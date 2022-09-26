ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile PD searching for Marshall Alley shooting suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting in the 400 block of Marshall Alley. Officers responded shortly after 10 a.m. Monday in reference to one shot. According to authorities, the victim was standing outside of the residence when an unknown male produced a gun and shot him. The subject fled the scene on foot, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Police officer accused of indecent exposure claims mistaken identity

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - After Fox 10 News reported the arrest of Danny Bell on Monday, September 26, 2022, Bell’s attorney, Robert Stankoski reached out to Fox 10 News to tell his client’s side of the story. Bell, who is currently employed as a police officer with Mobile...
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile man accused of murder arrested again over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Brandon Ely is back in metro jail. Mobile police said he along with another man opened fire on Greenwood Avenue. Police say when they got there, they could see the bullet holes in the home. Ely was charged with discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle/building.
MOBILE, AL
atmorenews.com

Atmore man charged with elder abuse

An Atmore man remained without bond in the Escambia County Detention Center as midweek approached, charged with hitting his elderly stepfather in the head with a piece of wood during an argument. Atmore Police Department reports show that officers responded around 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 to an East 4th...
ATMORE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Phenix City, Ala., man arrested in Mobile for identity theft

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a Phenix City, Ala., man after they say he tried to get a loan using someone else’s identity. According to authorities, officers responded to Keesler Federal Credit Union, 7765 Airport Blvd., around 12:34 p.m. Monday regarding Travis Vaughn Sopson, 42, attempting to open an account using someone’s else identity to obtain a loan.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Funeral held for Mobile man gunned down outside Mississippi casino

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Funeral services were held Tuesday for a Mobile man murdered outside a Gulf Coast casino. Nicholaus Craig was shot Sept. 21 in the Scarlet Pearl Casino parking lot. Craig’s mother told FOX10 News she wants justice for her son. “I want to appeal to someone...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

4 more arrested in undercover drug operation, 3 wanted by Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Four more people were arrested in connection to an undercover drug operation, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. The department is still looking for three others. Joseph Dixon, 22, turned himself in Monday, Sept. 26. Willie Williams, 41, Keantea Faulkner-Abrams, 27, and Horatio Holifield, 37, were booked into metro […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police chief: Shooting arrest of man out on bond for murder shows need for ‘Aniah’s Law’

A 20-year-old-man out on bond on a murder charge from April was re-arrested on Friday for shooting at an occupied dwelling. Brandon Ely was arrested and booked into Mobile Metro Jail on a charge of shooting into an occupied dwelling for an incident that occurred at approximately 6:17 p.m. in the 1000 block of Greenwood Avenue. Also arrested on a similar charge was Terrell Dickerson, 22.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Loxley woman accused of stealing thousands from elderly father

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman from Loxley is accused of financial exploitation of the elderly after allegedly taking thousands of dollars from her own father. Now the victim’s other daughter is trying to raise awareness so other families know what to look for. Financial exploitation is a crime that can happen quietly and often […]
LOXLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ShotSpotter detects lots of Mobile gunfire but leads to few arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Since going live in July, the city’s new ShotSpotter program has worked as intended: The detection system has picked up on a large number of gunshots. But law enforcement officials say the impact has been limited by a lack of buy-in from the public. “We’ve...
MOBILE, AL
Law & Crime

Battery Defendant Got Out of Jail, Killed a Man, Then Shot Himself When Deputies Stopped Him on Highway: Sheriff’s Office

When Jarrad Benjamin Landry, 47, was booked into jail on a battery charge Saturday morning, it was mere hours before he allegedly killed a man and then himself. Deputies announced the allegations later that day. They said they discovered the murder when responding to the corner of Jardine Road and Rowland Court regarding a shooting.
CANTONMENT, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
MOBILE, AL
