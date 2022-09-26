ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway, NE

Kearney man faces lengthy prison sentence for assault charges

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. — A Kearney man accused of attempted murder and sexual assault charges in separate domestic assault cases is set to be sentenced. Buffalo County District Court records say Jason Jones, 42, was convicted of attempted first degree assault. That charge was lowered from attempted second degree...
KEARNEY, NE
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
Man hit by car dies, driver arrested in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Neb. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car over the weekend in Lexington. According to police, just before 5 a.m. Saturday, medical personnel were dispatched to South Adams and Oak Streets in Lexington to a pedestrian who was hit by a car. Once...
LEXINGTON, NE
Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
NEBRASKA STATE
Harvest of Harmony Preview: Elm Creek Buffaloes

ELM CREEK, Neb. — The Harvest of Harmony Parade is only days away, and like many bands across the state, the Elm Creek marching band has been rehearsing since the beginning of the school year to give it their all this upcoming Saturday. A total of 32 students from...
ELM CREEK, NE

