BBC
Sam Simmonds: England and Exeter Chiefs number eight to join Montpellier for 2023-24
England number eight Sam Simmonds will leave Exeter at the end of the season and join French Top14 team Montpellier. Simmonds, 27, progressed through the Chiefs' academy and made his senior debut in 2012, scoring 80 tries in 117 appearances so far. He has won two Premiership titles and a...
‘This guy’s crazy’: Sharks coach predicted Nicho Hynes would win NRL’s Dally M
Nicho Hynes has explained how the decision to employ a mindset coach helped turn Craig Fitzgibbon’s pre-season prediction of a Dally M into reality. Hynes created history on Wednesday night, securing a record haul of 38 Dally M votes to claim the NRL’s top gong, ahead of James Tedesco (Sydney Roosters) and Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons).
Sam Simmonds’ Montpellier move ‘a worry’ for English clubs, says Mark McCall
Sam Simmonds’ decision to swap Exeter for Montpellier next season is a move that should concern the Gallagher Premiership, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall.Simmonds will be 29 years old when he arrives at the Top 14 club and, while Eddie Jones expects him to be available for next autumn’s World Cup, once that is complete he will be ineligible to play for England.McCall believes the departure overseas of a player in his prime has wider implications for the Premiership.When asked if Simmonds’ move was a sign of things to come, McCall replied: “The answer is I hope not.“I say...
Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr help Chelsea recover to defeat West Ham in WSL
Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham in their Women’s Super League match at Kingsmeadow. Dagny Brynjarsdottir headed the visitors into a shock lead after only three minutes, before Chelsea responded as Sam Kerr twice hit the woodwork and Fran Kirby scored a deserved equaliser in the 40th minute. Kerr then tapped in a second on the hour, with Millie Bright nodding home a third shortly after, before Lauren James saw her late penalty saved.
Trent Alexander-Arnold should RETIRE from England duty - despite being just 23 - if he misses out on the World Cup, says Gabby Agbonlahor, as he insists Gareth Southgate 'insulted' the Liverpool star by revealing Kieran Trippier is above him
Trent Alexander-Arnold should retire from England duty if he is not named in their World Cup squad, according to Gabby Agbonlahor. The Liverpool right back was once again not used at all by Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate in the final international break before the tournament, suggesting he could well miss out on the final group of 26.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Impresses On International Duty For Netherlands
With the international break coming to a close and the return of club football on the horizon, one man who has enjoyed a fruitful start to life in England is Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia. After joining the club this summer from boyhood club Feyenoord, Malacia has dethroned first-choice left-back...
BBC
Slaven Bilic: Watford appoint Croatian after sacking Rob Edwards
Championship club Watford have named Slaven Bilic as their new boss on an 18-month deal after sacking Rob Edwards just 11 games into his tenure. Edwards, 39, was appointed in May after leading Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. He succeeded former England boss Roy Hodgson and became...
Sporting News
Nicho Hynes' humble response to Dally M Medal win cements Sharks halfback as NRL's new poster boy
Nicho Hynes cemented himself as rugby league's new poster boy on Wednesday night - and there perhaps isn't a better man to hold that title. The 26-year-old capped off a stellar season by winning the Dally M Medal, breaking the record for the highest vote tally in the award's history with 38.
Sarina Wiegman: England’s focus now on the World Cup after Euro success
England coach Sarina Wiegman insists the focus of her Euro 2022-winning side must now turn to next year’s World Cup.With their summer triumph firmly in the rearview mirror, Wiegman has challenged the squad she has selected for friendlies against the United States and the Czech Republic to start the countdown to next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.Euro winners Fran Kirby and Chloe Kelly have been recalled after recovering from injury but there is no place for Chelsea’s Beth England, Manchester United’s Nikita Parris and Arsenal duo Jordan Nobbs and Lotte Wubben-Moy.“Our focus is now firmly on the FIFA...
FIFA・
BBC
Worcester Warriors, Wasps & Premiership Rugby - key questions answered
The boss of Premiership Rugby has acknowledged the "status quo" needs to change as he outlined his plans to prevent other clubs meeting a similar fate to Worcester Warriors. The financially stricken club were suspended from all competitions by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) and put into administration on Monday.
BBC
Paul Warne: Derby can return to Premier League, says new Rams head coach
Paul Warne believes Derby County are capable of returning to the Premier League after taking over as the club's new head coach. The Rams were relegated from the Championship last season and spent nine months in administration before being bought by businessman David Clowes. But former Rotherham boss Warne agreed...
'Chelsea Is Not Brighton' William Gallas Questions New Coach Potter
Graham Potter has only coached a single game as Chelsea manager so far this season.
BBC
Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham
Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow. West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes. Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time. Striker Sam...
BBC
John Mikel Obi: Former Nigeria and Chelsea star retires from football
Former Nigeria international John Mikel Obi has retired from football at the age of 35, declaring himself "very satisfied with all I was able to achieve" during 18 years in the game. The midfielder, who lifted the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, won 89 caps for Nigeria and helped...
BBC
Women's international friendlies: England's Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby return to squad
Chloe Kelly and Fran Kirby have returned to England's squad to face world champions United States and Czech Republic in international friendlies next month. The pair missed England's September World Cup qualifiers through injury. West Ham defender Lucy Parker and Everton midfielder Jessica Park, on loan from Manchester City, both...
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about USA has diminished
Sarina Wiegman hopes any fear England felt in the past about playing the United States has diminished as they prepare to take on the world number ones as European champions.The Lionesses face World Cup holders the USA on October 7 in a sold-out friendly at Wembley, returning to the scene where they beat Germany in July’s Euros final to secure the first major trophy in their history.Boss Wiegman on Tuesday named a 24-player squad for that fixture and a friendly against the Czech Republic at the Amex Stadium four days later.💫 🏴 IT'S HERE.Your #Lionesses squad for October!— Lionesses...
Revealed: Football League clubs taking cut of gamblers’ losses with SkyBet
EFL clubs have been taking cut of money fans lose with bookmaker, prompting accusations that they are exploiting gambling addicts
BBC
Worcester Warriors suspended by RFU and put into administration
Worcester Warriors have been suspended from playing and will be put into administration after failing to meet a Rugby Football Union funding ultimatum. The financially stricken club had to provide proof of a "credible" plan for the future by 17:00 BST on Monday. The men's team will now be banned...
BBC
County Championship: James Vince & Keith Barker hold up Bears escape bid
LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day three) Warwickshire 272-4 dec: Yates 104, Sibley 54, Hain 44; Holland 3-85 & 62-2: Sibley 29*. Hampshire 311: Vince 98, Barker 76; Norwell 4-38, Brookes 3-102 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Hampshire (4 pts) by 23 runs with eight wickets standing. Warwickshire old boy...
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Showing Interest In Sheffield United Midfielder Sander Berge
Chelsea alongside three other clubs are tracking Sander Berge in the Championship and will be prepared to make an offer if the price is right. According to reports, if any side offer between €35-40m, it will be enough to secure the signature of the 24-year-old. Berge moved to the...
