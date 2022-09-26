Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO