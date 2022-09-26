ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Power outages affecting thousands along the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As Hurricane Ian pummels Southwest Florida, more than142,000 households in the path of the storm -- in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties -- are already without power, according to Florida Power & Light. FP&L says crews are restoring power in between weather bands as conditions...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County says shelter decision must be made now

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County officials are urging residents if they want to find a shelter to ride out the storm, do it now. “Time is EXTREMELY limited to get to an evacuation center,” the county announced on Twitter at 8 a.m. “Now is the time to evacuate or shelter in place. Conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly as the day continues. If you are planning to go to an evacuation center, it must be soon.”
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
floridapolitics.com

Ruh-roh Charlotte County: Jim Cantore checking in

Meteorologist's knack for finding the eye of the storm is legend. The National Hurricane Center says to expect Hurricane Ian’s Florida landfall somewhere in the 240-something shoreline miles between the Anclote River, north of Tampa to Chokoloskee, just west of Everglades City. Folklore would have it, however, that the...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota-Manatee Schools and Local Colleges Close Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Sarasota County Schools announced today that schools will close on Tuesday, Sept. 27, through Thursday, Sept. 29, out of "an abundance of caution" ahead of Hurricane Ian. The closures will also allow for time to prepare schools that serve as emergency evacuation centers. Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A on Tuesday morning.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Florida Phoenix

Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The National Hurricane Center reports that Ian is strengthening in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, raising concerns for residents that it could become a Category 4 storm, potentially overnight or early morning Wednesday. Tuesday, Ian has been considered a Category 3 storm. And with Ian headed toward south of Tampa Bay, in Sarasota County, officials […] The post Hurricane Ian is growing stronger: Could it become a Category 4 storm? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
thecheyennepost.com

Hurricane Ian: The latest - school canceled for Tuesday

VENICE — Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday. The city of Venice reported Monday afternoon that residents in certain areas could anticipate an evacuation order. "While there are no evacuations issued at this time, Sarasota County is expecting to announce an evacuation alert for Level A in effect for Tuesday morning," it said in a news release.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Here's a Look at Current Weather Conditions in Sarasota-Manatee

As Hurricane Ian moves inland, here's a look at the current weather conditions in Sarasota-Manatee, from Anna Maria Island down to Venice. Sarasota Jungle Gardens' famous "Turn Here" sign is down. Downtown Sarasota is deserted and boarded up ahead of Ian. The Venice Fishing Pier. The causeway bridge heading toward...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Seek shelter: Manatee County suspends emergency services

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Emergency Services are now suspended in Manatee County as conditions worsen. You should immediately seek shelter in Manatee County as Hurricane Ian approaches Category 5 level winds. The county has already declared a state of emergency to access funds.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Manatee County says it's ready for Hurricane Ian

After the bell rang at 4:10 p.m. Sept. 26, R. Dan Nolan Middle School started transitioning from a school to a hurricane shelter. Hurricane Ian was on its way. The school’s media center became the Manatee County Department of Health’s headquarters. Bookshelves were pushed against the walls to make room for the bounty of supplies.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open

In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
