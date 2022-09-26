ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MONTCO.Today

Price Tag for Montgomeryville’s Airport Square Soars to $82M for New York Firm

Airport Square, 801 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville. Airport Square in Montgomeryville is home to popular retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Homegoods and Michael’s. It also includes fast-food chains such as Chipotle and Shake Shack. The nearly 300,000-sq.-ft. property sits at 801 Bethlehem Pike, across from the Montgomery Mall. And now, the bustling strip is being acquired for a sumptuous purchase of $82.5 million. The driver of the acquisition is a fund advised by the New-York based investment firm Wafra Inc., writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERYVILLE, PA
morethanthecurve.com

One new tenant and one expanding tenant bring Seven Tower Bridge to 90% occupancy

It was announced this week that there is a company moving its regional office to Conshohocken and another that is expanding its precense. CRB Group, a facility design, engineering, construction, and consulting firm, will be moving its Philadelphia office from Plymouth Meeting to a 34,565 rentable square foot office in Seven Tower Bridge on Conshohocken’s riverfront. Lutron Electronics, which leased spaced earlier this year in Seven Tower Bridge will be doubling its footprint to two-full floors (54,340 rental square feet).
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Total Food Service

Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA

Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
NEWTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out

Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
ELKINS PARK, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program

In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items

The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room

First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Three-alarm junkyard fire burns in North Philadelphia

Dark smoke could be seen for miles rising above the city late Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard fire raged in North Philadelphia. The three-alarm fire ignited at Titan Auto Recycling at North Third St. and Sedgley Avenue around 5:30 p.m., NBC10 reported. The fire was originally identified by the department...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Kids as young as TEN joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa in chaotic raid - as robberies in the city soar 40%

Police in Philadelphia say that children as young as 10 took part in mob that ransacked and looted a Wawa convenience store over the weekend. Philadelphia cops on Tuesday released new footage of the brazen attack, seeking tips from the public to help identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

