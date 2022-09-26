Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD searching for Marshall Alley shooting suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Marshall Alley. Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in reference to one shot. According to authorities, the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.
Police officer accused of indecent exposure claims mistaken identity
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After Fox 10 News reported the arrest of Danny Bell on Monday, September 26, 2022, Bell’s attorney, Robert Stankoski reached out to Fox 10 News to tell his client’s side of the story. Bell, who is currently employed as a police officer with Mobile...
Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue. Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
Atmore man charged with elder abuse
An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
Chief Paul Prine gives an update after second suspect is arrested for firing shots at MPD vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -There’s been another arrest in that shooting on Flicker drive where a police car was hit with gunfire at least three times. In addition to 32-year-old Valeido Davidson, 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested over the weekend. Both are charged with two counts of attempted murder along...
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on Officer Involved Shooting on Flicker Drive
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tymetrick James is now in custody and accused of shooting at Mobile Police Officers. This comes after an arrest earlier last week of Valeido Davidson for the same incident. Last Tuesday, a police vehicle was shot about three time on the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. According to Chief Paul Prine, […]
Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity. According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.
Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
Mother strangles her son after argument about seeing girlfriend: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly choking and punching her son in the face after an argument they had about the son seeing his girlfriend, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Amanda McAllister, 34, was charged with child abuse and battery by strangulation. On Sept. 27, deputies […]
4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’
A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
Family, friends hold vigil for victim of deadly M&M Food Mart shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held Tuesday, Sept. 27, for the man shot and killed Saturday night at M&M Food Mart in Theodore. Family and friends gathered at the very spot Jamarcus Lewis, 27, was shot, to pay their respects as they lit candles and released balloons in his memory. Lewis’ mother, Jessica […]
Loxley woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father
LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
Sheriff’s office: Man brings shotgun into Florida gas station, clerk pulls gun on him
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man after security footage from inside a gas station shows him bringing a shotgun into the store in what deputies are calling an attempted robbery. Deputies said on Sept. 9, the man holding the shotgun entered the store and […]
Officers at Chickasaw High School for ‘suspected fentanyl overdose’ of student
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police confirmed to WKRG they were called to Chickasaw High School Tuesday morning for a student for a suspected fentanyl overdose. Chickasaw police say the student, a 16-year-old 10th grader, took a pill in the bathroom or hallway and had the overdose in a classroom. Chickasaw Police Chief Keith Miller […]
ShotSpotter detects lots of Mobile gunfire but leads to few arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Since going live in July, the city’s new ShotSpotter program has worked as intended: The detection system has picked up on a large number of gunshots. But law enforcement officials say the impact has been limited by a lack of buy-in from the public. “We’ve...
Battery Defendant Got Out of Jail, Killed a Man, Then Shot Himself When Deputies Stopped Him on Highway: Sheriff’s Office
When Jarrad Benjamin Landry, 47, was booked into jail on a battery charge Saturday morning, it was mere hours before he allegedly killed a man and then himself. Deputies announced the allegations later that day. They said they discovered the murder when responding to the corner of Jardine Road and Rowland Court regarding a shooting.
Bay Minette police investigate weekend shootings
Bay Minette police are close to making an arrest in a weekend shooting that could have been a lot worse.
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
Deputies: 2 men dead following murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An unusual series of events unfolded early Saturday morning in Escambia County. A man named Jarrad Landry bonded out of jail before sunrise on battery charges and before noon, the sheriff's office named him a suspect in a murder that happened just before he took his own life.
