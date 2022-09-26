Read full article on original website
Related
Power outages: More than 2,000 reported in Manatee and Sarasota counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — More than 1,000 people are without power Wednesday morning in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian continues on its path toward the western coast of Florida. This is after more than 2,000 Bradenton-area outages were reported Tuesday night into Wednesday morning by the Peace River Electric...
LIVE UPDATES: Manatee County locks down shelters, EOC ahead of Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Hurricane Ian is continuing its path toward Florida as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center. After first making landfall Tuesday morning in Cuba, the storm is set to approach the state's west coast within the hurricane warning area Wednesday morning and continue moving onshore.
Mysuncoast.com
Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian pummels Southwest Florida, more than142,000 households in the path of the storm -- in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties -- are already without power, according to Florida Power & Light. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions...
Sarasota County calls for evacuation of Level A due to Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
Skyway Bridge closed due to strong winds from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced on Wednesday morning that the Sunshine Skyway Bridge will be closed as the Tampa Bay area feels the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Winds as of Tuesday around 8 a.m. are ranging from 50 to 60 miles per hour and are...
floridapolitics.com
Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in
Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota-Manatee Schools and Local Colleges Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County Schools announced today that schools will close on Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 29, out of "an abundance of caution" ahead of Hurricane Ian. The closures will also allow for time to prepare schools that serve as emergency evacuation centers. Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A on Tuesday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?
Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
thecheyennepost.com
Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday
VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
sarasotamagazine.com
Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee
As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to possibly reopen Thursday
The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will potentially reopen on Thursday following its closure from Hurricane Ian.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Emergency shelters open across Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area shelters are open for those needing a place to go. In Hillsborough County, all 43 available area shelters are now welcoming people through their doors. "Life at the shelter is not glamorous," said Shelter Manager Carlos Mercado, who runs the site at Erwin...
Longboat Observer
Manatee officials ask residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian arrives
Manatee County officials on Wednesday morning are urging all residents and visitors to shelter in place until Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall just after midday, passes. A county release said more than 100,000 residents and visitors were asked to evacuate Zone A and B zones. However, now it is...
'This is not a drill': St. Pete Mayor Welch warns communities of impacts from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging communities to take the storm seriously. "This is not a drill," Welch said in a recorded message. "The potential danger that Hurricane Ian...
Mysuncoast.com
Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County says it's ready for Hurricane Ian
After the bell rang at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 26, R. Dan Nolan Middle School started transitioning from a school to a hurricane shelter. Hurricane Ian was on its way. The school’s media center became the Manatee County Department of Health’s headquarters. Bookshelves were pushed against the walls to make room for the bounty of supplies.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
IAN: Pinellas County Evacuating Zones A,B,C
Storm could bring several hours of hurricane force winds and high storm surge to Pinellas
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1