Jake Paul and Floyd Mayweather both have pretty sweet rackets set up. Jake Paul is making millions fighting over-the-hill MMA fighters. Floyd Mayweather is making millions fighting random opponents in Japan and Dubai. Floyd hasn’t said too much about Jake’s game, but of course Jake couldn’t resist ripping Floyd after his latest $10+ million paycheck to fight Mikuru Asakura at Super RIZIN this weekend.
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. is unbeaten in his professional boxing career and is widely considered one of the greatest boxers to ever enter the ring. But YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is challenging the boxing legend’s legacy, calling him “scared” in an attempt to fight him in the ring.
Jake Paul has accused Floyd Mayweather of being “scared” to fight him after again challenging the former world champion to a catch-weight fight.The YouTuber has won his first five fights as a professional and is now angling to take on Mayweather, who closed his career with an undefeated 50-0 record.Mayweather returned to the ring this weekend with a knockout victory over Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura at an exhibition event in Saitama.The 45-year-old fought Paul’s elder brother, Logan, last year in another exhbition encounter.The younger Paul now hopes to take on the 15-time world title winner, but has claimed that...
Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition tour will continue Nov. 13 in Dubai, where the Hall of Famer is scheduled to face British YouTuber Deji on pay-per-view. “Huge thanks to Global Titans and my team for creating this incredible opportunity,” Deji said in a statement announcing the fight Monday. “It’s a privilege to be headlining this phenomenal spectacle in Dubai, against the all-time great Floyd Mayweather. This is going to be fun!”
In an all-Australian world championship attraction, IBF junior featherweight champ Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against two-time bantamweight world champion Susie "Q" Ramadan. (photo by Darrian Traynor) Johnson will make the first defense of her title against Ramadan on the undercard of the rematch between undisputed lightweight world champion...
The best of the list remains relatively unchanged, while a new name enters this month's top 10.
Floyd Mayweather has no problem making his intentions clear. The legendary undefeated former boxing champion had no hesitation to let the combat sports world know where he’s at in his career. Mayweather, 45, is coming off a knockout win over Mikuru Asakura in an exhibition bout Sunday in the...
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- World-class boxing and entertainment company Global Titans announced that Dubai would play host to the first series of ‘Global Titans Fight Night’. Exclusively broadcasting on PPV, this event looks to be a historic moment in the UAE sporting calendar due to its headline bout that pits the sports legend – Floyd Mayweather against the Gen-Z YouTube sensation turned pro-boxer Deji. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005387/en/ GLOBAL TITANS MAYWEATHER vs DEJI A3 (Photo: AETOSWire)
Natasha Jonas will aim to win a third world title this year when she fights IBF champion Marie-Eve Dicaire at the Manchester Arena on November 12, live on Sky Sports. Jonas will headline a full BOXXER bill, while Sky viewers will also be able to watch Ricky Hatton's farewell exhibition with Marco Antonio Barrera on a separate show promoted by Europa Combat on the same night.
Fresh off his technical knockout victory over Mikuru Asakura last weekend at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, undefeated boxing sensation Floyd Mayweather Jr. (50-0) will continue his exhibition retirement tour against 25 year-old Oladeji Daniel “Deji” Olatunji on Nov. 13 at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji (1-0)...
Natasha Jonas, Dalton Smith, Frazer Clarke and many more will light up a blockbuster night of boxing on Saturday, 12th November. The unified world WBC, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine super-welterweight titles will all be on the line at the AO Arena in Manchester, England when Natasha ‘Miss GB’ Jonas faces defending Marie-Eve Dicaire.
