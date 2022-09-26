ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The NFL has finally ended the Pro Bowl game

No more Pro Bowl! The pointless, contactless exhibition walkthrough of a game is finally ending. Numerous reports on Monday morning indicate the NFL has decided to end the annual Pro Bowl game. It will be replaced with a longer celebration of the top players and feature a skills competition instead. It will include a flag football game and various other football and non-football skills, with the flag football game taking place at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, February 5th.
Legendary NFL Star Reacts To The Pro Bowl Decision

The NFL announced a major change to the Pro Bowl over the weekend, and at least one Hall of Famer is in favor of it. Jackie Slater, who made seven Pro Bowls during a decorated 20-year career with the Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview that he supports the NFL moving away from the traditional Pro Bowl and replacing it with a flag football game and series of challenge competitions.
NFL Replaces Pro Bowl With New Event

The NFL has eliminated the traditional Pro Bowl game and replaced it with a new event. On Monday, the league announced it will launch "The Pro Bowl Games" in Las Vegas in 2023. The week-long event will be a celebration of player skills featuring a new format that spotlights flag football. The Pro Bowl players will end the week with a flag football game at Allegiant Stadium and will air on ESPN and ABC on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
