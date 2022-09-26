Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
HPD investigating 2 shootings at 2 separate scenes in Houston that occurred just an hour aparthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
thepostnewspaper.net
Head football coach Mike Jackson announced.
Current Grand Oaks and former La Marque head football coach Mike Jackson announced his retirement from coaching on Monday, citing family faith issues. Jackson was head coach/athletic director at La Marque from 2011-17, leading the team to six district championships during his time.
Click2Houston.com
VYPE Houston Class 6A Top 20 (9.26.22): Klein Collins, New Caney Rise in Ranks
HOUSTON - Another big week of action is in the books and the Top 5. New Caney has continued to look super strong through District 13-6A play after defeating Oak Ridge this past week. Klein Collins has continued to play big-time football behind quarterback Tucker Parks as they have climbed into the Top 5 this week.
Click2Houston.com
The Senior Squad: Willis Leans On Experienced Players To Lead Program
A TEAM’S TONE IS SET BY ITS SENIORS. The Willis volleyball team has a trio of strong-minded seniors, each with strengths that complement the others. Setter Savannah Paskeis a social ball of energy, who keeps it light and fun. Libero Lakin Horne sees the game from an intellectual perspective as a member of the National Honor Society. Taylor Hayes is the freak athlete in the middle, who can jump out of the gym on the block or hammer a point to the floor.
fox26houston.com
Father claims hair discrimination against his daughter during Cy-Creek HS Volleyball game
CYPRESS, Texas - A local father claims his daughter faced hair discrimination during a high school volleyball game after a student was forced to remove beads from her braids before the game started. Trell Carson says his 14-year-old daughter was humiliated when she was forced to cut the beads out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Girl On The Run: Nguyen a Breakout Star After Strong Freshman Debut
MELISSA NGUYEN HAD AN IDEA HER DAUGHTER, SOPHIA, MIGHT BE A GIFTED ATHLETE WHEN SOPHIA RAN THE “GIRLS ON THE RUN” RACE FOR HER SCHOOL IN THE FOURTH GRADE. “Whenever she ran, her coach would have me come and run with her because she was the fastest one,” Melissa said. “I’d run and keep up with her so that he could be with the other girls. In that moment, I felt like she could be on to something.”
Click2Houston.com
‘She felt humiliated’: Cy-Creek volleyball player says referee forced her to take out her hair beads during game
HARRIS COUNTY – The ninth-grade volleyball game between Cypress Creek High School and Jersey Village High School had not begun when Santana Harris said her coach summoned her over to speak with a game official. “I see the referee talking to my coach and pointing to me and making...
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
WATCH: Brent Strom Got Emotional When Discussing His Return To Houston
Click2Houston.com
One Willis: Willis ISD Incorporating “Vertical Integration” From Middle To High School Sports
UPON THE ARRIVAL OF JASON GLENN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS AND FINE ARTS, THE INTEGRATION OF BRABHAM AND LYNN LUCAS MIDDLE SCHOOLS INTO THE WILLIS HIGH SCHOOL CULTURE BEGAN IMMEDIATELY. “We want our middle school students and coaches to feel like they are already at Willis High School,” he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
triathlete.com
Ironman World Championship Runner-Up Kat Matthews Recovering After Severe Car-Bike Collision in Texas
For access to all of our training, gear, and race coverage, plus exclusive training plans, FinisherPix photos, event discounts, and GPS apps, sign up for Outside+. British professional triathlete and Ironman World Championship St. George runner-up Kat Matthews is recovering after a driver made a left-hand turn into her path while on a training ride in northwest Houston, just outside of The Woodlands, Texas, on Sunday morning. Matthews was taking part in a pre-Kona training block in Texas with teammates, where she had just raced the PTO U.S. Open. The incident occurred near Bryan Lane and Honea Egypt Road in Montgomery, Texas, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter.
Click2Houston.com
The Great Labonski: Legendary Teacher Taking Lead Of Willis ISD Fine Arts
SUPERINTENDENT DR. TIM HARKRIDER MIGHT BE A GENIUS, NAMING KENNETH LABONSKI THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S DIRECTOR OF FINE ARTS. Why? He’s taking one of the state’s greatest educators and making him the leader of all the fine arts teachers. “I was meant to be in the classroom and...
Click2Houston.com
‘She’s a natural’: 5th grader reels in fish her dad says measured over 8 feet
HOUSTON – It’s a catch some seasoned anglers would dream of, but this one goes to a fifth grader. “This giant gar, coming in at 8 foot 2 inches,” said the girl’s father, Paul Myers, in a cell phone video captured Sunday. “There she is… you proud of your gar? Yes. That’s a heck of a catch.”
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 and Rebuilding Together Houston help revitalize home for deserving local family
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has partnered up with Rebuilding Together Houston to revitalize a home for a deserving family in the Manchester neighborhood in Houston’s East End. All day today, the KPRC 2 team is helping to paint the home of Jose Rodriguez, 73 and Angela Rodriguez, 70, who have raised their kids in their home of 49 years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search continues for missing Houston-area middle school teacher
A Houston-area middle school teacher has not been located since Thursday, news outlets report.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House Opens in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House, a favorite Houston spot for gathering with co workers, neighbors and friends is opening in The Woodlands on Tuesday, September 27 in partnership with The Howard Hughes Corporation. The much anticipated third outpost following the Upper Kirby flagship and Memorial City location is ideally situated at 1700 Lake Robbins Drive, just northeast of Six Pines Drive in the heart of the Waterway District and steps from area attractions including The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Market Street and The Woodlands Mall. Encompassing 10,000 square feet of indoor and 18,000 square feet of dog-friendly backyard space, Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands will welcome the longest bar in Texas – spanning 141 feet and taking the title from Memorial City. Patrons and sports enthusiasts alike will have expansive audio visual options on which to view a wide variety of sports: including a 300-inch jumbo screen, 61 oversized HDTVs, 51 rotating beer taps, plus a signature blend of welcoming, efficient staff and lively, open-air atmosphere with games and food trucks.
New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road
Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
KWTX
Missing Houston area teacher not seen since Thursday
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Alvin Independent School District a teacher has been missing since Thursday, the district stated. KTRK reports Alvin ISD has shared the disappearance of Michelle Reynolds, who was last heard from Thursday and last location is unknown. Reynolds is a 6th grade Reading and Language Arts in...
After 4 years on hold, Lyric Market announces restaurant lineup for fall opening in Houston
The long-awaited Lyric Market is planned to open in the fall at 411 Smith St., Houston. (Courtesy Lauren Miracle/Hospitality HQ) In 2018, Houston's theater district was expecting the opening of a new food hall attached to the Lyric Center at 411 Smith St., Houston. The Lyric Market was repeatedly delayed...
Click2Houston.com
Get to know Sylvester Turner: 50 facts about Houston’s mayor
HOUSTON – Elected in December 2015 and reelected in December 2019, Sylvester Turner is serving his second four-year term as Houston’s 62nd mayor. Scroll below for 40 facts about the City of Houston’s highest-ranking government official. Sylvester Turner was born on September 27, 1954 in Houston’s Acres...
fox26houston.com
Waller ISD school bus carrying 28 students crashes head-on into 18-wheeler
WALLER, Texas - An investigation is underway after a Waller ISD school bus crashed head on into an 18-wheeler on Monday morning. According to school officials, Waller ISD Bus 231 was involved in the collision at the intersection of FM 1488 and Kickapoo Road. School officials said the bus was...
Comments / 0