Man Rescues Neighbor Who’s Boat Capsized Near Cold Spring
A St. Cloud man was rescued from Rice Lake near Cold Spring on Monday afternoon. At 4:00 p.m. the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office responded to a watercraft accident on Rice Lake in Eden Lake Township. The Stearns County Emergency Communications center received a call saying there was a boat...
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving tractor and SUV in southern Minnesota
A man driving a John Deere tractor died Tuesday in a crash on a southern Minnesota highway. The State Patrol says the 70-year-old from Wells was driving a John Deere 4020 tractor northbound on Hwy. 22 near 90th St. in Farbault County – west of Albert Lea – when a collision happened with a Dodge Journey SUV around 7:50 p.m.
Construction Along Lake Wobegon Trail and Near St. Joseph Beginning Wednesday
In the next few weeks there will be construction on the Lake Wobegon Trail near Freeport, and between County Road two and three near St. Joseph. Crack filing will occur along Lake Wobegon Trail starting Wednesday and is expected to take a number of weeks to complete. Culvert repairs will...
Canoe Capsizes Injuring Three Near St. Cloud
Early Monday morning a canoe that was carrying three people capsized and left all three in the water. The St. Cloud Fire Department says the incident occurred just south of St. Cloud at 3822 Clearwater Rd. near the Mississippi river. There were three rescue boats sent out to action and...
St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Chain Reaction Crash in SE Minnesota
RED WIND (WJON - News) -- A St. Cloud woman was among four people hurt in a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash in Southeastern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on Highway 61 near Red Wing. Troopers say a Dodge Dart driven by...
Man rescued from Stearns County lake after waves capsize boat
A man was rescued from a lake in Stearns County when his boat was flooded by waves, and his lifejacket failed to inflate. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it was called to an emergency on Rice Lake, in Eden Lake Township, just after 4 p.m. Monday, with a 911 caller saying a boat had capsized on the lake and there was a man floating near it.
70-year-old on tractor killed in southern Minnesota crash
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Authorities say a 70-year-old man driving a tractor was killed in a crash in southern Minnesota Tuesday night.The Minnesota State Patrol said Michael Wegner was heading north on Highway 22 in Foster Township just before 8 p.m.He was traveling ahead of a California family in a van. The state patrol said the two vehicles collided, but did not say how the crash happened.Wegner died at the scene.The van's occupants -- 45-year-old woman and two teenage boys -- were taken to an Albert Lea hospital. They are all expected to be OK.
An underground garage fire spanning several levels leaves townhome uninhabitable
MINNEAPOLIS — On Saturday night, MFD was sent to a 3-story townhouse located at 223 W. 28th St. According to a press release when MFD crews arrived at the scene fire was showing from the outside of the townhome. Fire crews report that extra personnel and equipment were requested...
Firefighter dies while working on North Idaho fire
Salmon, ID. — A firefighter suffered a medical emergency and died while working on the Moose Fire in North Idaho. The Forest Service identified the firefighter as Gerardo Rincon. He protected public lands for over 28 years. The Honor Guard, the Forest Service, and first responders joined in honoring his life by escorting Rincon home to Independence, Oregon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Woman who took raccoon to North Dakota bar and prompted rabies alert is charged
MADDOCK, N.D.— A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, has been criminally charged. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering...
Death of Southern Minnesota Farmer Ruled Homicide
Winthrop, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in southern Minnesota are investigating the death of a farmer that has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of an unresponsive person with unknown trauma at a farm about a mile outside of Winthrop around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Responding deputies found 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp deceased at the property about 40 miles north of Mankato.
Bodies of Two Missing Alaskan Moose Hunters Found, Search for Third Continues
After almost a month of searching for three missing moose hunters around the Lower Kuskokwim River, Bethel Search and Rescue and an army of other SAR groups and volunteers found the remains of two of the three men late last week. Shane McIntyre, Justin Crow, and Carl Flynn first went...
Leroy’s Looking For A Home And Family, Special Adoption Fee $50
Meet Leroy! Has been sweet but standoffish with staff. He may take extra time to warm up to new people, environments, and situations. It is unknown if he has met other dogs, cats, or children. Slow and proper introductions with resident pets and people is always strongly recommended. He knows...
Homeowners alert DNR to grouse hunting complaints in Cook County, Minnesota
Conservation officers in northern Minnesota are reminding grouse hunters to be extra cautious of their proximity to homes. A weekly conservation officer report from the Hovland area shared by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said officers have received complaints from homeowners who say grouse hunters have been driving onto clearly posted property and "shooting birds directly in front of houses."
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Anna Marie’s Alliance Asking Community to Light Up Homes Purple to Bring Awareness to Domestic Violence
October is national Domestic Violence Awareness month and St. Cloud’s Anna Marie’s Alliance is asking residents in Central Minnesota to light up their homes with purple lights. Organizers say the Light Up Purple initiative is to let people in the area know that domestic violence in Central Minnesota...
St. Paul teens face torture charges after 2 children had cigarette burns, extensive bruising
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Disclaimer the details in this story are disturbing. Two 19-year-olds face felony charges of child torture in what a doctor described as the worst case of abuse he’s seen in decades, a set of charges detail. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette, 19, and Jamie Rae...
Charges: Teen couple tortured young children while babysitting in St. Paul
Two teenagers have been charged with torturing and abusing two young children while babysitting them at a St. Paul home. Diego Ramon Calzada-Russette and Jamie Rae Wilson, both 19 from St. Paul, have been charged with two counts each of child torture. Court documents state the ages of the victims...
Driver leads police on 10-mile chase in northern Wisconsin, temporarily escapes in farm field
SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver in northern Wisconsin is facing multiple charges after refusing to get out of the vehicle during a traffic stop, and speeding away from authorities. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, an impaired driver was arrested after running away from authorities earlier in September....
1 dead, 2 with life-threatening injuries in Minnesota crash
One person died and two others suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in southwestern Minnesota on Friday night. The crash happened on Highway 75 in Yellow Medicine County, with the State Patrol reporting that the collision involved a northbound Chevy Malibu and a southbound Ford F-150. It happened at approximately...
