ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Iman Puts a Colorful Supermodel Twist on Fall Dressing

Four days after the end of summer, Iman stepped out in New York City serving up an antidote to the muted tans, oranges, and greens that make up the traditional autumnal color palette. The 67 year-old super was unmissable in a highlighter pink knit sweater with enormous feathered ruffs, made all the more eye-catching by her wide-legged magenta pants. She forewent accessories, apart from shiny platform feels that had her standing at six feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Reminds Us She's a Bride-to-Be in a White Cutout Corset

Simone Biles is giving us every reason to look forward to her wedding to Jonathan Owens, posting a recent shot from date night featuring her in a striking corset top. The halter silhouette comes with crisscross straps at the front, which extend from the bust across the neckline and are affixed to a sharply boned mesh bodice.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Iman Abdulmajid
Person
Iman
Person
Rihanna
Person
Phoebe Philo
People

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair

The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos.  Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon

Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African Union#Fashion Runways
Vogue Magazine

Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan

Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
MAKEUP
Houston Chronicle

Book World: T.S. Eliot wrote of waste and woe. His private life provided material.

- - - T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land," to quote the description in Robert Crawford's mesmerizing new book, was - and is - a poem of "ruin, brokenness, pain and wastage," but these same words could easily characterize its author's disastrous marriage. In 1915 Eliot proposed to Vivien Haigh-Wood, partly out of desire for sexual experience, which he was too shy to seek in other ways. Following "the awful daring of a moment's surrender/Which an age of prudence can never retract," the young poet found himself shackled to a needy, fragile woman he grew to dislike, then pity and finally loathe. He would turn for love and sympathetic understanding elsewhere.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Houston Chronicle

Book World: After Roe, what we can learn from the female lawyers who took on Trump

- - - When I first cracked open Dahlia Lithwick's "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America," I wasn't sure if it was coming out at the worst possible time, or the best. Lithwick, the senior legal correspondent for Slate, is arguably the most influential and thought-provoking legal journalist in progressive circles, and "Lady Justice" is a retrospective look at the power of female lawyers during the Trump administration. In the midst of one of the darkest times in modern American history, the book essentially says, women stepped up, used the law to fight back and saved our collective bacon. Which at just about any point in the last two years would have been a welcome reminder of all the good that can happen in the face of extreme adversity, and a crucial contribution to our understanding of the Trump administration and how Americans behaved in response to its sins.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Country
Egypt
ARTnews

Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory

On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

NEW YORK — Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house is finally opening the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury that will undoubtedly change the face of retail on the street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the company’s 300-plus-unit fleet.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Selma Blair Goes Barefoot & Serves Casual Glamour Behind The Scenes of Gap’s New Fall Campaign

Selma Blair had a standout fashion moment as the new face of the Gap. The actress wore an all-black outfit to showcase her collaboration with fashion company Gap. Blair modeled a long sleeve top featuring a crew neck and ruffled sleeve accent. This was the ‘Smocked Ruffle Top’ from the brand’s new fall collection. She paired the look with slim jeans in the style ‘Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell’ in the color Black Rinse. To complete the look, she slipped on pointed toe suede boots with a slender heel. For part of the campaign, the actress switched into patent leather loafers....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Tailors Take Charge in Milan, Making Jackets Galore

In Milan, the tailored jacket is back in all its glorious forms: structured and slouchy, in blazer form, as part of double-breasted suits or tuxedos, or bombers, and much more. The runways were filled with armies of them. Gucci, Emporio Armani, Boss and Ports 1961 were among the many brands to thrust them under the spotlight, but it was in the showrooms and during the quieter presentations where jackets took center stage.More from WWDTokyo James RTW Spring 2023Ramzen RTW Spring 2023Lisa Von Tang RTW Spring 2023 Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and a worsening energy crisis in Europe, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy