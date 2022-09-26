Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Eastern State Penitentiary has been called one of America's most haunted places.Sara BPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
phillyvoice.com
Catch a buzz on National Coffee Day in Philly with free drinks, caffeinated cocktails
For many people, starting the morning with a hot (or iced) cup of coffee is a vital part of the day. Whether pouring a brew at home or waiting in line at your go-to spot, getting that caffeine fix is essential. Coffee lovers rejoice – National Coffee Day returns on...
Price Tag for Montgomeryville’s Airport Square Soars to $82M for New York Firm
Airport Square, 801 Bethlehem Pike, Montgomeryville. Airport Square in Montgomeryville is home to popular retailers like TJ Maxx, Marshall’s, Homegoods and Michael’s. It also includes fast-food chains such as Chipotle and Shake Shack. The nearly 300,000-sq.-ft. property sits at 801 Bethlehem Pike, across from the Montgomery Mall. And now, the bustling strip is being acquired for a sumptuous purchase of $82.5 million. The driver of the acquisition is a fund advised by the New-York based investment firm Wafra Inc., writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
morethanthecurve.com
One new tenant and one expanding tenant bring Seven Tower Bridge to 90% occupancy
It was announced this week that there is a company moving its regional office to Conshohocken and another that is expanding its precense. CRB Group, a facility design, engineering, construction, and consulting firm, will be moving its Philadelphia office from Plymouth Meeting to a 34,565 rentable square foot office in Seven Tower Bridge on Conshohocken’s riverfront. Lutron Electronics, which leased spaced earlier this year in Seven Tower Bridge will be doubling its footprint to two-full floors (54,340 rental square feet).
Chef Cole Caprioni, Rocco’s at The Brick, Newtown, PA
Open since 1763, there is simply no denying the history that is built within the walls at the Brick in Newtown, PA. And at Rocco’s at the Brick, if there is one thing they want their guests to remember, it’s this: Whether dining in, carrying out or being entrusted to host a special event, family always comes first. From first dates to celebrating a job promotion, or wedding anniversary Rocco’s mission is to “share it with us once, share it for a lifetime.” The Keystone State eatery’s goal is to create memorable moments that guests will carry for a lifetime.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phillyvoice.com
Ristorante Pesto, Sonny's Famous Steaks named among top-rated restaurants by Tripadvisor
An Italian restaurant in South Philadelphia and a cheesesteak joint in Old City were included among the best dining destinations in the United States as part of Tripadvisor's Traveler's Choice Award series. In the annual rankings released on Tuesday, Ristorante Pesto came in at No. 3 in the "Everyday Eats"...
Elkins Park Residents Kept Their Celeb-Chef Brunch Under Wraps; Now, the Secret Is Out
Chef Jose Vargas and his Brunch N’ Tacos is an Elkins Park hidden gem, one that locals flock to for five-star midmorning dishes with some ethnic zip. But to their chagrin — and to the advantage of brunch fans across Montgomery County — the word on this culinary gem is leaking. PHL17’s coverage of it, for example, is sure to extend locals’ wait for tables.
wasteadvantagemag.com
The City of Philadelphia, PA Conducts Expanded Hours Residential Sanitation Collection Pilot Program
In an effort to improve mobility and traffic congestion, the City is conducting a six-month pilot that began September 26, to expand residential trash and recycling collection hours within the boundaries of Vine to Bainbridge Streets, from the Delaware to Schuylkill Rivers, to limit the operation of municipal sanitation trucks during the more congested times of the travel.
Temple News
Philadelphians gather to sell their home goods and vintage items
The Phila Flea Markets hosts flea markets every weekend. The event was hosted at Eastern State Penitentiary and is the largest flea market in Center City and travels to different neighborhoods every weekend. People gathered in Fairmount on Sept. 10 to sell vintage items or get rid of stuff that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
New businesses, expansions coming to Lower Bucks
From a major redevelopment near the Oxford Valley Mall to new openings in a Bensalem shopping plaza, big and small changes alike are forthcoming in the Lower Bucks County business community. Restaurants and retail coming to Oxford Valley Mall area. During its Sept. 19 meeting, the Middletown Township board of...
Good News: This Popular New Jersey Grocer Is Cutting Prices
I went to the grocery store last week with my wife, and after getting a solid shopping cart full of meat, produce snacks, and other things it came out to be about $120. Not the craziest grocery bill we've ever had, but usually, we're able to keep it under $100 dollars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
phillyvoice.com
Baskin-Robbins creates ice cream flavor made with real ghost pepper for Halloween
Baskin-Robbins soon will serve a spicy flavor that is sure to spook even the bravest foodies. The ice cream chain's Flavor of the Month for October will be "Spicy 'n Spooky." It contains white chocolate ice cream flavored with real ghost peppers – which are super spicy – and rich, dark chocolate ice cream and spicy, blood orange flakes.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Stabbed to Death in Atlantic City Casino Hotel Room
First responders found a New Jersey man stabbed to death inside a hotel room at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City last week. On Tuesday, the Office of the Atlantic County Prosecutor announced murder charges against Philadelphia's Andrew James Osborne in the Sept. 23, 2022, stabbing death of Egg Harbor Township's Brian Wilkinson.
If You Searched for the Best Suburb in Pennsylvania, Where Would It Be? Hint: It’s in Delaware County
If you could pick any suburb in Pennsylvania to live in, where would you move to? Would you stay right here in Delaware County?. According to 247wallst.com, the best suburb in Pennsylvania is actually in Delaware County’s own back yard. The publication named Swarthmore Borough, population 6,304, as the...
phl17.com
Brewerytown Bakery is bringing delightful treats to the Philly area
Do you know the muffin man? Well now you do! His name is Marck Goldstein and he owns Brewerytown Bakery in Philadelphia, Pa. He and his wife Kelsey opened the bakery to bring local pastries, breads and bagels to their own neighborhood. “Before this, there was no where to get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
phillyvoice.com
Three-alarm junkyard fire burns in North Philadelphia
Dark smoke could be seen for miles rising above the city late Tuesday afternoon as a junkyard fire raged in North Philadelphia. The three-alarm fire ignited at Titan Auto Recycling at North Third St. and Sedgley Avenue around 5:30 p.m., NBC10 reported. The fire was originally identified by the department...
Kids as young as TEN joined the mob of 100 looters who stormed a Philadelphia WaWa in chaotic raid - as robberies in the city soar 40%
Police in Philadelphia say that children as young as 10 took part in mob that ransacked and looted a Wawa convenience store over the weekend. Philadelphia cops on Tuesday released new footage of the brazen attack, seeking tips from the public to help identify members of the mob, which ran amok in the store on Saturday.
This Bucks County Property, Surrounded by Farmland, Has Just Hit the Market for $2.9 Million
The Bucks County home is a unique find for those looking for a regal place to stay. A beautiful home in the Bucks County area that sits on private farmland has hit the housing market for a pretty penny. Ryan Mulligan wrote about the property for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Comments / 1