Mauricio Pochettino watched England's 3-3 draw against Germany at Wembley alongside No 2 Jesus Perez... with the Argentine a potential replacement should Gareth Southgate leave after the World Cup
Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was at Wembley on Monday night to take in England's 3-3 draw with Germany. Pochettino is currently spending his time between London and Spain following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. And Pochettino, together with his No 2 Jesus Perez, took in the 3-3...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
Sam Simmonds’ Montpellier move ‘a worry’ for English clubs, says Mark McCall
Sam Simmonds’ decision to swap Exeter for Montpellier next season is a move that should concern the Gallagher Premiership, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall.Simmonds will be 29 years old when he arrives at the Top 14 club and, while Eddie Jones expects him to be available for next autumn’s World Cup, once that is complete he will be ineligible to play for England.McCall believes the departure overseas of a player in his prime has wider implications for the Premiership.When asked if Simmonds’ move was a sign of things to come, McCall replied: “The answer is I hope not.“I say...
Higher England match fees could stop player exodus, claims Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter... but he says Montpellier-bound No 8 Sam Simmonds leaves with the club's blessing
Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter has suggested an increase in match fees for England players could reduce the risk of them being lost to France or Japan. Baxter was speaking after confirmation his team’s England No 8 Sam Simmonds is joining French side Montpellier for the start of next season.
Man Utd news LIVE: Harry Maguire injury latest, Cristiano Ronaldo ‘didn’t reject Al-Hilal transfer’ – latest
HARRY MAGUIRE could miss two weeks in another blow to the struggling defender. The Manchester United captain, 29, picked up a thigh injury during England's 3-3 draw with Germany. He played on despite the issue to see out the full 90 minutes at Wembley on Monday but was later spotted...
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold's England omission by Gareth Southgate risks wasting a world-class talent
England have some good players but not many who could be deemed world-class in their role. Trent Alexander-Arnold falls into that category having been an integral part of a Liverpool team that has won every trophy that could be won in the past four years. Alas, he has found winning...
Report: Chelsea Considering Clubs In Belgium And Portugal
Todd Boehly has been very vocal in his desire to form a multi-club network, with options being considered in Belgium and Portugal.
'England didn't really want to play': Germany's Joshua Kimmich hits out at Gareth Southgate's tactics and counter-attacking style to label the Three Lions' comeback 'inexplicable' - as Germans throw away 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 at Wembley
Germany's Joshua Kimmich has slammed England's tactics following the 3-3 thriller between the two sides at Wembley. The Bayern Munich defender hit out at the way Gareth Southgate set up his side and was also frustrated with how his team performed after going 2-0 up on Monday night. Germany took...
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate claims England defender is ahead of Liverpool star
Gareth Southgate has claimed that Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier is ahead of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold. Alexander-Arnold was left out of the England squad to face Germany in their recent clash in the UEFA Nations League. Kieran Trippier was chosen in the squad, with Reece James at right-back, and Luke...
‘I was a machine’: England’s Abby Dow on her World Cup recovery
The wing tells Robert Kitson she is targeting an appearance in England’s opening Rugby World Cup game less than six months after breaking a leg
Wednesday sport trivia: Andriy Shevchenko birthday, on this day and more
PA SPORT BIRTHDAYSLance Gibbs (cricket) – former West Indies off-spinner, born 1934.Lynne Thomas (cricket) – Llanelli-born former cricketer who played 10 Tests and 12 one-day internationals for England between 1966 and 1979, born 1939.David Steele (cricket) – former Northamptonshire and England batter, born 1941.Gareth Davies (rugby union) – former Wales captain and fly-half, born 1955.Lord Sebastian Coe (athletics) – Olympic 1500 metres champion in 1980 and 1984, chairman of the London 2012 Olympic Games organising committee and current president of athletics’ global governing body World Athletics, born 1956.Chris Broad (cricket) – former England and Nottinghamshire batter, now an International Cricket...
NFL・
BBC
Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered
The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
Martin Offiah backs England to lay World Cup ghosts of 1995 to rest
Martin Offiah is tipping England to go all the way in the Rugby League World Cup and help right the wrongs of 1995.The record-breaking former Wigan winger, one of rugby league’s all-time greats, was in the England team that lost 16-8 in the final to Australia at Wembley 27 years ago but remains adamant Phil Larder’s team were robbed.England were trailing 8-4 when Offiah made a 60-metre break before throwing the ball back inside for his centre Paul Newlove to kick ahead and dive over for a try.It was controversially disallowed after Offiah was ruled to have been taken into...
BBC
Johann Van Graan: Bath head of rugby concerned by 'big trauma injuries' to players
Bath head of rugby Johann van Graan said he's concerned by the number of "big trauma injuries" to players this season. Bath lost flanker Chris Cloete and number eight Richard de Carpentier during their defeat to Wasps. Sam Underhill, Charlie Ewels, Beno Obano, Jaco Coetzee, Ben Spencer and Tom de...
ng-sportingnews.com
UEFA Nations League Finals 2022/23: Teams, matches, host country and format
The 2022/23 UEFA Nations League might be being played in the shadow of a World Cup but it has still delivered plenty of drama. From England getting relegated to France's surprise struggles, the competition has served up some great matches this year. With group games now concluded, all attention now...
UEFA・
BBC
County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts strong start against Durham
LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101*. Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.
BBC
England U21s v Germany U21s: BBC to show Bramall Lane friendly
The friendly between England Under-21s and Germany at Bramall Lane on Tuesday will be shown live on the BBC. The match, which kicks off at 19:45 BST, will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer, Red Button and Sport website. England secured qualification in June for next summer's European Under-21...
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
Gareth Southgate pinning England World Cup hopes on his Harry Maguire rebuilding job
Harry Maguire’s timing was off, in more ways than one. As he clattered into Jamal Musiala, he conceded a penalty and reopened a debate; if, that is, it was ever closed.For Gareth Southgate, as for many others, the decision is simple. The differences are firstly that Southgate is England manager and his view carries more weight. And secondly, while many another would omit Maguire, Southgate is adamant he is central to his plans.He framed Maguire’s presence as being in the national interest. “I know everybody says he’s important to me, he’s important to us. It’s us. It’s not me....
UEFA・
Italy moves onto Nations League finals, while England is relegated after playing out thrilling draw with Germany at Wembley
Italy joined The Netherlands and Croatia in the Nations League final four with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Hungary, while England and Germany shared the spoils at Wembley in a 3-3 draw that will leave both sides frustrated with their performances ahead of the World Cup.
