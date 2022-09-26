ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Q97.9

Meet the Stars of the Maine Cabin Masters at Annual Naples Food Drive

Want to meet Chase, Ashley, Ryan, Dixie, and Jedi? The Maine Cabin Masters? Here's your chance to do just that and help out a great cause at the same time. Maine Cabin Masters is a reality show on DIY about the restoration and renovation of cabins in Maine. The show stars contractor Chase Morrill, his sister Ashley, her husband Ryan Eldridge, and master carpenters named Dixie and Jedi.
NAPLES, ME
newscentermaine.com

Conference addresses coastline erosion of one of Maine's vulnerable beaches

SACO, Maine — People near Camp Ellis and greater Saco Bay are no strangers to the effects of erosion. Dozens of homes have previously fallen into the sea after years of the beach wasting away underneath them. The disasters are largely blamed on the town’s jetty, built at the beginning of the last century by the Army Corps of Engineers.
SACO, ME
94.9 HOM

Maine City Referenced in Cryptic WWE ‘White Rabbit’ Video During WWE RAW

Last week, WWE announced that for the first time in almost a handful of years, they would be returning to Portland on Sunday, November 27 at the Cross Insurance Arena. But that said, that's not the Maine city that was referenced last night during an episode of WWE RAW and it has nothing to do with the Holiday Tour Supershow that will be here in November.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Stroll Through a Trail Filled with Hundreds of Carved, Lit-Up Pumpkins in Maine

The Halloween season is upon us and in Maine, there's no shortage of incredible events and activities to fill the void. From haunted houses to trick or trunk events to costume parties, there's a little something for everyone when it comes to Halloween. But if you're looking for something a little bit more casual that can be both family friendly or a little frightening, there's a farm in Maine that has got you covered.
GORHAM, ME
B98.5

One Of The Best Grocery Stores In America Is In Augusta, Maine

We are fortunate to have several really outstanding grocery store chains in Maine. Of course, we have some excellent locally owned grocery stores that do a phenomenal job super serving their communities, but when it comes to chains both Shaw’s and Hannaford stores are really standouts. And, they keep getting better all of the time.
AUGUSTA, ME
beckersdental.com

Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages

Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

These Are the Dumbest Kinds of Roads Ever and Maine Has 30 of Them

Whether you call them roundabouts or rotaries (it's a geographical thing, really), let's not bury the headline -- they're dumb. They're the dumbest roads ever created, they should've never been created, and for as "easier" as they're supposed to make intersections, they're generally infuriating and dangerous. According to the U.S....
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Body Found Near Search Area for Missing Freeport, Maine, Teen

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was confirmed by police on Tuesday afternoon to be found during the search for the missing Freeport teen. According to WGME, just a couple of hours ago around noon Tuesday, September 27, a Marine Patrol plane discovered a body while flying over the ocean. There has...
FREEPORT, ME
94.9 HOM

Freeport, Maine Teen Theo Ferrara Still Missing After Five Days

UPDATE: Theo Ferrara's body was found during the search for the missing Freeport teen on Tuesday. It seemed like a regular Thursday last week on September 20. Wake up, get ready, schlep to school/work, schlep back home, check off the rest of the boxes for the day like eating, binge-watching something, fully run out of gas for the date and hit the sack. And that's how it went for Mainers.
FREEPORT, ME
WMTW

Salvation Army volunteer from Maine heading to Puerto Rico

PORTLAND, Maine — A Salvation Army volunteer from Maine left the Portland International Jetport Monday morning, heading to Puerto Rico. Libby Farmer is going to assist in any way she can, as the area recovers from Hurricane Fiona. Farmer is trained in emergency disaster care, including incident management, food...
PORTLAND, ME
103.7 WCYY

A Warning to Women After This Unsettling Incident at a Maine Bus Stop

Starting at a young age, I have been a victim of catcalling and I know I am not the only one that has experienced that. It doesn't seem to matter how old you are, so many people fall victim to catcalling while just trying to live their everyday lives. You could be walking down the street, sitting at a bus stop, or even just driving in your car when someone decides to whistle at you or worse, use inappropriate language.
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Take the Family on The Pumpkin Pickin’ Train in Alna, Maine This Weekend

With fall in full swing, what could be more fun to get into the season than an old-fashioned train ride to pick your own pumpkin?. The Wiscasset, Waterville and Farmington Railway Museum is a narrow gauge railway just north of Wiscasset that runs on a rail right-of-way that was abandoned in 1939. 3.2 miles of the rail have been reconstructed and excursion trains powered by a steam locomotive take passengers back and forth over the line for a 6-mile round trip.
ALNA, ME
94.9 HOM

94.9 HOM

