Rugby

The Independent

Sam Simmonds’ Montpellier move ‘a worry’ for English clubs, says Mark McCall

Sam Simmonds’ decision to swap Exeter for Montpellier next season is a move that should concern the Gallagher Premiership, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall.Simmonds will be 29 years old when he arrives at the Top 14 club and, while Eddie Jones expects him to be available for next autumn’s World Cup, once that is complete he will be ineligible to play for England.McCall believes the departure overseas of a player in his prime has wider implications for the Premiership.When asked if Simmonds’ move was a sign of things to come, McCall replied: “The answer is I hope not.“I say...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr help Chelsea recover to defeat West Ham in WSL

Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow. Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute. Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him

Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
SOCCER
BBC

Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards

Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Super League
Rugby
Sports
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success

England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA
BBC

Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered

The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
RUGBY
BBC

Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach

Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham

Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow. West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes. Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time. Striker Sam...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad

Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
WORLD
The Independent

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished

Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
GERMANY
BBC

Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration

Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
RUGBY
BBC

County Championship: James Vince & Keith Barker hold up Bears escape bid

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104, Sibley 54, Hain 44; Holland 3-85 & 62-2: Sibley 29*. Hampshire 311: Vince 98, Barker 76; Norwell 4-38, Brookes 3-102 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (4 pts) by 23 runs with eight wickets standing. Warwickshire old boy...
SPORTS

