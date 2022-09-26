ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

InsideHook

The Mac Jones Injury Is the Worst-Case Scenario for the Patriots’ Future

Losers of two of their first three games heading into a Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon, the New England Patriots are likely to be without starting quarterback Mac Jones for the foreseeable future due to a severe ankle injury he suffered in a Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.
NFL
The Greeneville Sun

Jets QB Zach Wilson practices, will start Week 4 barring setback

Zach Wilson practiced with the New York Jets on Wednesday and will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, barring a setback. Wilson, 23, was sidelined for the first three games of the season as he recovered from arthroscopic surgery performed on Aug. 16. He sustained a meniscus tear and a bone bruise on a non-contact injury in the Aug. 12 preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. The No. 2 pick...
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff Could Be A Roadblock

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions but A.J. Reilly thinks he could be their biggest roadblock. Can the Detroit Lions win with Goff? Who knows, but he will never take them over the hump A.J. argues. Jared Goff looks good on paper, but advanced metrics aren’t kind...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s expected injury timeline, per Lions’ Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift picked up an injury in the Week 3 loss against the Minnesota Vikings and early indications suggest he’s set for a stint on the sideline. Via Dave Birkett, Swift could miss time with his shoulder injury, and head coach Dan Campbell suggested that keeping him out until after Detroit’s bye week could be the best course of action.
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Former KC Chiefs players sound off about Eric Bieniemy

In the days following Eric Bieniemy’s perceived on-field dust-up with Patrick Mahomes, former Chiefs players sound off on social media. You had to know the social media storm was coming after Sunday’s loss, particularly since CBS cameras caught Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes having what appeared to be a pretty spirited discussion about the direction the team went to end the first half.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Lions Have Brutal Injury Report On Wednesday

It'd be an understatement to say the Detroit Lions are shorthanded on offense. Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced that running back D'Andre Swift, center Frank Ragnow, tight end T.J. Hockenson, offensive guard Jonah Jackson, and wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark and Josh Reynolds would not practice on Wednesday.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Lions, Jared Goff can breathe sigh of relief with Amon-Ra St. Brown injury update

The Detroit Lions suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3, and matters were made worse after Amon-Ra St. Brown was reported to have picked up an ankle injury. According to Tom Pelissero , the Lions received some encouraging news regarding St. Brown’s injury. The star wide receiver, and Jared Goff’s favorite target, underwent tests on his ankle and the team was reportedly encouraged by the results. As Pelissero stated, it’s unclear if St. Brown will be required to spend any time on the sideline, but if he does miss time due to the injury, it’s expected to be a brief absence.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) DNP on Wednesday

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Brown suffered an ankle injury during Week 3's loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The Lions said tests on Brown's ankle were "encouraging". Despite those tests, Brown missing practice to open the week opens the door for him to be inactive on Sunday. A return to a limited practice on Thursday would be an excellent sign. Stay tuned for Thursday and Friday's practice reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions reportedly lost a key piece on the backend of the team's defense on Sunday. "Lions S Tracy Walker, who had been impressive during the early part of the season, is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles on Sunday. That would knock him out for the season, sources say."
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

NFL Insider Reveals Tua Tagovailoa Injury News

Miami Dolphins fans had a major cause for concern when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the game during their Week 3 showdown against the Buffalo Bills. He looked shaken up after being knocked down by a Bills defender. However, he returned to the game and helped the Dolphins defeat their division...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Todd McShay Reveals 'Clear-Cut' Top 3 Quarterbacks In 2023 NFL Draft Class

It's never too early to look ahead to the next year's NFL Draft. Longtime analyst Todd McShay is doing just that this Tuesday. McShay revealed his "clear-cut" top three quarterbacks in the 2023 class via Twitter on Tuesday. The list includes Ohio State's CJ Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young and Kentucky's Will Levis.
NFL
