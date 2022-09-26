Read full article on original website
activenorcal.com
Fisherman Lands MONSTER 17-Pound Mackinaw Caught on Lake Tahoe
When you think of the best places to fish in Northern California, Lake Tahoe typically isn’t near the top of that list. But if you roll with the right people, you might just catch a big ass fish that is rarely seen on the West Coast. Tahoe Sport Fishing...
tahoequarterly.com
The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe’s Salmon
Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
The 5 Best Northern California Lodges for a Cozy Fall Weekend
Fall is officially here — so now’s the time for a weekend of hiking and board games with friends beside a toasty log fire. Five Northern California lodges from Mendocino and Siskiyou Counties to the Eastern Sierra each fit the bill for a cozy getaway. Highlights include vintage railroad cabooses comfortably renovated with ensuites and Scandi-chic cabins with perks like a wood-fired sauna to a historic retreat among the Redwoods.
tahoequarterly.com
A United Front
Lake Tahoe Destination Stewardship Plan aims to combat the challenges of overtourism. For Lake Tahoe locals, there has always been a love-hate relationship between the need for tourists to support businesses and the negative impacts visitors have on the environment. That relationship reached new levels of frustration during the COVID-19...
natureworldnews.com
Lake Tahoe's Fir Trees Are Dying at Faster Rate in Whole California
Lake Tahoe Basin's evergreens are withering at a faster pace compared to the remaining portion of California. According to SFGate, the pines are dying in increasing quantities as well as at rapid rate than it has ever been, all the more so at Fallen Leaf Lake as well as surrounding North Lake Tahoe, as told by Rita Mustatia, forest silviculturist with the US Forest Service's Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.
tahoequarterly.com
Jewel Tones of the Sierra
A lifelong love of water led to a career in fluid art. Water is notoriously tricky to capture in art. Its translucent shimmers and shadows, ebbs and flows, and everchanging nature make it challenging to translate to a static medium. Perhaps that’s why Megan Smith is so successful in her artwork.
Why is Lake Tahoe’s water so beautifully blue?
Lake Tahoe's color comes from what's in the water – and what's notably absent.
Sierra Sun
Community eyes Measure V to keep Truckee safe from fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire of 2022, the Mosquito Fire, had burned more than 76,000 acres near Foresthill in the foothills of Placer and El Dorado counties. The blaze, 85% contained as of Tuesday morning, raged through bone-dry forests and forced thousands of people to flee their...
Ely Daily Times
Nevada Northern Railway to celebrate anniversary with Iron Horse Symposium
The Nevada Northern Railway Museum (NNRY) is celebrating a big milestone this year. It’s been 35 years since the railroad started offering passenger rides behind its historic steam engines. To mark the occasion, the NNRY is bringing back the Iron Horse Symposium, running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Laure Tolstad wins inaugural Bob Baunhauser Award
The Kiwanis Club of Lake Tahoe and the South Tahoe Chamber of Commerce awarded their inaugural Bob Baunhauser Excellence in Community Service Outstanding Volunteer award to Laure Tolstad for her work with the Phoenix Food Pantry and more. Other volunteers strongly considered and highlighted during the awards program include Sherri...
Shasta Lake level causing far-reaching ripple effects
SHASTA LAKE (KTXL) — California’s largest reservoir, Shasta Lake, is located 175 miles north of Sacramento. But what happens there impacts farming throughout the entire Central Valley. Shasta Lake is capable of holding 4,552,100 acre-feet of water, which is almost five times the capacity of Folsom Lake. When full, Shasta boasts 365 miles of scenic […]
2news.com
Builders Association of Northern Nevada and STEP2 Unveil Refurbished Cottages
In recognition of Recovery Month, The Builders Association Charity (BAC), The Builders Association of Northern Nevada, BAC2Gether participating homebuilders, and the board and staff of STEP2 celebrated the culmination of the sixth annual BAC2Gether project with the unveiling of three refurbished cottages on STEP2’s Lighthouse campus on Tuesday. This...
activenorcal.com
Tahoe Bear Continues to Terrorize Local 7-Eleven on Viral TikTok Account
Bear sightings in the communities surrounding Lake Tahoe have grown at an astonishing rate in the past few years. Flocking to the area during the summer months in search of human food provided by tourists, bears have become accustomed to the Tahoe life and the benefits of living in the beautiful area. Sometimes, they can cause trouble.
Fox5 KVVU
Video of bighorn sheep rescue at Lake Mead viewed over 20M times
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Earlier this summer, a couple boating on Lake Mead jumped into action to help a bighorn sheep that was stuck in mud. The video has since gone viral on social media. On July 16, Kelly Goshorn and her husband went boating on Lake Mead and...
hotelbusiness.com
WorldHotels adds STRAT and Peppermill in Nevada
WorldHotels has added the STRAT Hotel Casino in Las Vegas and the Peppermill Resort Spa Casino in Reno to its WorldHotels Elite Collection. These properties add more than 4,000 hotel rooms to the portfolio. “This is the most promising and exciting time in WorldHotels’ 50-plus-year history,” said Ron Pohl, president,...
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – An email about drivers in rural Nevada
CALIENTE, NV ( KLAS ) – A friendly highway 93 note from a northerly neighbor. “Greetings to all who travel the rural highways of southern Nevada. You may think you are in the middle of nowhere along the Pahranagat Reservoir, but this is our ‘main street.’. Please be...
AZFamily
Man dies in Colorado River boating accident near Arizona/California border
PARKER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Southern California man is dead after an apparent boating accident near the Arizona/California border. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a boat crash along the Parker Strip near Big Bend RV Resort around 7 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived, investigators learned that 48-year-old David Stuart Clark Jr. of Bonsall, California, had not returned from the water the night before. Clark’s family had tried to find him but were unsuccessful.
2news.com
Food Bank of Northern Nevada announces Battle Born Burger Showdown
As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join them for the Battle Born Burger Showdown, taking place on Friday, September 30 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park. There will be five burgers competing in the Burger...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Nevada Appeal
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
