

RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
MINNESOTA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire

Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
ACCIDENTS
NBC News

Woman who took raccoon to North Dakota bar and prompted rabies alert is charged

MADDOCK, N.D.— A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, has been criminally charged. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering...
MADDOCK, ND
Sasquatch 107.7

Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide

Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
WINTHROP, MN
boreal.org

Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota

Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
COOK COUNTY, MN

