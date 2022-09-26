ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashe County, NC

ACSO seeks help finding stolen Jeep Wrangler

By Staff report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eMFzP_0iAgXS8k00

ASHE COUNTY - The Ashe County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating a stolen 2000 Jeep Wrangler.

The vehicle is black in color with a black soft top and specialty paw print tail light covers. The Jeep has a North Carolina Registration Plate JHJ-3764.

The last known location of the Jeep was in the Laurel Springs area. If you have any information on the location of this vehicle please call the Ashe County Crimestoppers line at (336) 846-4188.

WJHL

New boat ramp coming to Johnson County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, TN
ourdavie.com

Wanna catch a flounder? Better hurry up

As October looms over the horizon, the end of September offers sportsmen in North Carolina a full plate. The statewide archery season for deer has been underway for nine days, and plenty of hunters have been taking advantage. I’ve got a buddy facing back surgery next week and three months of inactivity; he’s killed six whitetails already, knowing he needed to fill his freezer as soon as possible.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
West Jefferson, NC
