Sam Simmonds’ decision to swap Exeter for Montpellier next season is a move that should concern the Gallagher Premiership, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall.Simmonds will be 29 years old when he arrives at the Top 14 club and, while Eddie Jones expects him to be available for next autumn’s World Cup, once that is complete he will be ineligible to play for England.McCall believes the departure overseas of a player in his prime has wider implications for the Premiership.When asked if Simmonds’ move was a sign of things to come, McCall replied: “The answer is I hope not.“I say...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO