WVNews
West Virginia DHHR reports 4 additional COVID deaths
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — There have been four additional COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Marion County, a 60-year old male from Kanawha County, a 94-year old female from Taylor County, and a 92-year old female from Putnam County.
WVNews
West Virginia Inventors Society
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Inventors from across the Mountain State will gather Oct. 11 o…
WVNews
City of Fairmont, West Virginia, receives Local Leadership award at WV Brownfields Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the city of Fairmont received the Local Leadership award from the West Virginia Brownfields Assistance Centers during the agency’s annual conference, highlighting the city’s work in assessing the environmental safety of several sites and developing large-scale reuse plans over the past three years.
WVNews
Michael Stevens, MD
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the Un…
WVNews
Christopher Ray Maxwell
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Christopher Ray Maxwell, 47, of West Milford, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, in the Ruby Memorial Hospital following a brief illness. He was born in Clarksburg on July 31, 1975, a son of Raymond Edward and Betty Jean Sommerville Maxwell, who...
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, Commissioners sign resolution against Amendment 2
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Two of Marion County’s three county commissioners last week signed a resolution against the state’s proposed Amendment 2. Not all of the commissioners agreed on the amendment’s potential impact. If approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 general election, Amendment...
WVNews
Marion County (West Virginia) CVB wins marketing, social media awards at 2022 Governor's Conference
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau won two awards at the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Huntington, showcasing the center’s marketing campaigns and social media presence. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 conference was moved online,...
WVNews
WVU Medicine expert offers advice on COVID-19, flu season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Based on numbers from both across the world and in other parts of the United States, experts believe that this flu season will come sooner and hit harder than those in previous years. Dr. Michael Stevens, WVU Medicine system healthcare epidemiologist, said the U.S. has been...
WVNews
Main Street Fairmont hands out facade grants to spur downtown development
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Earlier this month, Main Street Fairmont announced that it has given $30,000 in matching grants to six downtown businesses — money that will be spent on renovating the buildings’ façades to aid new businesses and, hopefully, attract more economic development to the area.
WVNews
Ginga, of Gramma & Ginga social media fame, passes at age 103
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County comedic social media sensation Arlene "Ginga" Cody Bashnett has passed away at age 103, two years after sister and partner Genevieve "Gramma" Buttafusco Musci died at age 106. "Well friends, we knew this day would have to come at some point. …...
WVNews
RedStorm rugby routs WVU in season opener
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The University of Rio Grande men's rugby team successfully passed its first test Saturday afternoon after a step up in division for the 2022 season. William Spencer and Devon Scriber both recorded a pair of successful tries and Che Spiotti was good on four convert attempts as the RedStorm routed host West Virginia University, 53-11, at the Mylan Park Athletic Fields.
WVNews
Daniels shows play-calling prowess against Virginia Tech
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Running a football play right is difficult. Running the right football play is more difficult.
WVNews
The Landing Dispensary in Anmoore to welcome customers Friday
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary aims to bring alternative medicine options to folks in the area. Those with medical cannabis cards will be able to select from The Landing's menu of West Virginian grown cannabis products.
WVNews
Glenville State Department of Social Science celebrates Constitution Day
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — In recognition of Constitution Day, the Department of Social Science at Glenville State University held its annual commemoration of the formation and signing of the United States Constitution. This year, discussions and presentations focused on the Supreme Court and Article III of the Constitution.
WVNews
Trips to Blacksburg are unlikely again for WVU in the next decade
West Virginia journeyed to Lane Stadium last week for the first time in 18 years. It was the 21st time the Mountaineers have faced Virginia Tech on the gridiron in Blacksburg in a series that began in 1912. The football matchups didn’t become a regular affair until the ’50s, and the schools met 45 times from 1952-2005, including annually from 1973-2005.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Justin Johnson 9/27/22
West Virginia running back Justin Johnson discusses being patient, yet taking advantage of his opportunities, in what has been a very productive running back room for the Mountaineers so far in 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If...
WVNews
Aspiring to something greater
This topic is a bit out of date. I actually wrote it for last week’s Weston Democrat, but due to the glut of content I ended up with last week, I decided to hold it for a week. After all, things that are actually happening are way more important than my thoughts on the things that are actually happening.
WVNews
Bianca Jamen wins Claire Watson State Farm Athlete of the Month
Lewis County High School soccer, wrestling, and track student athlete Bianca Jamen has been named the September Claire Watson State Farm Student-Athlete of the Month. The award is given each month to Lewis County High School student-athlete who excels in athletics, academics, and as a member of the community.
WVNews
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Anmoore
The Landing Cannabis Dispensary in Anmoore will open its doors to the public on Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. for a grand opening. Medical cannabis advisors will be on site to help folks curious about obtaining a medical cannabis card.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Graham Harrell 9/27/22
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell details the versatility of his running backs and counters that with the necessity of identifying the best plays and sets that a team can rely on again and again. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our...
