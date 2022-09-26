Read full article on original website
wmagazine.com
Iman Puts a Colorful Supermodel Twist on Fall Dressing
Four days after the end of summer, Iman stepped out in New York City serving up an antidote to the muted tans, oranges, and greens that make up the traditional autumnal color palette. The 67 year-old super was unmissable in a highlighter pink knit sweater with enormous feathered ruffs, made all the more eye-catching by her wide-legged magenta pants. She forewent accessories, apart from shiny platform feels that had her standing at six feet.
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince Harry’s secret gesture to Meghan Markle revealed by fellow funeral attendee
A guest at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral has revealed the sweet gesture that Prince Harry did to wife Meghan Markle in order to make her feel more “comfortable” during the service. On Monday 19 September, thousands of mourners and members of the royal family attended the State’s...
Simone Biles Reminds Us She's a Bride-to-Be in a White Cutout Corset
Simone Biles is giving us every reason to look forward to her wedding to Jonathan Owens, posting a recent shot from date night featuring her in a striking corset top. The halter silhouette comes with crisscross straps at the front, which extend from the bust across the neckline and are affixed to a sharply boned mesh bodice.
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Match in Chic Black Ensembles at Anna Wintour's Star-Studded Affair
The couple stepped out in coordinating outfits alongside stars like Hugh Jackman and Leonardo DiCaprio Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are having a matchy-matchy moment. The couple stepped out for a party hosted by Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour in matching black outfits — a mini dress for Sánchez and tailored separates for Bezos. Sánchez's dress was strapless and sheer with beaded embellishments. She paired the micro mini with black stilettos featuring an ankle-bow detail. Bezos' look was a little more understated, with a simple black long-sleeve shirt...
In Style
Salma Hayek's Sheer, Bedazzled Dress and Exaggerated Shawl Screamed Flapper Girl
Sheer dresses are not going anywhere — for starters, the New York Fashion Week runways were littered with see-through and fishnet frocks. Not to mention, celebrities and style tastemakers continue to don the trend with Salma Hayek being the most recent to do so. On Thursday, the actress and...
Katie Holmes is Chicly Fall-Ready in Chanel Cardigan, Jeans & Flats for Women’s Filmmaker Luncheon
Katie Holmes brought her effortlessly relaxed style to New York City for the Through Her Lens: The Tribeca CHANEL Women’s Filmmaker Program Luncheon. Arriving at the event at Locanda Verde, the “Alone Together” star wore a pair of high-waisted Chanel jeans. Featuring a wide-leg silhouette and indigo-hued denim, the retro-inspired pair was cinched with a pearl-topped button and layered over a white ribbed scoop-neck tank top. Holmes gave the set an autumn-ready spin with an oversized tan knit cardigan from the French brand’s Fall 2022 collection, featuring dark brown trim, gold camellia-shaped buttons and a swirling pattern of brown, red and cream acorns. Completing her outfit was a quilted metallic gold Chanel crossbody bag.
Fendi Brings ’90s Grunge Makeup to the Runway in Milan
Kim Jones’s Y2K-inspired Fendi spring 2023 collection looked to Karl Lagerfeld’s archives this season, and beauty, too—specifically the makeup—drew inspiration from the ’90s. Makeup artist Peter Philips took the ’90s references and interpreted them as the skin being kept nude and eyebrows “made to be...
Houston Chronicle
Book World: T.S. Eliot wrote of waste and woe. His private life provided material.
- - - T.S. Eliot's "The Waste Land," to quote the description in Robert Crawford's mesmerizing new book, was - and is - a poem of "ruin, brokenness, pain and wastage," but these same words could easily characterize its author's disastrous marriage. In 1915 Eliot proposed to Vivien Haigh-Wood, partly out of desire for sexual experience, which he was too shy to seek in other ways. Following "the awful daring of a moment's surrender/Which an age of prudence can never retract," the young poet found himself shackled to a needy, fragile woman he grew to dislike, then pity and finally loathe. He would turn for love and sympathetic understanding elsewhere.
Houston Chronicle
Book World: After Roe, what we can learn from the female lawyers who took on Trump
- - - When I first cracked open Dahlia Lithwick's "Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America," I wasn't sure if it was coming out at the worst possible time, or the best. Lithwick, the senior legal correspondent for Slate, is arguably the most influential and thought-provoking legal journalist in progressive circles, and "Lady Justice" is a retrospective look at the power of female lawyers during the Trump administration. In the midst of one of the darkest times in modern American history, the book essentially says, women stepped up, used the law to fight back and saved our collective bacon. Which at just about any point in the last two years would have been a welcome reminder of all the good that can happen in the face of extreme adversity, and a crucial contribution to our understanding of the Trump administration and how Americans behaved in response to its sins.
Rebecca Black Was "Scammed" By A Distant Relative At 14 And Ended Up In Mexico Endorsing A Presidential Candidate
"They take us to some big fancy house, and then they usher us into a room full of men in suits."
Tommy Hilfiger Stages Brooklyn Fashion Show Inspired by Warhol’s Factory
On Sunday night when designer Tommy Hilfiger debuted his Fall 2022 collection at a Brooklyn drive-in theater, the brand brought to the New York fashion epicenter a nod back to one of art history’s largest figures. To present the fall collection, the American designer staged an experiential set inspired by Andy Warhol’s famed Silver Factory in Downtown New York that was decked out with screen-printing stations reminiscent of the Pop artist’s studio and featured cameos from Warhol collaborators, including model Donna Jordan and writer Bob Colacello, who served as a longtime editor of Warhol’s Interview magazine. Runway staple figures and celebrities like...
Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship
NEW YORK — Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship. After more than eight years of planning, the French fashion house is finally opening the doors to a seven-story, 45,000-square-foot monument to luxury that will undoubtedly change the face of retail on the street. From the outdoor gardens and the cavalier on horseback on the roof to the expansive assortment that includes everything from saddles and dog beds to leather goods, diamond watches, rolling suitcases and ready-to-wear and accessories for men and women, the store joins the Ginza in Tokyo as the largest in the company’s 300-plus-unit fleet.
Selma Blair Goes Barefoot & Serves Casual Glamour Behind The Scenes of Gap’s New Fall Campaign
Selma Blair had a standout fashion moment as the new face of the Gap. The actress wore an all-black outfit to showcase her collaboration with fashion company Gap. Blair modeled a long sleeve top featuring a crew neck and ruffled sleeve accent. This was the ‘Smocked Ruffle Top’ from the brand’s new fall collection. She paired the look with slim jeans in the style ‘Mid Rise Vintage Slim Jeans with Washwell’ in the color Black Rinse. To complete the look, she slipped on pointed toe suede boots with a slender heel. For part of the campaign, the actress switched into patent leather loafers....
Tailors Take Charge in Milan, Making Jackets Galore
In Milan, the tailored jacket is back in all its glorious forms: structured and slouchy, in blazer form, as part of double-breasted suits or tuxedos, or bombers, and much more. The runways were filled with armies of them. Gucci, Emporio Armani, Boss and Ports 1961 were among the many brands to thrust them under the spotlight, but it was in the showrooms and during the quieter presentations where jackets took center stage.More from WWDTokyo James RTW Spring 2023Ramzen RTW Spring 2023Lisa Von Tang RTW Spring 2023 Against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, geopolitical instability and a worsening energy crisis in Europe, the...
